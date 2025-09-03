You are here

Trump says ‘very disappointed’ in Putin

US President Donald Trump listens to a question during an event to announce that the Space Force Command will move from Colorado to Alabama, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2025. (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump listens to a question during an event to announce that the Space Force Command will move from Colorado to Alabama, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2025. (REUTERS)
AFP
  • Trump has remained deliberately vague on the Ukraine talks since the Alaska summit, sometimes threatening sanctions against Moscow but at other times saying he may let the two sides fight it out.
AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was “very disappointed” by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s failure to strike a Ukraine peace deal — but remained vague on any possible consequences for Moscow.
Since meeting Putin in Alaska last month, Trump has pushed the Kremlin chief to hold bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but instead Russia has stepped up attacks on Kyiv.
“I’m very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that,” Trump told the Scott Jennings radio show when asked if he felt betrayed by Putin’s response. “We had a great relationship, I’m very disappointed.”
But Trump did not say what, if any, consequences Russia would face, despite recently setting a two-week deadline to reach a peace deal that is due to expire later this week.
Trump has remained deliberately vague on the Ukraine talks since the Alaska summit, sometimes threatening sanctions against Moscow but at other times saying he may let the two sides fight it out.
He said he would be “doing something to help people live” but did not elaborate.
Asked later in the Oval Office if he had spoken to Putin recently, Trump replied: “I have learned things that will be very interesting, I think in the next few days you’ll find out.”
He added that “there will be” consequences if Putin and Zelensky fail to meet to end the war started by Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Trump added meanwhile that he was not worried by a potential axis between Russia and China, despite Putin meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of a huge military parade.
Putin told Xi that their countries’ ties were at an “unprecedented level.” North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who has sent troops to fight with Russia in Ukraine, was also attending.
“I’m not concerned at all, no,” Trump told the Scott Jennings show.
“We have the strongest military in the world by far and they would never use their military on us, believe me that would be the worst thing they could ever do.”
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, asked by Fox News about potential sanctions on Russia, said on Monday that the administration would be examining options for a US response this week.
Since their Alaska summit, and a lengthy phone call with Trump while Zelensky and European leaders were at the White House, Putin “has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do,” Bessent said.
“As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign. So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we’ll be examining those very closely this week.”
 

 

Topics: Russia US Donald Trump President Vladimir Putin

At least 22 killed in Pakistan, including at political rally

At least 22 killed in Pakistan, including at political rally
At least 22 killed in Pakistan, including at political rally

At least 22 killed in Pakistan, including at political rally
Another attack in Balochistan, near the border with Iran, claimed five lives on Tuesday
Six soldiers were killed after a suicide attack on their base in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

QUETTA, Pakistan: At least 22 people were killed in three attacks in Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said, including 11 who died after a suicide bomber targeted a political rally in the southwestern province of Balochistan.
Another 40 people were wounded in that explosion, which took place in the parking lot of a stadium in the provincial capital, Quetta, where hundreds of members of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) had gathered, two provincial officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another attack in Balochistan, near the border with Iran, claimed five lives on Tuesday, while six soldiers were killed after a suicide attack on their base in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and most resource-rich province, but also its poorest, and regularly ranks among the lowest on human development indicator scorecards.
The BNP campaigns on a platform calling for greater rights and economic investment in the wellbeing of members of the Baloch ethnicity.
Since 2014, China has invested significantly in building a road-and-infrastructure project linked to its One Belt One Road initiative.
Many Baloch, however, say the benefits have been reaped only by outsiders.
Pakistani forces have been battling an insurgency in the province for more than a decade, and in 2024 the region saw a sharp rise in violence, with 782 people killed.
Elsewhere in Balochistan on Tuesday, five paramilitary personnel were killed and four wounded when a homemade bomb exploded as their convoy passed through a district near the Iranian border, a senior local official told AFP.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for either attack.
Since January 1, according to AFP figures, more than 430 people, mostly members of the security forces, have been killed in violence carried out by armed groups fighting the state in Balochistan and the neighboring province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On Tuesday, six soldiers were killed in an attack on a paramilitary headquarters in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city of Bannu, the military said.
“A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate of the FC camp, after which five more suicide attackers entered,” a government official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The ensuing exchange of fire lasted 12 hours, ending after the six attackers were killed, the official said.
The militant group Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan claimed responsibility for that attack.

Lawyers for 5 men deported to an African prison accuse Trump’s program of denying them due process

Lawyers for 5 men deported to an African prison accuse Trump’s program of denying them due process
AP
Lawyers for 5 men deported to an African prison accuse Trump's program of denying them due process

Lawyers for 5 men deported to an African prison accuse Trump's program of denying them due process
  • They accused the Trump administration’s third-country deportation program of denying their clients due process
  • The New York-based Legal Aid Society said that it was representing one of the men, Jamaican national Orville Etoria
AP

CAPE TOWN: Five men deported by the United States to Eswatini in July have been held in a maximum-security prison in the African nation for seven weeks without charge or explanation and with no access to legal counsel, their lawyers said Tuesday.
They accused the Trump administration’s third-country deportation program of denying their clients due process.
The New York-based Legal Aid Society said that it was representing one of the men, Jamaican national Orville Etoria, and that he had been “inexplicably and illegally” sent to Eswatini when his home country was willing to accept him back.
That contradicted the US Department of Homeland Security, which said when it deported the five men with criminal records that they were being sent to Eswatini because their home countries refused to take them. Jamaica’s foreign minister has also said that the Caribbean country didn’t refuse to take back deportees.
Etoria was the first of at least 20 deportees sent by the US to various African nations in the last two months to be identified publicly.
Expanding deportation program
The deportations are part of the Trump administration’s expanding third-country program to send migrants to countries in Africa that they have no ties with to get them off US soil.
Since July, the US has deported migrants to South Sudan, Eswatini and Rwanda, while a fourth African nation, Uganda, says it has agreed to a deal in principle with the US to accept deportees.
Washington has said it wants to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose case has been a flashpoint over US President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies, to Uganda after he was wrongly deported to his native El Salvador in March.
Etoria served a 25-year prison sentence and was granted parole in 2021, the Legal Aid Society said, but was now being held in Eswatini’s main maximum-security prison for an undetermined period of time despite completing that sentence.
The US Homeland Security Department said that he was convicted of murder. The agency posted on X in reference to a New York Times report on Estoria, saying that it “will continue enforcing the law at full speed — without apology.”
It didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
The Legal Aid Society said that an Eswatini lawyer acting on behalf of all five men being held in prison there has been repeatedly denied access to them by prison officials since they arrived in the tiny southern African nation bordering South Africa in mid-July.
The other four men are citizens of Cuba, Laos, Vietnam and Yemen.
‘Indefinite detention’
A separate lawyer representing the two men from Laos and Vietnam said that his clients also served their criminal sentences in the US and had “been released into the community.”
“Then, without warning and explanation from either the US or Eswatini governments, they were arbitrarily arrested and sent to a country to which they have never ever been,” the lawyer, Tin Thanh Nguyen, said in a statement. “They are now being punished indefinitely for a sentence they already served.”
He said that the US government was “orchestrating secretive third-country transfers with no meaningful legal process, resulting in indefinite detention.”
US Homeland Security said those two men had been convicted of charges including child rape and second-degree murder.
A third lawyer, Alma David, said that she represented the two men from Yemen and Cuba who are also being held in the same prison and denied access to lawyers. She said she had been told by the head of the Eswatini prison that only the US Embassy could grant access to the men.
“Since when does the US Embassy have jurisdiction over Eswatini’s national prisons?” she said in a statement, adding the men weren’t told a reason for their detention, and “no lawyer has been permitted to visit them.” David said all five were being held at US taxpayers’ expense.
Secretive deals
The deportation deals the US has struck in Africa have been largely secretive, and with countries with questionable rights records.
Authorities in South Sudan have given little information on where eight men sent there in early July are being held or what their fate might be. They were also described by US authorities as dangerous criminals from South Sudan, Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar and Vietnam.
The five men in Eswatini are being held at the Matsapha Correctional Complex. It’s the same prison where Eswatini, which is ruled by a king as Africa’s last absolute monarchy, has imprisoned pro-democracy campaigners amid reports of abuse that includes beatings and the denial of food to inmates.
Eswatini authorities said when the five men arrived that they were being held in solitary confinement.
Another seven migrants were deported by the US to Rwanda in mid-August, Rwandan authorities said. They didn’t say where they are being held or give any information on their identities.
The deportations to Rwanda were kept secret at the time and only announced last week.

Topics: Trump assassination eSwatini United States deportation program

France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 killings of journalists

France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 killings of journalists
AFP
France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 killings of journalists

France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 killings of journalists
  The journalists had clandestinely entered the besieged city to 'document the crimes committed by Bashar Assad's regime' and were victims of a 'targeted bombing'
AFP

PARIS: French judicial authorities have issued arrest warrants for ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and six other top former officials over the bombardment of a rebel-held city in 2012 that killed two journalists, lawyers said on Tuesday.

Marie Colvin, 56, an American working for The Sunday Times of Britain, and French photographer Remi Ochlik, 28, were killed on Feb. 22, 2012 by the explosion in the eastern city of Homs, which is being investigated by the French judiciary as a potential crime against humanity as well as a war crime.
British photographer Paul Conroy, French reporter Edith Bouvier and Syrian translator Wael Omar were wounded in the attack on the informal press center where they had been working.
Assad escaped with his family to Russia after being ousted at the end of 2024, although his precise whereabouts have not been confirmed. 
Other than Assad, the warrants notably target his brother Maher Assad, who was the de facto head of the 4th Syrian armored division at the time, intelligence chief Ali Mamlouk, and then-army chief of staff Ali Ayoub.
“The issuing of the seven arrest warrants is a decisive step that paves the way for a trial in France for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Bashar Assad’s regime,” said Clemence Bectarte, lawyer for the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights and Ochlik’s parents.
The FIDH said the journalists had clandestinely entered the besieged city to “document the crimes committed by Bashar Assad’s regime” and were victims of a “targeted bombing.”
“The investigation clearly established that the attack on the informal press center was part of the Syrian regime’s explicit intention to target foreign journalists in order to limit media coverage of its crimes and force them to leave the city and the country,” said Mazen Darwish, lawyer and director of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.
Colvin was known for her fearless reporting and signature black eye patch, which she wore after losing sight in one eye in an explosion during Sri Lanka’s civil war. 

 

Topics: France Syria Bashar Al-Assad Journalists

Fires force evacuations in Canada's far north

Fires force evacuations in Canada's far north
AFP
Fires force evacuations in Canada's far north

Fires force evacuations in Canada's far north
  • Fires are now threatening the towns of Fort Providence and Whati in the Northwest Territories
  • Thousands of forest fires have raged across Canada since the spring
AFP

MONTREAL: More than 1,000 residents of Canada’s vast and remote far north are under evacuation orders as forest fires rage in the drought-struck region.
Canada is undergoing its second worst fire season in recent memory, with 8.3 million hectares (20.5 million acres) of forest — an area the size of Austria — scorched thus far.
Fires are now threatening the towns of Fort Providence and Whati in the Northwest Territories, prompting the first evacuations this year in the enormous area, where some land and large islands straddle the Arctic Circle.
Fire seasons have been longer than usual since 2022, said Mike Westwick, manager of wildfire prevention and mitigation for the territory.
“It’s stressful, mentally on people, it’s stressful, physically on workers and people who may need to move locations and be away from home,” he told AFP.
Thousands of forest fires have raged across Canada since the spring. More than 650 blazes are currently active, and over 100 of those are uncontrolled, according to official data released Tuesday.
Canada has increasingly been hit with extreme weather events, with scientists observing that northern regions are warming at a faster pace than other parts of the globe.
2023 remains the worst fire year on record for Canada, when nearly 18 million hectares (44.5 million acres) went up in smoke.

Topics: Canada Fires

Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors

Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors
Reuters
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors

Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors
  "He (Putin) refuses to be forced into peace," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Reuters

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia was engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors of the front line and was still launching strikes on Ukrainian targets.
“Now we see another buildup of Russian forces in certain sectors of the front. He refuses to be forced into peace,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky provided no further details, but said “Russia continues to launch strikes. Of course, we will respond to this.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

