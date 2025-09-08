Kuwaiti PM receives Saudi minister

Summer workshops in Jeddah revive traditional crafts

JEDDAH: This summer, artisans in Jeddah found new ways to share their skills, as Zawiya 97 hosted more than 400 workshops that drew families, youths, and visitors to the world of craftmaking.

From woodturning and tapestry weaving to natural perfume distillation and leatherwork, the cultural hub became a gathering place where creativity and heritage intersect.

Abdulrahman Al-Saati, director of Zawiya 97’s incubator program, described the workshops as “more than just training sessions.”

Zawiya 97 has provided artisans and participants a space to create, share, and reimagine traditional crafts. (Supplied/Instagram)

They became “transformative experiences for both artisans and the community,” he added. “For artisans, these workshops provided direct exposure to a diverse audience, boosting their confidence and opening new market opportunities. Many began developing new products inspired by participant feedback.”

Al-Saati said that Zawiya 97 positions crafts as both heritage and an economic opportunity aligned with Vision 2030.

Azzam Al-Ghamdi, owner of Dar Azzam, shared his experience introducing participants to aromatic plants from the mountains and valleys of Saudi Arabia.

HIGH LIGHT From woodturning and tapestry weaving to natural perfume distillation and leatherwork, Zawiya 97 cultural hub became a gathering place where creativity and heritage intersect.

“We teach visitors how to make aromatic plants, such as Taif rose, using distillation devices. I explain the details of the rose and how its essential oil is extracted using the steam produced by boiling it,” he said.

Ahmed Khaberi, Leather craftsman

Al-Ghamdi has conducted about 20 paid and free workshops this summer. He plans to offer more free workshops to raise awareness of natural perfumes and “spread the culture of natural fragrances more widely.”

He credited his inspiration to Ahmed Angawi, the founder of Zawiya 97: “Seeing Ahmed work with passion and love despite the heat convinced me that together, we could create something beautiful worthy of old Jeddah.”

Painter and artisan Dahlia Sulaiman praised the hub’s creative environment, noting that the workshops are “diverse and abundant.”

Zawiya provides a space for artisans and crafters of all kinds to work both individually and collaboratively, showcasing not only the products but the process of making them, and giving the public the opportunity to participate in over a dozen crafts. Ahmed Khaberi, Leather craftsman

“My experience involves offering introductory workshops on Colombian Wayuu bags with a Saudi design twist. Participants also get to try weaving the bag strap using the tapestry crochet technique,” she said.

Zawiya 97 has provided artisans and participants a space to create, share, and reimagine traditional crafts. (Supplied/Instagram)

Sulaiman led four tapestry workshops, each with about 10 participants. “From the moment I visited Al-Balad and discovered Zawiya 97, I fell in love. It’s full of positive energy and deeply inspiring for any artist,” she said.

Leather craftsman Ahmed Khaberi, founder of Khaberi Leather Goods, said, “Zawiya provides a space for artisans and crafters of all kinds to work both individually and collaboratively, showcasing not only the products but the process of making them, and giving the public the opportunity to participate in over a dozen crafts.”

For Fatmah Al-Aidarous, co-founder of Mansaj Studio, the historic setting of Al-Balad added depth to the workshops.

Zawiya 97 has provided artisans and participants a space to create, share, and reimagine traditional crafts. (Supplied/Instagram)

“Since we launched, we’ve hosted around 600 workshops with nearly 900 participants. We aim to preserve handicraft traditions while reintroducing them in fresh, contemporary ways to the community,” she said.

Woodturning Club founders Noha Mukhtar and Hassan Mohammed led six workshops with more than 30 participants.

“The workshops created a space where participants could engage directly with the craft, learning not only technical skills but also experiencing the cultural depth behind it,” they said.

Skincare sessions by Sara Al-Johar guided participants through crafting skincare using more than 90 percent natural ingredients, free from parabens, silicones, mineral oils, and synthetic fragrances.

Her workshop combined science and creativity, showing how local ingredients could be adapted to everyday use.

Participant Sarah Abu Bakr said: “In the natural perfume workshop, I got hands-on experience distilling Taif rose oil. It was fascinating to see how traditional scents are made and to take home something I crafted myself.”

Another participant, Maha Al-Akeel, said: “I attended the candle-making workshop and learned many useful techniques that will help me start my own business.

“I have been working hard toward this goal, and the workshop gave me the skills and confidence I needed to move forward.”

Through the workshops, Zawiya 97 has provided artisans and participants a space to create, share, and reimagine traditional crafts, ensuring that heritage skills continue to find relevance in Jeddah’s evolving cultural landscape.