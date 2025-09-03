Saudi Arabia, Japan agree on need for dialogue to solve Iran nuclear issue

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya held a telephone talk with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday and agreed that a peaceful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue should be achieved through dialogue, Japan’s Foreign Ministry reported.

Iwaya noted the importance of the Gulf countries’ calls for restraint and dialogue by both parties during the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran in June. He also stated that Japan would continue its diplomatic efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue.

Prince Faisal said both countries agree on seeking a peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue. He also welcomed Japan’s proactive role in stabilizing the region and expressed his desire to continue close cooperation.

On other matters, Iwaya emphasized the need to address the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as reiterating Japan’s support for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian issue. Prince Faisal expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support for Gaza and its consistent support for the two-state solution.

Iwaya was speaking from Kuwait, where he attended the Japan-GCC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and other events. The two ministers held a candid exchange of views on recent regional developments, including Iran, Gaza and Syria. Prince Faisal was unable to attend the GCC-Japan meeting due to other obligations.

On Syria, Iwaya said Japan appreciated the Syrian government’s move toward a peaceful transition and stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s independence and sovereignty. Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of encouraging the Syrian government’s efforts toward political resolution and national reconciliation through dialogue.

Japan’s foreign minister expressed his pleasure at the high-level exchanges between the two countries on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year and stated his intention to continue close ties.

In response, Prince Faisal said that the two ministers had had meaningful exchanges of views during their two meetings earlier this year on bilateral relations and regional affairs and expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing close communication between them.

They agreed to continue communicating to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in the international arena.