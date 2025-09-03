Saudi literature commission represents Kingdom at Moscow International Book Fair

You are here

The commission has brought together a number of the Kingdom’s key institutions from the cultural sector. (SPA)
  • The 38th annual fair features more than 300 publishers from countries including Belarus, Iran, China, the UAE, North Korea and this year’s guest of honor, India
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission is representing the Kingdom’s publishing industry at the 38th annual Moscow International Book Fair, which began on Wednesday and continues until Sunday.

The commission has brought together several key institutions from the country’s cultural sector for the event, including the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, the King Fahad National Library, and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The fair features more than 300 publishers from countries including Belarus, Iran, China, the UAE and North Korea. This year’s guest of honor is India.

Saudi Arabia’s participation reflects the country’s commitment to the strengthening of cultural ties with the Russian Federation, the expansion of bilateral cooperation, and the promotion of investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s cultural sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The commission, which operates under the Saudi Ministry of Culture, was established in 2020 to regulate literature, publishing and translation in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on Wednesday.

During the phone call, the officials discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and their security and humanitarian repercussions, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince reiterated the Kingdom’s call on the international community to end the disastrous repercussions of Israeli aggression against civilians and to condemn any steps that impede a two-state solution.

Prince Mohammed and Schoof also reviewed relations between their countries, existing areas of cooperation, and ways to support them in various fields.

  • Reem Hazzazi’s journey highlights a cultural shift as more women take on leadership roles in sports
JEDDAH: Reem Hazzazi is among a new wave of Saudi women breaking barriers in sports, carving her place not as an athlete, but as one of the Kingdom’s first international weightlifting referees.

Her journey began a little over three years ago at the moment she stepped into a weightlifting hall, drawn not to the cheers of the crowd thrilled by the athletes’ performance, but to the quiet precision of referees.

“I realized I didn’t just want to watch weightlifting; I wanted to be part of it, but from a different angle,” Hazzazi, 40, told Arab News. “That’s when I decided to pursue refereeing.”

For years, weightlifting was seen largely as a men’s sport, with few envisioning women in officiating roles. Hazzazi embraced that challenge.  

“The biggest hurdle was breaking the stereotype,” she explained. “At first, people were surprised to see me in this role. But with persistence and hard work, that surprise turned into respect.”

Her curiosity about the sport’s rules drove her deeper. She learned every detail of the snatch and clean-and-jerk and trained alongside senior referees, while facing constant pressure to prove herself.

She learned that refereering is a responsibility that requires “accuracy, discipline and a thorough understanding of the game.”

Support from her family, peers and the Saudi Weightlifting Federation helped her to endure.

“The federation’s backing has been crucial,” Hazzazi said. “Under Mohammed Al-Harbi’s leadership, they provided training programs, workshops and opportunities to gain real experience at local and international tournaments. That support gave me the confidence to keep going.”

Her determination carried her to the Arab Games in Cairo in 2023, a defining moment in her career.

“It was an incredible experience,” she recalled. “It wasn’t just about the competition; it was about learning from referees across the Arab world, adapting to new situations under pressure, and realizing I was representing my country in such a significant event. I felt immense pride.”

Earning her international refereeing badge that same year had symbolized much more than personal achievement.

“On a personal level, it brought me joy and pride, reflecting the result of my efforts in domestic tournaments,” she said. “Professionally, it represented a greater responsibility — an opportunity to participate in global competitions and elevate Saudi Arabia’s presence in prestigious arenas.”

Today, Hazzazi is one of more than a dozen Saudi women certified as referees, marking a cultural shift unthinkable a decade ago.

“Today, the situation is very promising,” she said. “There’s a growing recognition of women’s roles, and the federation’s support has been transformative. Among my colleagues, you can feel the difference — there’s more confidence, excitement and opportunities to participate internationally.”

Her goals now reach beyond her own career. “I want to help develop a new generation of Saudi referees — both men and women — to strengthen our national competitions,” she said.

She also has her eyes on the world stage.

“I hope to represent Saudi Arabia at major events, from world championships to the Olympic Games. I want to show that Saudi women can lead in global sports.”

Her message to aspiring referees is clear: “Believe in yourselves and take the first step, even if it feels difficult. Sports offer vast opportunities. Refereeing, in particular, requires passion, discipline and accuracy. With hard work, success is achievable.”

As Saudi Arabia invests in global sports and nurtures new talent, Hazzazi sees herself as part of a wider movement.

With a smile, she said, “Wait for me at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh this November.”

For Hazzazi, weightlifting is not just about judging lifts, it’s about lifting expectations, breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of Saudis to take their place at the heart of the action.

Federation of Saudi Chambers President Hassan Al-Huwaizi was received by Prime Minister of Jordan Jafar Hassan in Amman on Wednesday.

The meeting was held as part of the Saudi delegation’s trip to Jordan to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Jordanian prime minister stressed the importance of enhancing partnership and communication between the business sectors in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Huwaizi was accompanied by FSC Secretary-General Waleed Al-Orainan and Abdulrahman Al-Thubaity, chairman of the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council.

Leading UK school partners with Saudi platform to open Riyadh campus

  • Malvern College set to launch first school in Kingdom’s capital in 2027
  • Headmaster pledges to share ‘core values,’ elite education in manner that ‘respects local culture’
LONDON: One of the UK’s leading independent schools is partnering with KSA Education Investment Partners to launch a new school in Saudi Arabia.

Malvern College is set to found its first campus in the Kingdom, Malvern College Riyadh, with a slated opening in 2027.

The college is expected to be the first of several schools and nurseries established in tandem with KEIP, giving access to Malvern’s educational experience to pupils across the region.

The partnership between the platform and the boarding school was announced at the Great Future Event in London on Wednesday.

Malvern College, opened in 1865, has a long and storied track record of attaining educational excellence, with pupils regularly attending Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities.

It champions a holistic approach to learning, emphasizing the importance of activities including sport and the arts alongside academia.

It consistently ranks among the world’s top 50 International Baccalaureate schools, with its alumni including Nobel Prize winners, Olympic gold medalists and internationally acclaimed author C.S. Lewis alongside politicians, distinguished military figures and scientists.

“We are proud to be partnering with KEIP to introduce the Malvern College experience to Riyadh,” said Keith Metcalfe, the college’s headmaster.

“This collaboration is about more than opening a new school. It is about sharing our core values of curiosity, kindness, independence, resilience, integrity and ambition across a global community.

“Drawing on 160 years of educational innovation and proven success internationally, our dedicated team will work alongside highly experienced local partners to ensure this school provides the Malvern standard of education in a way that respects local culture,” he added.

“I look forward to welcoming Riyadh pupils into the Malvern family of schools and continuing our mission to prepare young people to thrive in an interconnecting world and grow into thoughtful and confident role models of the future.” 

KEIP was founded to bring exceptional early and K-12 education to Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program by helping to raise future Saudi leaders prepared to compete globally while promoting Saudi identity, values and the Arabic language.

KEIP Chairman Naif Alrasheed said: “We are delighted to partner with Malvern College to bring one of the world’s most respected schools to Riyadh.

“KEIP was founded to transform education and to meet the pace of change in Saudi and beyond. 

“By combining Malvern’s world class academic heritage with our ambition, we will prepare the next generation of Saudis to thrive as leaders in an increasingly interconnected, digitally driven world.” 

Saudi FM receives written message from Iraqi counterpart

  • The message pertained to Saudi-Iraqi relations and ways to support and enhance them in all fields
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a written message from his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Mohammed Hussein on Wednesday.

The message pertained to relations between their countries and ways to support and enhance them in all fields, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The message was received by the Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Public Diplomacy Deputyship Abdulrahman Al-Rassi during a meeting with Iraq’s ambassador to the Kingdom Safia Talib Al-Suhail.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed relations between their countries and topics of common interest.

