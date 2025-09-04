You are here

Anisimova stuns Swiatek to reach US Open semifinals

Anisimova stuns Swiatek to reach US Open semifinals
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AP
Anisimova stuns Swiatek to reach US Open semifinals

Anisimova stuns Swiatek to reach US Open semifinals
  • The 24-year-old Anisimova will play two-time former US Open champion Naomi Osaka or Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova on Thursday for a place in the final
Updated 28 sec ago
AP
NEW YORK: American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova produced a stunning upset of Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinals of the US Open on Wednesday and avenge her Wimbledon final drubbing.
Anisimova — who suffered a crushing 6-0, 6-0 defeat as Swiatek clinched her first Wimbledon title in July — bounced back from that double-bagel disaster to win 6-4, 6-3 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
Polish second seed Swiatek entered the US Open as the bookmakers’ favorite after following up her triumph at Wimbledon with victory in the WTA Cincinnati Open event last month.
But the six-time Grand Slam champion’s hopes of adding a second US Open title to her collection were dashed as Anisimova roared to a redemptive victory in an absorbing one hour 36-minute battle.
“To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me,” said Anisimova, who clinched victory in the second set after a net cord bounced in her favor on match point.
“I feel like I worked so hard to turn it around after that... I knew I was going to have to dig really deep. It was such a tough match, truly a battle for me,” added the American, whose lopsided loss at Wimbledon was only the third Grand Slam final in history where a player had lost without winning a game.
Wednesday’s quarter-final had started ominously for Anisimova, with the American being broken in the first game of the opening set to give Swiatek the early initiative.
But Anisimova responded immediately to break and get it back on serve.
Anisimova was under pressure though in the fifth game, finding herself two break points down at 15-40. She dug herself out of that hole to hold for a 3-2 lead.
The breakthrough game in the 10th game when Swiatek’s shaky serve once again left her in trouble at 15-40 down to leave Anisimova with two set points.
Swiatek saved the first but then slashed a wild forehand long to the back of the court to give Anisimova a one-set lead.
Swiatek attempted to regroup in the second set and got an early break before opening up a 2-0 lead.
But Anisimova once again exploited Swiatek’s weakness on serve to break back.
Another net cord in Anisimova’s favor gave her a 4-3 lead, and then Swiatek double-faulted on break point to leave her opponent serving for the match.
Anisimova raced to 40-0 to take three match points, and although Swiatek saved the first two, the tennis gods were clearly on her rival’s side as another net cord bounced just out of Swiatek’s reach to seal victory.
The 24-year-old Anisimova will play two-time former US Open champion Naomi Osaka or Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova on Thursday for a place in the final.

Topics: US Open 2025 US Open Amanda Anisimova Iga Swiatek

Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line

Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line

Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line
  • The protesters appeared to be targeting riders from the Israel Premier Tech team
  • Some attempted to invade the road when the riders of the Israeli team crossed in front of them, prompting organizers and security staff to rush in to try to contain them behind the security fences
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

BILBAO, Spain: The 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short and finished without a winner because of a disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near the finish line in the Basque Country city of Bilbao on Wednesday.
The protesters appeared to be targeting riders from the Israel Premier Tech team. Some attempted to invade the road when the riders of the Israeli team crossed in front of them, prompting organizers and security staff to rush in to try to contain them behind the security fences.
Police were called in to contain the protesters, many of whom carried Palestine flags and pro-Palestine signs.
Race officials made an announcement to the teams as the riders had about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to go in the 157.4-kilometer (98-mile) stage that also started in Bilbao.
“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometers before the line. We won’t have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line,” they said.
The start of the stage also had been disrupted by protesters who forced race officials to pause the peloton for a few minutes.
The police appeared to have the crowd under control by the finish, forming a line to keep the protesters from going over the security fences, but officials decided it was safer to keep riders from reaching that point.
At the Tour de France in July, a man protesting the participation of Israel Premier Tech ran onto the course as the leaders raced for the finish line. A security guard ran out and apprehended the man. The team had previously faced protests because of its association with Israel, which has killed 63,633 Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The war was sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people on Oct. 7, 2023.
Vingegaard disappointed
Overall Spanish Vuelta leader Jonas Vingegaard, of team Visma-Lease a Bike, said it was disappointing not to be able to finish the stage.
“It’s a big shame, we really would have loved to win the stage,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to a strong finish by his team on the day of his son’s birthday.
Tom Pidcock, a British rider from team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, had been ahead during the final parts of the stage.
“It’s hard to describe the disappointment, to be honest,” he said. “I felt like today was my day. I had a good chance to win.”
Pidcock continued through the finish line despite the decision to cut the stage short.
Thursday’s 12th stage will take riders on a 145-kilometer (90-mile) route with mid-size mountains.

Topics: War on Gaza pro-Palestine protesters Israel Premier Tech Spanish Vuelta Bilbao

World Cup tickets initially to cost $60-$6,730 but could fluctuate with dynamic pricing

World Cup tickets initially to cost $60-$6,730 but could fluctuate with dynamic pricing
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

World Cup tickets initially to cost $60-$6,730 but could fluctuate with dynamic pricing

World Cup tickets initially to cost $60-$6,730 but could fluctuate with dynamic pricing
  • “I think the message is ‘Get your tickets early,’ especially if you know where you will be,” said Heimo Schirgi, the World Cup’s chief operating officer
  • The initial draw period will be limited to Visa card holders and will run from 11 a.m. EDT on the opening day through 11 a.m. EDT on Sept. 19
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

MIAMI: Ticket prices for next year’s World Cup will range initially from $60 for group-stage matches to $6,730 for the final, but could change as soccer’s top event adopts dynamic pricing for the first time.
The prices are up from a range of $25 to $475 for the 1994 tournament in the United States and for the US dollar equivalent $69 to $1,607 when ticket details were announced for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
“I think the message is ‘Get your tickets early,’ especially if you know where you will be, because you live in that city, or you’re a fan of the three hosting nations, and then you know already when and where they will play,” said Heimo Schirgi, the World Cup’s chief operating officer. “So that’s the message: ‘Get your tickets early,’ because anything could happen.”
Next year’s tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 and will be played at 11 sites in the US, three in Mexico and two in Canada. The tournament expanded from 32 nations to 48 and from 64 games to 104.
The initial draw period will be limited to Visa card holders and will run from 11 a.m. EDT on the opening day through 11 a.m. EDT on Sept. 19. Those picked to buy tickets will be notified starting Sept. 29 and will be given a timeslot to purchase starting Oct. 1. While tickets for all 104 matches are being put on sale, receiving a timeslot does not guarantee tickets will be available.
Sales will be capped at four tickets per person per match, with no person being able to purchase more than 40 for the totality of the tournament.
FIFA said it has no additional details on prices to announce.
A second phase, called an early ticket draw, likely will run from Oct. 27-31, with purchase timeslots from mid-November to early December.
A third phase, termed a random selection draw, will start after the final draw of teams on Dec. 5 determines the World Cup schedule. FIFA said tickets will be available closer to the tournament “on a first-come, first-served basis.”
FIFA also said it will start an official resale platform.
Hospitality packages have been sold since May. For the eight matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, including the final on July 19, prices range from $3,500 to $73,200 per person.
Fans can purchase tickets to follow a certain team, or purchase for a certain site. Dynamic pricing was also utilized for this year’s Club World Cup, when tickets were cut from $473.90 to $13.40 for the Chelsea-Fluminense semifinal at MetLife Stadium.
“It’s key to highlight FIFA’s mission and FIFA’s objective of providing funding, providing opportunities, providing growth to our sport across all the 211 member associations,” Schirgi said. “And as part of that mission, which we take very seriously, we’re looking at optimizing the revenue, but also optimizing attendance in the stadium, right? So, it’s always a balance between different factors.”
American Airlines announced Wednesday its AAdvantage loyalty program members can redeem miles for World Cup tickets, starting with executive platinum and concierge key members on Oct. 13, with platinum pro, platinum and gold starting the following day and all members having access on Oct. 15.
Thirteen teams in the field have been determined. The US, Canada and Mexico all are assured World Cup spots as the host nations, while reigning champion Argentina with Lionel Messi and perennial power Brazil are among the teams that have already secured qualification.
The host nations will play all three of their group stage matches on home soil. The US will open June 12 in Inglewood, California, then play June 19 in Seattle and again June 25 back in Inglewood. Canada will play June 12 in Toronto, then June 18 and June 24 in Vancouver. Mexico will play June 11 and June 24 in Mexico City, with a June 18 match in Guadalajara.

Topics: FIFA FIFA World Cup

DP World ILT20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers

DP World ILT20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

DP World ILT20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers

DP World ILT20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers
  • Season 4 opener is a rematch of the Season 3 final
  • Dubai International Stadium to host 15 matches, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 11, and eight at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arabian Gulf’s premier cricket competition will return on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when defending champions Dubai Capitals face the Desert Vipers in the opening clash of the DP World International League T20 Season 4.

The fixture is a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s thrilling final. On that occasion, the Capitals held their nerve to claim victory with just four deliveries remaining, lifting the trophy in front of a raucous 25,000-strong crowd.

Season 4 promises to build on that excitement, with the curtain-raiser pitting two of the league’s heavyweight franchises against each other in what is expected to be another highly competitive campaign.

The season opener will be played at Dubai International Stadium — the venue for Season 3’s grand finish. The six-team tournament again features 34 matches. Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will stage 11, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venue for eight matches.

After the tournament-opener, Sharjah Warriorz, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history in Season 3, will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the second match of the tournament — the first of the season at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The inaugural winners of the DP World ILT20 trophy, Gulf Giants, will open their Season 4 campaign against Season 2 champions MI Emirates. The contest between the two former champions will take place at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 4.

After the completion of the 30-match double-league round-robin stage, the top four teams on the points table enter the DP World ILT20 Season 4 playoffs.

The top two teams on the table will compete in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4 on the points table) will be played on Thursday, Jan. 1 at Dubai International Stadium. Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Season 4 will conclude with the title clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4.

Topics: DP World International League T20 Season 4 Dubai Capitals Desert Vipers

Fan groups across Europe urge UEFA and FIFA to block plans for Barcelona and Milan games abroad

Fan groups across Europe urge UEFA and FIFA to block plans for Barcelona and Milan games abroad
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

Fan groups across Europe urge UEFA and FIFA to block plans for Barcelona and Milan games abroad

Fan groups across Europe urge UEFA and FIFA to block plans for Barcelona and Milan games abroad
  • “We call on UEFA, FIFA, and all national associations to stand firm, play their role as regulators of the game,” the FSE group said
  • “Clubs are neither entertainment companies nor traveling circuses”
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

NYON: Soccer fans from more than 400 club supporter groups in Europe urged FIFA and UEFA on Wednesday to block requests from the Spanish and Italian leagues to play games abroad.
The Spanish football federation has approved plans for Barcelona to play Villarreal in Miami in December, and Serie A wants AC Milan to host Como in February in Perth, Australia.
Ahead of UEFA’s executive committee meeting next week in Albania, its officially recognized fan liaison group Football Supporters Europe aimed to show the scale of opposition to “out-of-territory” games — including from a fan group at Villarreal.
“We call on UEFA, FIFA, and all national associations to stand firm, play their role as regulators of the game,” the FSE group said Wednesday, with support from fan groups in 25 countries, “and ensure that football remains rooted in our communities, where it belongs.”
“Clubs are neither entertainment companies nor traveling circuses. They exist for the benefit of their communities and provide a sense of belonging, where fans have been attending home games for generations,” FSE said.
Critics of the plans, including the European Commission’s top sports official in Brussels, Glenn Micallef, say the sporting integrity of leagues also would be unbalanced and damaged.
Allowing the Barcelona or AC Milan games to move would “instantly open a Pandora’s box with unpredictable and irreversible consequences,” the fan groups warned.
Fresh proposals to move domestic leagues abroad were inevitable once FIFA withdrew from a court case last year in New York brought by promotions agency Relevent.
Relevent was co-founded by Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, whose Hard Rock Stadium is set to stage the Villarreal-Barcelona game which the clubs hope will help build their fan bases and brands globally.
Barcelona has been struggling financially for several years and Miami also is where its iconic former star Lionel Messi currently plays, for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
Relevent also is now one of UEFA’s most significant commercial partners, sealing a deal this year to sell broadcast and sponsor rights for six years of the Champions League and other European club competitions starting in 2027.
UEFA’s ruling committee meets Sept. 11 in Tirana, chaired by its president Aleksander Ceferin. He suggested last week UEFA must talk with FIFA and currently has limited legal power to stop overseas games if the national federations involved agree to them.

Topics: UEFA FIFA Spanish football federation AC Milan football fans

Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position

Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position

Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position
  • Loftus-Cheek was a late addition to the squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia
  • “It’s been a long time,” the AC Milan player said at England’s training base at St. George’s Park
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, England: Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek said on Wednesday he can play many positions on the pitch for Thomas Tuchel as he makes his return to the national team for the first time in seven years.
Loftus-Cheek, who played under Tuchel at Chelsea from 2021-22, was a late addition to the squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, being called up after Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton withdrew due to injury.
“It’s been a long time,” the AC Milan player said at England’s training base at St. George’s Park on Wednesday. “I was part of the 2018 (World Cup) squad and even the season after I was called up — and then of course, I ruptured my Achilles.
“Being away from the squad for so long I kind of got used to not going,” he added. “You still want to push in club football with the hope of maybe getting a sniff. But I just completely forgot about it and was being a fan for the team instead.”
Loftus-Cheek came through the Chelsea academy as a central midfielder, but credits Tuchel with helping him become more versatile.
“When he came into Chelsea, he spoke to me about playing wing back. I said ‘No way.’ I ended up playing there anyway,” the 29-year-old said with a laugh. “Tuchel suggested that I am a powerful runner and have the pace to play there.
“I played many positions under Tuchel and he values my physicality... With things that can happen in a tournament, being versatile is a good thing.”
Loftus-Cheek’s career has been blighted by injury, but he is intent on helping England finally win their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
“We were so close in 2018 (fourth at the World Cup) and the boys have been incredibly close in the years after. It was nerve-wracking watching those games,” he said. “You hope for the future that we can go all the way.”
England play Andorra on Saturday at Villa Park and then Serbia in Belgrade three days later.

Topics: England Ruben Loftus-Cheek Thomas Tuchel

