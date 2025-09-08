You are here

  • Home
  • Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court

Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court

Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court
Undated photo released by Banksy of the new artwork by the artist which portrays a judge beating a protester with a gavel at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/886rd

Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court

Banksy unveils a new mural of a judge beating a protester outside London court
  • Activists saw the mural as a reference to the UK government’s ban on the group Palestine Action
  • Security officials outside the courthouse covered the mural Monday
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

LONDON: A new mural by elusive street artist Banksy showing a judge beating an unarmed protester with a gavel has appeared outside a London court.
The mural depicts a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard while a judge in a traditional wig and black gown beats him with a gavel. Banksy posted a photo of the work Monday on Instagram, his usual method of claiming a work as authentic. It was captioned “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.”
While the artwork does not refer to a particular cause or incident, activists saw it as a reference to the UK government’s ban on the group Palestine Action. On Saturday almost 900 people were arrested at a London protest challenging the ban.
Defend Our Juries, the group that organized the protest, said in a statement that the mural “powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed” by the government ban. “When the law is used as a tool to crush civil liberties, it does not extinguish dissent, it strengthens it,” the statement said.
Security officials outside the courthouse covered the mural Monday with sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers, and it was being guarded by two officers and a CCTV camera.
Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His paintings and installations sell for millions of dollars at auction and have drawn thieves and vandals.
Banksy’s work often comments on political issues, with many of his pieces criticizing government policy on migration and war.
At the Glastonbury Festival last year, an inflatable raft holding dummies of migrants in life jackets was unveiled during a band’s headline set. Banksy appeared to claim the stunt, which was thought to symbolize small boat crossings of migrants in the Channel, in a post on Instagram.
The artist has also taken his message on migration to Europe.
In 2019, “The Migrant Child,” depicting a shipwrecked child holding a pink smoke bomb and wearing a life jacket, was unveiled in Venice. A year prior, a number of works including one near a former center for migrants that depicted a child spray-painting wallpaper over a swastika were discovered in Paris.
Banksy has also created numerous artworks in the West Bank and Gaza Strip over the years, including one depicting a girl conducting a body search on an Israeli soldier, another showing a dove wearing a flak jacket, and a masked protester hurling a bouquet of flowers. He also designed the “Walled Off Hotel” guesthouse in Bethlehem, which closed in October 2023.
Last summer, Banksy captured London’s attention with an animal-themed collection, which concluded with a mural of a gorilla appearing to hold up the entrance gate to London Zoo.
For nine days straight Banksy-created creatures — from a mountain goat perched on a building buttress to piranhas circling a police guard post to a rhinoceros mounting a car — showed up in unlikely locations around the city.

Topics: Banksy London Palestine Action UK Royal Courts of Justice

Related

Man reacts as police officers operate during a rally challenging the British government’s proscription of “Palestine Action.”
World
Police arrest almost 900 at London protest supporting banned group Palestine Action
Banksy work ‘The Migrant Child’ removed from Venetian palazzo for restoration and future display
Offbeat
Banksy work ‘The Migrant Child’ removed from Venetian palazzo for restoration and future display

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Israel’s Qatar strikes: diplomatic sources

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Israel’s Qatar strikes: diplomatic sources
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Israel’s Qatar strikes: diplomatic sources

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Israel’s Qatar strikes: diplomatic sources
  • The meeting, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in New York (1900 GMT), was requested by Algeria and Pakistan, among others, the sources said Tuesday
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday in response to Israel’s strikes targeting Hamas officials in Qatar, diplomatic sources told AFP.
The meeting, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in New York (1900 GMT), was requested by Algeria and Pakistan, among others, the sources said Tuesday.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Qatar USA

Related

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike video
Middle-East
Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike
Qatar PM says Israel attack ‘pivotal moment’ for region
Middle-East
Qatar PM says Israel attack ‘pivotal moment’ for region

RFK Jr.’s latest ‘Make America Healthy Again’ report calls for more scrutiny of vaccines and autism

RFK Jr.’s latest ‘Make America Healthy Again’ report calls for more scrutiny of vaccines and autism
Updated 4 min 10 sec ago
AP
Follow

RFK Jr.’s latest ‘Make America Healthy Again’ report calls for more scrutiny of vaccines and autism

RFK Jr.’s latest ‘Make America Healthy Again’ report calls for more scrutiny of vaccines and autism
  • Kennedy promised to “recast the entire program” for investigating vaccine injuries as he joined administration officials to unveil the MAHA report
Updated 4 min 10 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration directed the nation’s public health and environmental agencies to prioritize investigations into vaccine injuries, prescription drug use and autism’s causes in its latest “Make America Healthy Again” report released Tuesday.
The 20-page report, overseen by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., echoes many of the talking points Kennedy and those in his wide-ranging and politically diverse “MAHA” movement have united around. The document promises to put an end to childhood diseases and to make children healthier, but does not lay out regulatory changes to ensure an overhaul of Americans’ health.
Among the report’s recommendations is a call for more rigorous government investigations into vaccine injuries, a move that could stir more uproar as lawmakers raise alarm over how the health secretary’s anti-vaccine policies have thrown the nation’s public health agency into weeks of tumult.
Kennedy promised to “recast the entire program” for investigating vaccine injuries as he joined administration officials to unveil the MAHA report. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigates injuries that are reported by individuals or providers.
“They will be welcomed and we will learn everything we can about them so we can improve the safety of these products,” Kennedy said of people who report vaccine injuries. He added that doctors are not currently compensated for filing complaints for vaccine injuries.
A bipartisan group of senators has raised alarm over Kennedy’s actions at the CDC, which was thrown into chaos last month when Kennedy abruptly fired his hand-picked director and other top leaders walked out on the job, citing disagreements over immunization recommendations. Last week, senators grilled Kennedy over his anti-vaccine agenda and leadership of the public health agencies.
The Trump administration’s cuts to federal health programs, including Medicaid, as well as Kennedy’s anti-vaccine rhetoric, could ultimately lead to worse health outcomes for children, Dr. Susan J. Kressly, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement.
“It lacks details on how the Administration plans to address those issues and omits key drivers that harm children’s health, including gun violence and environmental hazards,” Kressly said of the report. “We also cannot ignore the fact that this report is being published in the context of other recent harmful actions by the Administration and Congress that undermine many of the report’s recommendations.”
An earlier version of the report was first leaked and publicized in August. Slight changes have been made to the final draft, which was developed by a “MAHA” commission that included Kennedy and other members of the president’s cabinet. Despite pledging “radical transparency,” the commission never held a public meeting ahead of the report’s release.
Among the differences in the final version of the report released on Tuesday is a call for the National Institutes of Health to use personal medical records and health insurance claims data to investigate the cause of diseases and disorders, including autism.
“The NIH will link multiple datasets, such as claims information, electronic health records, and wearables data, into a single integrated dataset for researchers studying the causes of, and developing treatments for, the chronic disease crisis,” the report says.
Kennedy has vowed for months that he would unveil the cause of autism, a complex developmental disorder that impacts the brain, by September. He has promised to execute a massive research effort to identify the disorder’s causes, but has stayed mum on details regarding who is conducting that research and when it will be released.
Last month, President Donald Trump pressed Kennedy for his findings during a cabinet meeting.
Those who have spent decades researching autism have found no single cause. Besides genetics, scientists have identified various possible factors, including the age of a child’s father, the mother’s weight, and whether she had diabetes or was exposed to certain chemicals.
Trump ordered his first action as a result of the MAHA report’s recommendations on Tuesday evening, signing a memorandum to beef up enforcement of pharmaceutical ads that run across TVs, websites and social media accounts. Administration officials said during a call on Tuesday that they would be sending “hundreds” of letters to pharmaceutical companies that have run misleading ads.
The “MAHA” report addressed a number of other issues, including ultraprocessed food consumption, water quality, fluoride and the use of prescription drugs in children. Agencies, including the health department and the Department of Justice, should increase enforcement and oversight of prescription drug ads, especially those published by social media influencers and telehealth companies, the report says.
The National Institutes of Health, which is facing a 40 percent cut to its budget, is tasked with undertaking much of the MAHA-related research in the report.
 

 

Topics: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vaccines USA

Related

Trump calls Florida’s vaccine plan a ‘tough stance’; says vaccines that work should be used
World
Trump calls Florida’s vaccine plan a ‘tough stance’; says vaccines that work should be used
US senators pit Kennedy against Trump on vaccine policy. Democrats, medical groups call for his resignation
World
US senators pit Kennedy against Trump on vaccine policy. Democrats, medical groups call for his resignation

Ukraine’s air force warns that Russian drones entered Poland’s airspace

Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. (AP)
Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. (AP)
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Ukraine’s air force warns that Russian drones entered Poland’s airspace

Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. (AP)
  • “Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” Poland’s operational command said in a post on X
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Wednesday to ensure the safety of Poland’s airspace after Ukraine’s air force warned that Russian drones entered NATO-member Poland’s airspace.
“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” Poland’s operational command said in a post on X.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that drones were heading west and threatening the city of Zamosc in Poland.
It was not immediately clear how many drones were in Poland’s airspace.
Ukrainian media reported that at least one drone was heading toward the western Polish city of Rzeszow.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.  

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine NATO Russia

Related

Russian attack kills 24 in Ukraine during pension distribution
World
Russian attack kills 24 in Ukraine during pension distribution
Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones
World
Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones

Top US immigration official defends rule targeting ‘anti-American’ views in green card, visa process

Top US immigration official defends rule targeting ‘anti-American’ views in green card, visa process
Updated 10 September 2025
AP
Follow

Top US immigration official defends rule targeting ‘anti-American’ views in green card, visa process

Top US immigration official defends rule targeting ‘anti-American’ views in green card, visa process
  • Edlow said the agency needs to be aware of what people applying for benefits are saying online and when that speech becomes hateful
Updated 10 September 2025
AP

CAMP SPRINGS, Maryland: A new rule allowing a US immigration agency to scrutinize a person’s “anti-American” views when applying for a green card or other benefits isn’t designed to target political beliefs, but to identify support for terrorist activity, the organization’s director told The Associated Press.
In a wide-ranging interview on Monday, the director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, delved into the agency’s contentious policy — announced last month — which allows officers to decide whether a foreigner applying for a certain benefit has endorsed what they believe are anti-American views.
Edlow also detailed problems he sees with a training program that’s popular with international students, but hated by some Trump supporters. He described how and why he’s thinking of changing the process by which hundreds of thousands of people become American citizens every year.
Edlow is overseeing the pivotal immigration agency at a time when President Donald Trump is upending traditional immigration policy and charging ahead with an aggressive agenda that restricts who gets to come into the US through legal pathways.
Questions over what constitutes anti-Americanism
The new policy by USCIS stipulates that its officers could now consider whether an applicant “endorsed, promoted, supported, or otherwise espoused” anti-American, terrorist or antisemitic views when making their decision about whether to grant the benefit.
Critics questioned whether it gives officers too much leeway in rejecting foreigners based on a subjective judgment.
Edlow said the agency needs to be aware of what people applying for benefits are saying online and when that speech becomes hateful. He said the agency won’t automatically deny someone a benefit because of what they said, but it’s a factor they take into consideration.
He said they’re not looking for people who’ve posted anti-Trump speech. He said criticism of any administration was “one of the most American activities you can engage in.”
“This goes beyond that. This is actual espousing (of) the beliefs and the ideology of terrorist, of terrorist organizations and those who wish to destroy the American way of life.”
In examples of speech that might raise a red flag, Edlow noted students who post pro-Hamas beliefs or are taking part in campus protests where Jewish students are blocked from entering buildings.
The Trump administration has made cracking down on student protests a high priority. The government has said noncitizens who participate in such demonstrations should be expelled from the US for expressing views the administration considers to be antisemitic and “pro-Hamas,” referring to the Palestinian militant group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
In one of the most high-profile examples, federal immigration authorities in March arrested Palestinian activist and green card holder, Mahmoud Khalil, who as a student played a prominent role in Columbia University’s pro-Palestinian protests.
USCIS agents now carry weapons and could make arrests
USCIS recently announced that it could now hire law enforcement agents who could make arrests, execute search warrants and carry weapons. That’s a change for the agency that historically investigates immigration fraud but hands cases over to other agencies to prosecute.
Edlow said their focus would be on “large scale criminal activity” such as large-scale asylum fraud or marriage fraud.
“They’re not a police force. This is going to be a highly trained and very small section of this agency dealing specifically with rooting out immigration fraud,” said Edlow. He said previously the agency was stymied by how far it could take cases because they eventually had to turn them over to another agency for prosecution.
Edlow said there would be a “couple hundred” of the officers to start, but put it in the context of the “thousands upon thousands” of other staff that the agency has to adjudicate benefits.
The agency’s role in verifying voter rolls
The Systemic Alien Verification for Entitlements program was created in 1987 as a way for various government agencies to check whether someone is eligible for public benefits.
Edlow said his agency has been working with the Social Security Administration to make it easier for states and local governments to access. They can now access the system using a Social Security number or the last four digits of one, instead of needing a specific Homeland Security identifying number that most of them didn’t have. And they can submit a number of requests at the same time as opposed to one at a time.
Edlow also said USCIS is also entering into agreements with secretaries of state so they can use the system to verify their voter rolls in what he said was a bid to counter voter fraud.
Critics have questioned the reliability of the data and whether people will be erroneously dropped from voter rolls as well as whether their privacy is being protected.
Edlow says the agency has a “huge team” to verify the information is accurate.
Putting ‘parameters’ on work for international students
While Edlow created a furor in his confirmation hearing when he said he’d like to see an end to post-graduate work authorization for international students, he told The AP he’s not proposing any specific changes at this time.
About 240,000 of the 1.1 million people on student visas in the US are on Optional Practical Training — a one-year post-graduation period when they are authorized to work in fields related to their degrees. It can last up to three years for graduates in science, math and technology fields, which have faced persistent labor shortages in the US.
Edlow said ultimately the fate of the program isn’t just up to his agency to decide, but he wants to put “parameters” on it.
“It creates a competitive, in my opinion, an unfair, competitive advantage for businesses to hire these students over US students because, well, they can get in for short term, maybe get them for cheaper,” he said.
Changes in the offing for citizenship tests
Anyone wishing to become an American must pass tests on English and American government and history.
Edlow said the agency will soon be reverting to using a test introduced in 2020, during Trump’s first term. That test required applicants to answer more questions. He’s exploring various changes to the current test, with no firm timeline. He described it as “too easy,” saying answers can just be memorized.
“That’s not showing an attachment to the Constitution as required by the statute,” said Edlow. “Nor is writing a single sentence in English and reading a single sentence in English really demonstrating a familiarity at a certain degree with the English language.”
Edlow said he’s weighing having applicants write an essay to assess their understanding of the citizenship process.
H1-B visas and the ‘displacement of American workers’
The H1-B visa program, commonly associated with the tech industry, was created in 1990 for people with a bachelor’s degree or higher in fields where jobs are deemed hard to fill, especially science, technology, engineering and math. Critics say the visa allows companies to pay lower wages with fewer labor protections.
Controversy over the program has been especially pronounced in the Republican Party. Wealthy members of the tech world have supported the visas, while many people in Trump’s base are suspicious.
The White House is believed to be weighing new rules for the program.
Edlow said his concern with H1-B visas is the “displacement of American workers.”
“These companies can more easily and cheaply bring in very experienced foreign workers at the lower wage level, as opposed to having US employees that you might need to pay at a different level,” he said.

Topics: US immigration Joseph Edlow green card

Related

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens
World
Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens
Update US judge temporarily blocks deportation of Salvadoran man in immigration row
World
US judge temporarily blocks deportation of Salvadoran man in immigration row

US Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump’s tariffs

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2024. (REUTERS)
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2024. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

US Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump’s tariffs

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2024. (REUTERS)
  • The Supreme Court agreed to hear a separate challenge to Trump’s tariffs brought by a family-owned toy company, Learning Resources
Updated 10 September 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to decide the legality of Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, setting up a major test of one of the Republican president’s boldest assertions of executive power that has been central to his economic and trade agenda.
The justices took up the Justice Department’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling that Trump overstepped his authority in imposing most of his tariffs under a federal law meant for emergencies. The court swiftly acted after the administration last week asked it to review the case, which implicates trillions of dollars in customs duties over the next decade.
The court, which begins its next nine-month term on October 6, placed the case on a fast track, scheduling oral arguments for the first week of November.
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington ruled on August 29 that Trump overreached in invoking a 1977 law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to impose the tariffs, undercutting a major priority for the president in his second term. The tariffs, however, remain in effect during the appeal to the Supreme Court.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Trade court said Trump exceeded powers with tariffs

• Administration called decision judicial overreach

• Trump cited longstanding trade deficit as an emergency

The appeals court ruling stems from two challenges. One was brought by five small businesses that import goods, including a New York wine and spirits importer and a Pennsylvania-based sport fishing retailer. The other was filed by 12 US states — Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Vermont — most of them governed by Democrats.
The Supreme Court also agreed to hear a separate challenge to Trump’s tariffs brought by a family-owned toy company, Learning Resources.
The levies are part of a global trade war instigated by Trump since he returned to the presidency in January that has alienated trading partners, increased volatility in financial markets and fueled global economic uncertainty.
Trump has made tariffs a key foreign policy tool, using them to renegotiate trade deals, extract concessions and exert political pressure on other countries. Trump in April invoked the 1977 law in imposing tariffs on goods imported from individual countries to address trade deficits, as well as separate tariffs announced in February as economic leverage on China, Canada and Mexico to curb the trafficking of fentanyl and illicit drugs into the US
The law gives the president power to deal with “an unusual and extraordinary threat” amid a national emergency. It historically had been used for imposing sanctions on enemies or freezing their assets. Prior to Trump, the law had never been used to impose tariffs.
“The fact of the matter is that President Trump has acted lawfully by using the tariff powers granted to him by Congress in IEEPA to deal with national emergencies and to safeguard our national security and economy. We look forward to ultimate victory on this matter with the Supreme Court,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.
Jeffrey Schwab, a lawyer with the Liberty Justice Center legal group representing small business challengers to Trump’s tariffs, said he is confident that the Supreme Court will recognize that the president does not have unilateral tariff power under this law.
“Congress, not the president alone, has the constitutional power to impose tariffs,” Schwab said.

’ECONOMIC CATASTROPHE’
Trump’s Justice Department has argued that the law allows tariffs under emergency provisions that authorize a president to “regulate” imports.
Denying Trump’s tariff power “would expose our nation to trade retaliation without effective defenses and thrust America back to the brink of economic catastrophe,” it said. Trump has said that if he loses the case the US might have to unwind trade deals, causing the country to “suffer so greatly.” The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported in August that the increased duties on imports from foreign countries could reduce the US national deficit by $4 trillion over the next decade.
The US Constitution grants Congress, not the president, the authority to issue taxes and tariffs, and any delegation of that authority must be both explicit and limited, according to the lawsuits.
The Federal Circuit agreed. “It seems unlikely that Congress intended, in enacting IEEPA, to depart from its past practice and grant the president unlimited authority to impose tariffs,” it said in a 7-4 decision.
The appeals court also said that the administration’s expansive view of this law violates the Supreme Court’s “major questions” doctrine, which requires executive branch actions of vast economic and political significance to be clearly authorized by Congress. The New York-based US Court of International Trade, which has jurisdiction over customs and trade disputes, previously ruled against Trump’s tariff policies on May 28.
Another court in Washington ruled that the law does not authorize Trump’s tariffs, and the administration has appealed that decision as well. At least eight lawsuits have challenged Trump’s tariff policies, including one filed by the state of California.
Tim Brightbill, an expert in international trade law at the Wiley Rein law firm, said it was important for the Supreme Court to weigh in as quickly as possible given that it is an “extremely important question involving billions of dollars — potentially trillions of dollars.”
Brightbill said that only a handful of trade law cases have gone to the Supreme Court, “so it just shows the extreme importance of this issue across the US economy, and really the global economy.”

 

 

Topics: Trump’s tariffs USA

Related

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’
World
BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’
Update 88 postal operators suspend services to US over tariffs: UN
World
88 postal operators suspend services to US over tariffs: UN

Latest updates

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Israel’s Qatar strikes: diplomatic sources
UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Israel’s Qatar strikes: diplomatic sources
England thrash Serbia 5-0 to close in on World Cup spot
England thrash Serbia 5-0 to close in on World Cup spot
RFK Jr.’s latest ‘Make America Healthy Again’ report calls for more scrutiny of vaccines and autism
RFK Jr.’s latest ‘Make America Healthy Again’ report calls for more scrutiny of vaccines and autism
Ukraine’s air force warns that Russian drones entered Poland’s airspace
Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. (AP)
Top officials with Hamas and its allies killed by Israel over the past 2 years
Top officials with Hamas and its allies killed by Israel over the past 2 years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.