Gaza docu-drama on Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere

Gaza docu-drama on Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere
Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania and her cast, all dressed in black, are pictured ahead of the premiere. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Gaza docu-drama on Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere

Gaza docu-drama on Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
VENICE: A gut-wrenching new film about a five-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza last year was given a record breaking 23-minute standing ovation after its premiere at the star-studded Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”, a docu-drama about real events from January 2024, left much of the audience and many journalists sobbing as it screened for the first time.

Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania and her cast, all dressed in black, were also in tears as they soaked in applause, cheers and shouts of “Free Palestine! at the 1,032-seat main festival cinema.

“We see that the narrative all around world is that those dying in Gaza are collateral damage, in the media,” Ben Hania told journalists ahead of the premiere.

“And I think this is so dehumanising, and that's why cinema, art and every kind of expression is very important to give those people a voice and face.”

Her film tells the story of Hind Rajab Hamada who was fleeing the Israeli military in Gaza City with six relatives last year when their car came under fire.

The sole survivor, her desperate calls with the Red Crescent rescue service -- which were recorded and released -- brief caused international outrage.

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” has plenty of famous names attached as executive producers -- from actors Joaquin Phoenix, who attended the premiere, and Brad Pitt to Oscar-winning directors Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”) and Mexico's Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”).

“I'm very happy, and I never in my life thought that can be possible,” Ben Hania said of her A-list backers.

Its premiere came on the same day as a senior Israeli military official said one million Palestinians could be displaced by a new offensive around Gaza City.

Bryan Adams’ photography exhibition on show in Dubai

Bryan Adams' photography exhibition on show in Dubai
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Bryan Adams’ photography exhibition on show in Dubai

Bryan Adams’ photography exhibition on show in Dubai
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Iconic Canadian singer Bryan Adams, who is also known for his photographic art, is now marking his first-ever exhibition in the Middle East with “#SHOTBYADAMS” at Dubai’s JD Malat Gallery.

Born to English parents, the Canadian artist spent his youth traveling across Europe and the Middle East due to his father’s diplomatic work before signing with A&M Records at the age of 18 and gaining international fame with hits like “Summer of ’69.”

“#SHOTBYADAMS” at Dubai’s JD Malat Gallery. (Supplied)

In his latest creative foray, Adam uses multi-colored plexiglass to transform the relationship between subject and viewer in a show set to run until Sept. 30 in Dubai.

Inspired by the expression “seeing things through rose-tinted glasses,” Adams layered tinted plexiglass over some of his most celebrated portraits, including figures such as supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, rock legend Mick Jagger, and late singer Amy Winehouse.

Adams, whose photography earned him the German Lead Award in both 2006 and 2012, has also photographed subjects for i-D, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. His portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is permanently housed in the National Portrait Gallery in London.

“#SHOTBYADAMS” at Dubai’s JD Malat Gallery. (Supplied)

“The plexiglass acts like a visual metaphor— refracting not just the subject, but our assumptions. It’s about perception, distortion, and the beauty of seeing differently,” Adams said in a released statement about his latest body of work.

Adams is the co-founder of Zoo Magazine, a Berlin-based art and fashion journal. His photography has been exhibited in venues including the Saatchi Gallery in London, Stockholm’s Fotograﬁska, and the Royal Ontario Museum in Canada.

Protest singer Billy Bragg releases song in support of Palestine and aid flotilla

Protest singer Billy Bragg releases song in support of Palestine and aid flotilla
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Protest singer Billy Bragg releases song in support of Palestine and aid flotilla

Protest singer Billy Bragg releases song in support of Palestine and aid flotilla
  • The track, which features a chorus in Arabic, takes its title from a book by E. Mark Windle and will raise funds for the Amos Trust’s Gaza Appeal
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

LONDON: British protest singer Billy Bragg has unveiled a new track, titled “Hundred Year Hunger,” in solidarity with the people of Palestine and a humanitarian aid flotilla bound for Gaza that includes activist Greta Thunberg, it was reported on Tuesday.

Bragg said on Instagram that the song “looks at the current famine that Israel has created in Gaza through the lens of a century of enforced food insecurity and malnutrition imposed on the Palestinian people, firstly by British imperialism, then as a weapon of mass displacement by the state of Israel,” The Guardian reported.

The track, which features a chorus in Arabic, takes its title from a book by E. Mark Windle and will raise funds for the Amos Trust’s Gaza Appeal.

In it, Bragg sings: “Now my children ask me why the watching world is standing by / While Israel creates famine as a weapon in their war.”

Explaining the Arabic chorus, Bragg wrote: “‘Sumud’ translates as ‘steadfastness or perseverance.’ It is used by Palestinians to describe their nonviolent everyday resistance against Israel’s occupation. Sumud emphasises the commitment of the Palestinian people to remain on their land despite hardship and oppression, elevating their everyday existence into a form of resistance.”

He added: “‘Lan narhal’ translates as ‘we will not leave.’ Together ‘Sumud! Sumud! Lan narhal’ conveys the determination of the Palestinian people to refuse to be displaced.”

The song’s release coincided with the flotilla’s departure from Barcelona on Monday, the mission of which organizers said was to “break the illegal siege of Gaza” by delivering aid and establishing a humanitarian corridor.

It is expected to arrive in mid-September, though previous attempts to reach Gaza by sea have been blocked by Israel.

Bragg will also host a benefit concert, “Days Like These,” at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Sept. 20, featuring Jamie Webster, Billy Nomates, Reverend and the Makers, Antony Szmierek and Big Special. Proceeds will go to the Amos Trust’s Gaza Appeal.

The singer has long been outspoken on freedom of expression, backing Irish rap trio Kneecap last year after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged with a terrorism offence.

“The charging of Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh with a terrorism offence by the Metropolitan Police is the latest development of a disturbing and broader trend over the past few years during which the state has sought to criminalise creative expression,” Bragg said in May.

Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania

Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania

Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania
  • Event will give the Albanian public the chance to experience Saudi culture and strengthen shared ties
  • Week will feature participation from Saudi Arabia’s heritage, music, film, libraries, literature, culinary arts, fashion, and theater commissions
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is organizing Saudi Cultural Week which will take place at the Palace of Congresses in Tirana, Albania, from Sept. 16-20.

The event will promote cultural exchange between the two countries, giving the Albanian public the chance to experience Saudi culture and strengthen shared ties, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

The week will feature participation from Saudi Arabia’s heritage, music, film, libraries, literature, culinary arts, fashion, and theater commissions.

Also participating are the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy.

These entities will present a program reflecting the richness of Saudi culture, the SPA added.

The program will include musical and performing arts shows, an exhibition of rare Arabic manuscripts, screenings of Saudi films, and displays of traditional fashion.

It will also feature an Arabic calligraphy exhibition and presentations on UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Saudi Arabia, along with offering authentic Saudi hospitality with traditional coffee.

Culinary arts presentations, workshops for practitioners and artists from both countries, and panel discussions with intellectuals and authors will also be featured.

The Year of Handicrafts 2025 initiative is participating with an informative pavilion highlighting the historic and cultural significance of handicrafts.

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in

Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Submissions in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards are rolling in ahead of the 2026 Oscars, which will be held on March 15.
The shortlist that trims the number to 15 will be revealed on Dec. 16, with the nominations to be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.
So far, several films from the Middle East have been submitted, as well as films by directors of Middle Eastern origin.
Canada: ‘The Things You Kill’


Iranian Canadian director Alireza Khatami’s work premiered at this year’s Sundance Festival, winning the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award. The film follows professor Ali (Ekin Koc), who is haunted by the suspicious death of his mother.
Sweden: ‘Eagles of the Republic’


Swedish Egyptian director Tarik Saleh’s Cannes Competition selection follows a film star who finds himself thrown into the inner circle of political power, where he begins a risky affair.
Turkey: ‘One of those Days when Hemme Dies’


Murat Fıratoglu’s debut follows a tomato harvest worker who seeks a radical solution after trying to pay off a mounting debt.
Jordan: ‘All That’s Left of You’


This drama by Cherien Dabis centers on a multi-generational Palestinian family from 1948 to the present day.  
Tunisia: ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’
Kaouther Ben Hania’s drama set in Gaza premieres at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The film, which counts Brad Pitt among its executive producers, reconstructs the events surrounding the killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab by the Israeli military in January 2024. Ben Hania is the first Arab woman to garner two Oscar nominations — her “Four Daughters” was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars, while “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” earned her a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 awards.

