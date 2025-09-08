Kuwaiti PM receives Saudi minister

Session brought together the Saudi Transport General Authority and a high-level Egyptian delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in maritime transport
Officials reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on passenger transportation in the Gulf of Aqaba
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The ninth session of the Saudi-Egyptian Technical Committee for Maritime Transport and Ports has concluded in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The session brought together the Saudi Transport General Authority and a high-level Egyptian delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in maritime transport.
Officials reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on passenger transportation in the Gulf of Aqaba.
The meeting addressed challenges in the Red Sea and explored ways to improve Port State Control procedures for ships. These measures aim to boost maritime safety and ensure compliance with international standards, the SPA added.
Both sides agreed to establish a joint working group to assess Red Sea navigation challenges and propose solutions, and to form a separate team to oversee the implementation of agreements and memorandums between the two countries.
The Egyptian side announced its joining of the Riyadh memorandum of understanding on Port State Control, which aims to unify regional efforts, support sustainable maritime transport, and enhance competitiveness.
The meeting included representatives from the relevant authorities of both countries.
Saudi FM receives call from newly appointed UK foreign secretary
During the call, the two ministers discussed developments in the region and efforts made to address them
Updated 07 September 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Sunday from the newly appointed British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper.
During the call, the two ministers discussed developments in the region and efforts made to address them, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Faisal congratulated Cooper on her new appointment and expressed hope that their countries would continue joint work and enhance peace efforts in the region and the world.
KSrelief chief, Syrian FM discuss humanitarian cooperation
Saudi ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, Faisal Al-Mujfel, also attended the meeting
Updated 07 September 2025
Arab News
DAMASCUS: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani met on Sunday with Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, Faisal Al-Mujfel, also attended the meeting.
The two sides reviewed ongoing Saudi humanitarian projects in Syria and discussed upcoming initiatives.
Al-Shaibani thanked the Kingdom and its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, for supporting those affected by the civil war, while Al-Rabeeah thanked the Syrian government for facilitating the work of KSrelief’s field teams.
During the visit, Dr. Al-Rabeeah, accompanied by a high-level Saudi delegation, announced the launch of 16 comprehensive humanitarian initiatives across Syria.
Speaking to Arab News, he said: “Today is a historic day. Saudi Arabia has been supporting the Syrian people for decades. And today is another signal: We have supported them prior to the conflict, during the conflict, and now, we hope, (during) this period of reform in Syria, we are (again) supporting the Syrian people.”
Summer workshops in Jeddah revive traditional crafts
More than 400 workshops by Zawiya 97 attracted artisans, hobbyists, and newcomers in Al-Balad
Updated 07 September 2025
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: This summer, artisans in Jeddah found new ways to share their skills, as Zawiya 97 hosted more than 400 workshops that drew families, youths, and visitors to the world of craftmaking.
From woodturning and tapestry weaving to natural perfume distillation and leatherwork, the cultural hub became a gathering place where creativity and heritage intersect.
Abdulrahman Al-Saati, director of Zawiya 97’s incubator program, described the workshops as “more than just training sessions.”
They became “transformative experiences for both artisans and the community,” he added. “For artisans, these workshops provided direct exposure to a diverse audience, boosting their confidence and opening new market opportunities. Many began developing new products inspired by participant feedback.”
Al-Saati said that Zawiya 97 positions crafts as both heritage and an economic opportunity aligned with Vision 2030.
Azzam Al-Ghamdi, owner of Dar Azzam, shared his experience introducing participants to aromatic plants from the mountains and valleys of Saudi Arabia.
HIGHLIGHT
From woodturning and tapestry weaving to natural perfume distillation and leatherwork, Zawiya 97 cultural hub became a gathering place where creativity and heritage intersect.
“We teach visitors how to make aromatic plants, such as Taif rose, using distillation devices. I explain the details of the rose and how its essential oil is extracted using the steam produced by boiling it,” he said.
Al-Ghamdi has conducted about 20 paid and free workshops this summer. He plans to offer more free workshops to raise awareness of natural perfumes and “spread the culture of natural fragrances more widely.”
He credited his inspiration to Ahmed Angawi, the founder of Zawiya 97: “Seeing Ahmed work with passion and love despite the heat convinced me that together, we could create something beautiful worthy of old Jeddah.”
Painter and artisan Dahlia Sulaiman praised the hub’s creative environment, noting that the workshops are “diverse and abundant.”
Zawiya provides a space for artisans and crafters of all kinds to work both individually and collaboratively, showcasing not only the products but the process of making them, and giving the public the opportunity to participate in over a dozen crafts.
Ahmed Khaberi, Leather craftsman
“My experience involves offering introductory workshops on Colombian Wayuu bags with a Saudi design twist. Participants also get to try weaving the bag strap using the tapestry crochet technique,” she said.
Sulaiman led four tapestry workshops, each with about 10 participants. “From the moment I visited Al-Balad and discovered Zawiya 97, I fell in love. It’s full of positive energy and deeply inspiring for any artist,” she said.
Leather craftsman Ahmed Khaberi, founder of Khaberi Leather Goods, said, “Zawiya provides a space for artisans and crafters of all kinds to work both individually and collaboratively, showcasing not only the products but the process of making them, and giving the public the opportunity to participate in over a dozen crafts.”
For Fatmah Al-Aidarous, co-founder of Mansaj Studio, the historic setting of Al-Balad added depth to the workshops.
“Since we launched, we’ve hosted around 600 workshops with nearly 900 participants. We aim to preserve handicraft traditions while reintroducing them in fresh, contemporary ways to the community,” she said.
Woodturning Club founders Noha Mukhtar and Hassan Mohammed led six workshops with more than 30 participants.
“The workshops created a space where participants could engage directly with the craft, learning not only technical skills but also experiencing the cultural depth behind it,” they said.
Skincare sessions by Sara Al-Johar guided participants through crafting skincare using more than 90 percent natural ingredients, free from parabens, silicones, mineral oils, and synthetic fragrances.
Her workshop combined science and creativity, showing how local ingredients could be adapted to everyday use.
Participant Sarah Abu Bakr said: “In the natural perfume workshop, I got hands-on experience distilling Taif rose oil. It was fascinating to see how traditional scents are made and to take home something I crafted myself.”
Another participant, Maha Al-Akeel, said: “I attended the candle-making workshop and learned many useful techniques that will help me start my own business.
“I have been working hard toward this goal, and the workshop gave me the skills and confidence I needed to move forward.”
Through the workshops, Zawiya 97 has provided artisans and participants a space to create, share, and reimagine traditional crafts, ensuring that heritage skills continue to find relevance in Jeddah’s evolving cultural landscape.
Economically, pomegranate season is a vital source of income for many farmers and families, boosting markets and attracting visitors through festivals organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture
Updated 07 September 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Autumn in Asir signals the start of pomegranate season, a time when the fruit takes center stage in the region’s farms, markets, and festivals.
Long considered a symbol of identity for the people of Asir, the pomegranate is prized for its flavor, nutritional value, and role in supporting local farmers and families.
Varieties range from the sweet local type to the light-skinned, slightly sour Safri, the bright red Baladi, and even the Taig pomegranate grown on some farms.
Rich in antioxidants, vitamins C and K, fiber, and iron, the fruit is linked to stronger immunity and heart health, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
FASTFACTS
• In Asir, the pomegranate is prized for its flavor, nutritional value, and role in supporting local farmers and families.
• Varieties range from the sweet local type to the light-skinned, slightly sour Safri, the bright red Baladi, and even the Taif pomegranate grown on some farms.
Economically, pomegranate season is a vital source of income for many farmers and families, boosting markets and attracting visitors through festivals organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.
The annual festivals, held across governorates such as Sarat Abidah, Dhahran Al-Janoub, Al-Farsha, Balqarn, Ahad Rufaidah, Balhmar, Al-Ghail, and Balsamer, celebrate both the fruit and the farmers behind it.
They have become cultural and economic gatherings that showcase heritage while stimulating local trade and boosting tourism.
Asir’s pomegranates stand as a symbol of prosperity, reflecting the deep agricultural traditions and enduring pride of the region.