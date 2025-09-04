Photos in Gaza City, where the beach offers fleeting respite as war and famine grind on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: On a darkened beach in Gaza City, the only light comes from small food stalls and flickering cellphones.
Families seek relief from the stifling daytime heat, and perhaps a glimpse of the life they used to know. Many have been displaced multiple times over nearly two years of war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel.
Just a few kilometers (a few miles) away, Israeli forces are blowing up buildings in the opening stages of a plan to conquer the city. Israeli strikes could come at any time. Those enjoying the sea may soon be ordered to evacuate to sprawling tent camps further south.
There is a small amount of food for sale on vendor carts , at prices many can’t afford. Experts say Gaza City is experiencing famine.
Many Palestinians have lost everything in this war. They still have the sea, for now.
Yemen’s Houthi-run Foreign Ministry says UN should not shield espionage activities
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
Yemen’s Houthi-run Foreign Ministry said United Nations officials’ legal immunities should not shield espionage activities, days after at least 11 UN personnel were arrested in the capital Sanaa. The UN said on Sunday that Houthi rebels raided its premises in Sanaa and arrested UN staff following an Israeli strike that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several other ministers.
The ministry also accused the UN of bias, saying it condemned “legal measures taken by the government against spy cells involved in crimes,” but failed to denounce the Israeli attack, the Houthi-run news agency Saba reported on Wednesday.
Yemen has been split between a Houthi administration in Sanaa and a Saudi-backed government in Aden since the Iran-aligned Houthis seized Sanaa in late 2014, triggering a decade-long conflict.
The ministry added that Yemen respected “the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations ... while emphasizing that these immunities do not protect espionage activities or those who engage in them, nor provide them with legal cover,” it added.
On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Houthis forcibly entered World Food Programme premises, seized UN property, and attempted to enter other UN offices in the capital.
Why enforcement of the Israeli arrest warrants is vital for ICC’s credibility
Hague-based court relies on member states to arrest suspects, but political double standards are increasingly an impediment
Experts say the ICC is at a crossroads as powerful nations shield their allies from prosecution
Updated 04 September 2025
Jonathan Lessware
LONDON: When German authorities arrested Libyan war crimes suspect Khaled Mohamed Ali Al-Hishri at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the operation was widely praised as a breakthrough for the International Criminal Court.
As a senior member of the Special Deterrence Forces militia, El-Hishri is accused of murdering, torturing, and raping detainees at Tripoli’s notorious Mitiga prison between 2015 and 2020.
His arrest in July not only brought hope of justice for victims of war crimes in Libya. It marked a rare win for the ICC, with one of its key member states cooperating in the arrest and handover of a suspect for trial at The Hague.
Just a few days earlier, major European powers had another opportunity to deliver a suspected war criminal to the ICC.
Yet this time, despite traveling to Hungary before jetting off through the airspaces of Greece, Italy, and France on his way to the US, not a finger was lifted in the pursuit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The discrepancy in the approach to these two ICC arrest warrants cuts to the heart of a crisis threatening the legal institution designed to hold to account those behind some of the world’s most appalling atrocities.
Countries that signed up to the international treaty that created the ICC are increasingly failing to fulfill their legal obligations to it.
More and more, they are picking and choosing what their obligations are based on political winds, severely undermining its power to provide international justice.
“When member states fail to execute ICC arrest warrants, the damage to the court’s credibility and to international law is profound,” Mark Ellis, executive director of the International Bar Association, told Arab News.
“The ICC has no enforcement mechanisms of its own and relies entirely on state cooperation. Non-execution, particularly in high-profile cases, signals that political considerations can override binding legal obligations.”
The fading cooperation of member states at the ICC is one of several major, intertwined challenges facing the institution.
Last month, the Trump administration sparked outcry when it imposed a third round of sanctions on ICC officials, including two judges and two prosecutors.
The US, which is not a member of the ICC, said the action was because of the court’s attempts to prosecute Americans and Israelis.
It is all a far cry from the optimism surrounding the UN-organized conference in Italy in July 1998 that led to 60 nations ratifying the Rome Statute. That international treaty led to the establishment of the ICC four years later.
The idea for a permanent court to investigate genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes had been floated since the end of the Second World War.
In the 1990s, individual tribunals were set up to investigate atrocities committed during conflicts in Rwanda and the Balkans, but momentum gathered around a more efficient permanent court that would act as a stronger deterrent.
The court, based in The Hague in The Netherlands, now has 125 state parties, but crucially dozens remain outside. Along with the US, these include India, China, and Russia.
By its nature, the court has often been heavily criticized. Non-members argue that the ICC’s authority would challenge their sovereignty, while others claim the court is not powerful enough.
Perhaps the most longstanding criticism has been that the court disproportionately targets Africa, while failing to take action against figures from the West involved in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Of the more than 60 arrest warrants issued by the court, the vast majority have been for people from the African continent. Only 22 of those warrants have been successfully executed.
The most prominent figures now on the ICC’s wanted list include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sudan’s former president Omar Bashir, and, of course, Netanyahu.
Perhaps the biggest impairment for the court is that it has no power of enforcing its decisions. Instead, it depends upon member states to carry out the arrest of those it seeks to prosecute.
According to international law experts, ICC member states are increasingly failing to honor their obligations — something that has been starkly highlighted since Israel began military operations in Gaza in October 2023.
In November 2024, the court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant for the war crime of starvation and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and “other inhumane acts.”
Despite this, the Israeli prime minister made a four day visit to Budapest in April, which included flights over other European member states.
Another Libyan wanted by the ICC also managed to evade the court when he was released by Italy in January, just days after his arrest, and flown back to his home country.
Ossama Anjiem, known as Ossama Al-Masri, is also accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role running detention centers in Libya.
Rome’s court of appeals said there had been a procedural error in his arrest, which took place after he managed to attend a Juventus-AC Milan football match within days of the ICC warrant being issued.
His release sparked an angry response, with critics pointing out Italy’s reliance on the internationally recognized Libyan government to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean to Italian ports.
Al-Masri’s alleged crimes were committed in the same Tripoli prison where many migrants have been detained and where Al-Hishri is accused of carrying out his crimes.
Al-Masri went free while Al-Hishri went to The Hague. And Netanyahu continues his globetrotting.
Luigi Daniele, associate professor in international law at Italy’s Molise University, who specializes in war crimes, said ICC member states are operating an “on/off” switch on the legal duties they agreed to when they became parties to the system of the court.
“It’s more than just double standards. It’s the destruction of any standard,” he told Arab News.
“These governments are acting as if all the standards are for rival powers and no standards at all applied to allied powers.
“All these states have assumed a solemn legal duty. Legal duty means it’s mandatory, it’s the duty of a national prosecutor under domestic penal code. It’s law, by all means and standards.”
Adil Haque, a law professor at Rutgers University in the US, said the enforcement of ICC arrest warrants “risks becoming a patchwork, in which some state parties will execute some warrants but not others.”
“The ICC itself is not applying double standards, but if its state parties apply double standards then the effect is the same,” he told Arab News.
The impunity being shown by Europe to Netanyahu is particularly disturbing for many observers, especially outside of the West and whose governments are not entwined in the US-Israeli alliance.
They see an unlevel playing field for international justice in which one of America’s main allies is being allowed to continue a military campaign that has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians and which this week leading scholars agreed constituted a genocide.
FASTFACTS
• The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant in 2024, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including starvation tactics.
• Warrants were also issued against Hamas leaders Sinwar and Haniyeh, both since killed. A warrant for Mohammed Deif remains active until his death is confirmed.
The reluctance of European powers to carry out their ICC obligations with regards to Netanyahu is in tandem with their lack of willingness to act against Israel over the war.
The EU has struggled to agree on any significant punitive measures, with deep divisions between those more supportive of Israel like Hungary and those taking a stronger stance like Spain and Ireland.
Particularly disturbing for some was an invitation by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for Netanyahu to visit Germany.
“We will find ways and means for him to visit Germany and also to be able to leave again without being arrested,” Merz said shortly after being elected in February.
The ICC has stated that not even heads of governments enjoy immunity from arrest on behalf of the ICC.
“Germany does not contest the ICC’s legal position” Haque said. “Instead, Germany’s chancellor has suggested purely political reasons for not arresting Netanyahu, which is quite shocking to hear said out loud.”
Daniele believes the Gaza war is a fork in the road for the institution.
“The situation in Palestine set before the ICC can be either the beginning of a new chapter of its history or the nail in the coffin of its credibility,” he said.
The court has been under immense pressure from “a strong network of powers internationally” that support Israel, with threats being made against the office of the prosecutor of the ICC.
Despite this, the ICC went ahead and issued the arrest warrants against the Netanyahu government.
“This was a signal to all the non-US allies … that actually, the court wasn’t exactly a tool of NATO powers,” Daniele said. “It was a signal of independence, of an attempt to bring justice to victims, to all victims of all crimes, without fear or favor.”
However, if the court fails to issue arrest warrants for Israel’s far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who have been accused in some quarters of inciting genocide, Daniele said that would show the threats and reprisals may have done their job.
What followed was a barrage of US sanctions against court officials. In announcing the latest round, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the court is a “national security threat that has been an instrument for lawfare against the United States and our close ally Israel.”
The ICC hit back, describing the sanctions as a “flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution” and an “affront to millions of innocent victims across the world.”
The sanctions mean the officials will be banned from entering the US and their US assets will be blocked.
It is a major challenge to the court but could also help boost support for the ICC from other countries. The EU could shield the court by invoking a “blocking statute” which prevents businesses from complying with US sanctions that reach overseas.
“US sanctions against the ICC are deeply troubling and represent an unacceptable attempt to intimidate and deter the court from fulfilling its legitimate mandate — pursuing justice for victims of the gravest international crimes,” Ellis said.
“It is hoped that states, international institutions, and individuals will be galvanized to strengthen their support for the ICC and to collectively resist the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine accountability for the most egregious international crimes.”
The court also needs to strengthen its position and the best way to do this, Ellis said, is to encourage more countries — particularly major powers — to sign up to the Rome Statute.
“Expanding membership enhances the ICC’s legitimacy and authority, and will make its judgments more universally recognized and enforceable,” he said.
He also recommended swifter and tougher disciplinary measures for countries that fail to uphold the ICC’s arrest warrants.
About 100 bodies recovered from landslide-hit village in Sudan’s Darfur as pope urges help
Death toll from the Aug. 31 landslide in Tarasin, in the Marrah Mountains, could be as high as 1,000, says group undertaking recovery operation
Sunday’s tragedy was the latest to slam Sudan, which has been hit by famine and disease outbreaks amid its devastating civil war
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
CAIRO: Search teams recovered around 100 bodies from a remote village that is feared to have been wiped out by a devastating landslide over the weekend in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, a rebel group said Wednesday.
Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Al-Nair, a spokesman for the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army, told The Associated Press the recovery operation took place Tuesday and that search efforts were underway despite a lack of resources and equipment.
He also said the death toll from the Aug. 31 landslide in Tarasin, in the Marrah Mountains, could be as high as 1,000.
The United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, said that the death toll and the full scale of the tragedy have yet to be confirmed as the area hit was “extremely hard to reach.”
The UN has said that “between 300-1,000 people may have lost their lives” in the landslide and that efforts were mobilized to support the impacted area, located more than 900 kilometers (560 miles) west of the capital, Khartoum.
Pope Leo XIV spoke of the tragedy during his weekly address on Wednesday, saying it has left “behind pain and despair.”
He called for “a coordinated response to stop this humanitarian catastrophe,” and initiate a “serious, sincere, and inclusive dialogue between the parties to end the conflict and restore hope, dignity, and peace to the people of Sudan.”
Arjimand Hussain, Regional Response Manager with Plan International, one of the few NGOs operating in Darfur, said the group, along with the UN, plans to send teams to Tarasin in the coming days, but deployment is difficult with the heavy rains making roads inaccessible.
“The whole humanitarian community is feeling helpless at the moment,” he said.
The Marrah Mountains region is a volcanic area with a height of more than 3,000 meters (9,840 feet) at its summit. The mountain chain is a world heritage site and is known for its lower temperature and higher rainfall than its surroundings, according to UNICEF.
A small-scale landslide hit the area in 2018, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens others, according to the now-disbanded United Nations-African Union mission in Darfur.
Sunday’s tragedy was the latest to slam Sudan amid its devastating civil war. The country has been hit by famine and disease outbreaks, including cholera, which killed hundreds of people this year.
The war began in April 2023 when boiling tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.
The conflict killed tens of thousands of people and created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. More than 14 million people have been displaced and parts of the country have slipped into famine.
The war has been marked by atrocities, including mass killings and rape, which the International Criminal Court is investigating as war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: lawyer
Lachgar was arrested after posting online a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with the word “Allah” in Arabic followed by bad word
The court in Rabat sentenced her to 30 months in prison
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
RABAT: A Moroccan court on Wednesday sentenced feminist activist Ibtissame Lachgar to 30 months behind bars for “offending Islam,” her lawyer told AFP, adding that the defense plans to appeal.
Lachgar, a 50-year-old clinical psychologist known for her rights activism, was arrested last month after posting online a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with the word “Allah” in Arabic followed by bad word.
The court in Rabat sentenced her to 30 months in prison and imposed a fine of 50,000 dirhams ($5,500), said defense lawyer Mohamed Khattab.
Khattab said the defense team planned to appeal the decision.
Outside the courtroom, friends and family of Lachgar began weeping as the verdict was announced, an AFP correspondent said.
Hakim Sikouk, president of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, called the sentence “shocking” and an “attack” on freedom of expression.
During an earlier hearing, Lachgar told a judge that the message on her T-shirt was a “feminist slogan which has existed for years, against sexist ideologies and violence against women... and has no connection to the Islamic faith.”
Israel’s Smotrich sparks outcry with West Bank annexation maps
Extremist minister’s annexation plan would include most of the West Bank
His comments drew widespread condemnation from Palestinians and Arab officials
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right finance minister said on Wednesday that maps were being drawn up for annexing territory in the occupied West Bank, land the Palestinians seek for a state, although it was unclear if he had Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support.
At a press conference in Jerusalem, Bezalel Smotrich stood before a map that suggested the possible annexation of most of the West Bank with the exception of six large Palestinian cities, including Ramallah and Nablus.
Smotrich said he wanted “maximum territory and minimum (Palestinian) population” to be brought under Israeli sovereignty, urging Netanyahu to accept his plan that is being drawn up by a department under Smotrich’s supervision in the Defense Ministry.
“The time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, to remove once and for all from the agenda the idea of dividing our tiny land and establishing a terror state in its center,” he said, using biblical names widely used in Israel and the administrative name used by the state to describe the area.
“Who can defend a state with such small strategic depth? And this is why the goal of the sovereignty is to remove, once and for all, a Palestinian state from the agenda. And this is done when applying (sovereignty) to all of the territory, other than Arab population centers. I have no interest in letting them enjoy what the state of Israel has to offer,” he said.
Smotrich, a settler leader, has long called for annexation of the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and which is among territories the Palestinians seek for a future independent state.
Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment on the prime minister’s position on the matter.
However, the prospect of any concrete steps by the Netanyahu government, which would likely entail a lengthy legislative process, is unclear.
Any step toward annexation would likely draw widespread condemnation from Arab and Western countries. It is unclear where US President Donald Trump stands on the matter.
Speaking after Smotrich made his remarks, an official from the United Arab Emirates said Israeli annexation of the West Bank would be a “red line” for the UAE, which established formal ties with Israel in 2020 under US-brokered accords.
A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday that “any annexation or settlement activity by Israel is illegitimate, condemned, and unacceptable.”
Abdel Hakim Hanini, an official of the Palestinian militant group Hamas which is a rival of Abbas’ Fatah, said annexing the West Bank would not bring Israel the security it seeks and instead “lead to further resistance and confrontation.”
Israel, which is facing mounting international criticism over the war in Gaza, has been angered by pledges by France, Britain, Australia and Canada to formally recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September.
Reuters reported on Sunday that Israel was considering annexing the West Bank as a possible response to those pledges.
The United Nations’ highest court said in 2024 that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, and its settlements there were illegal and should end as soon as possible.
Israel says the territories are not occupied in legal terms because they are disputed.