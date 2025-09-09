You are here

  • Home
  • Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors

Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors

This courtroom sketch shows Ryan Routh, left, throwing his arms up directed at U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in frustration as jury selection begins in the trial of Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (AP)
This courtroom sketch shows Ryan Routh, left, throwing his arms up directed at U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in frustration as jury selection begins in the trial of Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rpkp2

Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Follow

Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors

Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors
  • Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived another attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Follow

FORT PIERCE, Florida: The man charged with trying to assassinate Donald Trump while he played golf last year in South Florida stood before a group of potential jurors in a Florida courtroom on Monday and said he was “sorry for bringing you all in here.”
Ryan Routh, wearing a gray sports coat, red tie with white stripes and khaki slacks, is representing himself in the trial that began with jury selection on Monday in the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.
“Thank you for being here,” Routh told the first group of 60 jurors who were brought into the courtroom after US District Judge Aileen Cannon introduced prosecutors and Routh to the panel.
Cannon signed off on Routh’s request to represent himself but said court-appointed attorneys needed to remain as standby counsel.
During a hearing earlier to go over questions that would be asked of jurors, Routh was partially shackled. But he did not appear to be restrained when the first of three batches of 60 potential jurors were brought into the courtroom on Monday afternoon.
Cannon dismissed the questions Routh wanted to ask jurors as irrelevant earlier Monday. They included asking jurors about their views on Gaza, the talk of the US acquiring Greenland and what they would do if they were driving and saw a turtle in the road.
The judge approved most of the other questions for jurors submitted by prosecutors.
The panel of 120 potential jurors filled out questionnaires on Monday morning and the first group was brought into the courtroom during the afternoon session. The judge inquired about any hardships that would prevent them from sitting as jurors during a weeks-long trial. Twenty-seven noted hardships and the judge dismissed 20 of them on Monday.
The other two groups of jurors will return to the courtroom on Tuesday morning for similar questioning. Those who are not dismissed will then return at 2 p.m. Tuesday for further questioning about the case and their views.
The court has blocked off four weeks for Routh’s trial, but attorneys are expecting they’ll need less time.
Jury selection was expected to take three days in an effort to find 12 jurors and four alternates. Opening statements were scheduled to begin Thursday, and prosecutors will begin their case immediately after that.
Cannon told Routh last week that he would be allowed to use a podium while speaking to the jury or questioning witnesses, but he would not have free rein of the courtroom.
Cannon is a Trump-appointed judge who drew scrutiny for her handling of a criminal case accusing Trump of illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The case became mired in delays as motions piled up over months, and was ultimately dismissed by Cannon last year after she concluded that the special counsel tapped by the Justice Department to investigate Trump was illegally appointed.
Routh’s trial begins nearly a year after prosecutors say a US Secret Service agent thwarted Routh’s attempt to shoot the Republican presidential nominee. Routh, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.
Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived another attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania. That gunman had fired eight shots, with one bullet grazing Trump’s ear, before being shot by a Secret Service counter sniper.
Prosecutors have said Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Officials said Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.
Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who prosecutors said informed officers that he saw a person fleeing. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested, and the witnesses confirmed it was the person he had seen, prosecutors have said.
The judge last week unsealed the prosecutor’s 33-page list of exhibits that could be introduced as evidence at the trial. It says prosecutors have photos of Routh holding the same model of semi-automatic rifle found at Trump’s club.
Routh was a North Carolina construction worker who in recent years had moved to Hawaii. A self-styled mercenary leader, Routh spoke out to anyone who would listen about his dangerous, sometimes violent plans to insert himself into conflicts around the world, witnesses have told The Associated Press.
In the early days of the war in Ukraine, Routh tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight the Russians. In his native Greensboro, North Carolina, he was arrested in 2002 for eluding a traffic stop and barricading himself from officers with a fully automatic machine gun and a “weapon of mass destruction,” which turned out to be an explosive with a 10-inch fuse.
In 2010, police searched a warehouse Routh owned and found more than 100 stolen items, from power tools and building supplies to kayaks and spa tubs. In both felony cases, judges gave Routh either probation or a suspended sentence.
In addition to the federal charges, Routh also has pleaded not guilty to state charges of terrorism and attempted murder.

 

Topics: US President Donald Trump

Related

Trump note to Epstein that he denies signing is released by Congress
World
Trump note to Epstein that he denies signing is released by Congress
A decades-long peace vigil outside the White House is dismantled after Trump’s order
World
A decades-long peace vigil outside the White House is dismantled after Trump’s order

Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51: police

Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51: police
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51: police

Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51: police
  • Talks continue between the president, protest representatives, key potential figures who may lead an interim administration and the army
  • The dead included prisoners killed during or after their escape in clashes with Nepali security forces
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

KATHMANDU: At least 51 people were killed during violent anti-corruption protests in Nepal this week, police said Friday in an updated toll, as the full scale of chaos that toppled the government emerges.

Talks continue between the president, protest representatives, key potential figures who may lead an interim administration and the army – which has imposed a curfew and taken charge of the streets.

At least 21 protesters were among those killed, mainly on Monday during a police crackdown on demonstrations against a government ban on social media, corruption and poor governance.

On Tuesday, protesters set the parliament ablaze, KP Sharma Oli resigned as prime minister, and the army then took charge of the streets.

Nepal’s army said Friday that had recovered more than 100 guns looted in the uprising, during which protesters were seen brandishing automatic rifles.

Police spokesman Binod Ghimire said that “51 people have died so far this week in the protests, including at least 21 protestors and three policemen.”

More than 12,500 prisoners who escaped from multiple jails countrywide during the chaos remain on the run, he added.

“About 13,500 prisoners had escaped – some have been recaptured, 12,533 are still at large,” Ghimire said.

The dead included prisoners killed during or after their escape in clashes with Nepali security forces.

Some of the fugitives have tried to cross the vast and porous frontier into India, where scores have been apprehended by Indian border forces.

Topics: nepal

Related

President seeks end to crisis engulfing Nepal video
World
President seeks end to crisis engulfing Nepal
Army tries to restore order in Nepal after protest violence intensifies
World
Army tries to restore order in Nepal after protest violence intensifies

South Korea workers head home after US immigration raid

South Korea workers head home after US immigration raid
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
AFP
Follow

South Korea workers head home after US immigration raid

South Korea workers head home after US immigration raid
  • Georgia raid was the largest single-site operation conducted since US President Donald Trump launched a sweeping immigration crackdown
  • President Lee Jae Myung called the raid “bewildering” and noted it could have a chilling effect on future investment
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: Hundreds of South Korean workers were headed back to Seoul on Friday after their detention in a US immigration raid that Hyundai warned will delay completion of its battery factory.

South Korean workers accounted for most of the 475 people arrested last week at the Hyundai-LG battery plant under construction in Georgia, prompting tense negotiations between Seoul and Washington, staunch security allies.

A specially chartered Korean Air Boeing 747-8I carrying 316 South Koreans and 14 foreign employees departed Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

“Everything at Atlanta went smoothly,” a foreign ministry official said on Friday, ahead of the workers’ expected arrival at 2:00 p.m. (0500 GMT).

“The plane departed as scheduled with the planned number of passengers.”

The Georgia raid was the largest single-site operation conducted since US President Donald Trump launched a sweeping immigration crackdown, a top political priority since he returned to office in January.

Experts say most of the detained South Korean workers were likely on visas that do not permit hands-on construction work.

President Lee Jae Myung called the raid “bewildering” and noted it could have a chilling effect on future investment.

He added that Seoul was negotiating with Washington “to ensure that visa issuance for investment-related purposes operates normally”.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy maintains multiple plants in the United States, and has heeded Washington’s push to onshore manufacturing and boost investment in America.

At the Hyundai factory site, construction will now be set back due to labor shortages, Chief Executive Officer Jose Munoz said.

“This is going to give us minimum two to three months delay, because now all these people want to get back,” he said.

“Then you need to see how can you fill those positions. And, for the most part, those people are not in the US.”

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), one of the country’s largest umbrella union groups, called for an apology from Trump and for Seoul to halt US investment plans.

“The Trump administration’s excessive mass arrests and detentions were a clear violation of human rights,” it said in a statement sent to AFP.

“The KCTU stands in full solidarity with the workers returning today and strongly urges President Trump to issue an official apology and calls for (South Korea’s) suspension of investments in the US.”

Minimize impact

LG Energy Solution – which said 47 of its employees were arrested, along with about 250 people working for its contractor – thanked the Seoul government for its support.

Seoul sent a task force and flew in top officials to negotiate, with a focus on ensuring that workers would not suffer repercussions should they seek to re-enter the United States.

“We are especially grateful for their exceptional efforts... for their meticulous attention to addressing various concerns, including ensuring no disadvantages upon re-entry,” the firm said in a statement sent to AFP.

Images of the workers being chained and handcuffed during the raid caused widespread alarm in South Korea, and Seoul said the government had negotiated to make sure the workers were not handcuffed again as they were repatriated.

The raid came less than a month after Trump welcomed Lee to the White House.

The site of the raid is a $4.3 billion venture to build a battery cell manufacturing facility in Georgia.

Many South Korean companies bring their own workforce during project development periods, with industry sources telling AFP it is common practice to use visa workarounds to avoid project delays.

LG said it remained committed to its US projects, adding that it was also working to minimize “any business impact resulting from this incident”.

Topics: South Korea US immigration

Related

South Korean workers detained in immigration raid headed to Atlanta for flight home
World
South Korean workers detained in immigration raid headed to Atlanta for flight home
Seoul says ‘multiple’ South Koreans detained in US factory raid
World
Seoul says ‘multiple’ South Koreans detained in US factory raid

Investigators plead for public’s help in Charlie Kirk killing

Investigators plead for public’s help in Charlie Kirk killing
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Investigators plead for public’s help in Charlie Kirk killing

Investigators plead for public’s help in Charlie Kirk killing
  • No one in custody more than a day after a murder that has rocked America’s fractious politics
  • Hundreds of agents from across 20 law enforcement agencies are combing for clues to the identity of the culprit
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
AFP

OREM, United States: Investigators searching for the man who killed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk appealed for the public’s help Thursday, with no one in custody more than a day after a murder that has rocked America’s fractious politics.

Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who harnessed surging youth support for President Donald Trump, was shot dead while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Hundreds of agents from across 20 law enforcement agencies are combing for clues to the identity of the culprit, but at a Thursday evening media briefing, they appeared to have little to show.

“We cannot do our job without the public’s help,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters, adding they had received more than 7,000 leads.

“We need as many, as much help as we can possibly get. Any videos or photos that you might have... should be submitted to our digital media tip line.”

FBI Director Kash Patel, who on Wednesday tweeted that agents had someone in custody before having to walk that back, stood mutely as Cox spoke.

No one took any questions from the assembled press corps.

Pictures released Thursday showed a man detectives want to question.

He was wearing Converse shoes, a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and what appeared to be jeans, with a long-sleeved top emblazoned with a design that included an American flag.

Police say they believe the shooter fired a single bullet from a rooftop up to 200 yards (180 meters) away, hitting Kirk in the neck.

A video played at the press conference shows a figure running across a roof at the university, then jumping to the ground and making his way off campus towards some trees -- apparently the location where a high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered.

‘Dark moment’

Reflecting the highly political nature of the killing, Kirk’s coffin was transported to his home city of Phoenix on JD Vance’s official plane.

Footage showed the vice president with his hands on the casket as it was carried to Air Force 2.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, held hands with Vance’s wife after the plane arrived in Arizona, the headquarters of the powerful Turning Point USA.

The right wing mediasphere remained in a state of heightened emotion Thursday, with Fox News contributors recounting the impact Kirk had on their lives.

Conspiracy theories ricocheted around the internet, while calls for a return to civility in political discourse vied with those demanding vengeance.

“THIS IS WAR” wrote the popular right-wing X account of @LibsofTikTOK.

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday said the killing showed his side of the political spectrum was under attack.

“Whether we want to accept it or not, they are at war with us. And what are we going to do about it?” he asked his audience.

Trump, however, urged supporters to respond peacefully, telling reporters that Kirk had been “an advocate of nonviolence.”

“That’s the way I’d like to see people respond,” he said.

 ‘Martyr’ for the right

Students at the Utah Valley University on Thursday described their shock, and their broader fears as political divisions deepen across the country.

Dave Sanchez said witnessing the killing made him “sick to my stomach.”

“We watch him all the time and so it really does feel like one of your own family members, your own brother’s been killed,” said Sanchez, 26.

Kirk, whom supporters have hailed as a “martyr” for conservative ideals, had an outsized influence in US politics.

He co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 to drive conservative viewpoints among young people, with his natural showmanship making him a go-to spokesman on television networks.

The father-of-two used his enormous audiences on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to build support for anti-immigration policies, outspoken Christianity and gun ownership, and to spread carefully edited clips of his interactions during debates at his many college events.

Kirk’s killing is the latest chilling episode in a country no stranger to political violence, particularly in recent years.

Three months ago, a Minnesota man shot dead a Democratic lawmaker and her husband in their home. In July 2024, Trump survived an assassination attempt during his election campaign.

Topics: Charlie Kirk

Related

US on edge: Experts warn of “vicious spiral” in political violence after Kirk killing
World
US on edge: Experts warn of “vicious spiral” in political violence after Kirk killing
Kirk’s killer blended in on Utah university campus, where a high-powered rifle is recovered
World
Kirk’s killer blended in on Utah university campus, where a high-powered rifle is recovered

Russia shoots down 221 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia shoots down 221 Ukrainian drones overnight
Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Russia shoots down 221 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia shoots down 221 Ukrainian drones overnight
  • Moscow’s defense ministry said its alert systems had “intercepted and destroyed” the drones
Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday that it had shot down 221 Ukrainian drones overnight, one of the highest tallies of the more than three-year war.

Moscow’s defense ministry said its alert systems had “intercepted and destroyed” the drones, over half of which flew over the regions of Bryansk and Smolensk.

The figure included 28 aircraft downed over the Leningrad region, which surrounds the city of St Petersburg.

Leningrad governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said a fire had broken out on a vessel in the Port of Primorsk, a major facility on the Baltic Sea, following drone incursions in the region.

The attacks came after Poland, which borders Ukraine, accused Russia of launching a drone raid on its territory this week.

Moscow has denied targeting the country and said there was no evidence the drones were Russian.

But France and Germany moved to bolster the defense of Polish airspace, with the UN Security Council calling an emergency meeting to discuss the allegations.

Russia has targeted Ukraine with regular drone barrages as part of an ongoing offensive there following its 2022 invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia drone incursion in Poland may have been by ‘mistake:’ Trump 
World
Russia drone incursion in Poland may have been by ‘mistake:’ Trump 
Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. (AP)
World
Ukraine’s air force warns that Russian drones entered Poland’s airspace

China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, sails through Taiwan Strait

China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, sails through Taiwan Strait
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
AFP
Follow

China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, sails through Taiwan Strait

China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, sails through Taiwan Strait
  • Beijing has ploughed billions of dollars into modernizing its military in recent years
  • This trend that has unnerved some governments in East Asia
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
AFP

BEIING: China said on Friday that its third and newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, recently sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait to carry out “scientific research trials and training missions” in the South China Sea.

Beijing has ploughed billions of dollars into modernizing its military in recent years, a trend that has unnerved some governments in East Asia despite China insisting its aims are peaceful.

China has two carriers in operation – the Liaoning and Shandong – with the Fujian currently undergoing sea trials.

China’s navy said on Friday that undertaking cross-regional trials “is a normal part of the aircraft carrier’s construction process”.

It is “not directed at any specific target”, a spokesman for the Chinese navy, Leng Guowei, said in a statement.

However, its transit through the sensitive Taiwan Strait was intended to signal “China’s rise as a strong military power, and beyond that, a maritime great power”, said Collin Koh, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

“It’s to flex China’s newfound military strength and send a veritable signal to potential adversaries,” he said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said Friday it had used “joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance means to fully grasp the situation and responded accordingly”.

Japan’s defense ministry said that on Thursday afternoon it had identified three Chinese naval ships advancing southwest in waters approximately 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of one of the disputed Senkaku Islands, known in Chinese as the Diaoyu Islands.

“Among these, the Fujian aircraft carrier was confirmed by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for the first time,” it said in a statement.

Japan said in July that China’s intensifying military activities could “seriously impact” its security, citing the first confirmed incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into its airspace last August in an annual threat assessment.

China said that a coastguard fleet had “patrolled within the territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands” on Friday.

Last year, Chinese vessels sailed near the Japanese-administered islands a record 355 times, according to Tokyo.

Expanding its reach

Compared to the other seas, the South China Sea “presents a more challenging environment with harsher conditions, making the trials more rigorous” for the Fujian, said Song Zhongping, a Chinese military commentator.

After undergoing sea trials and completing further adaptive training, the Fujian will likely be commissioned into active service, Song said.

The Soviet-built Liaoning is China’s oldest aircraft carrier, commissioned in 2012, while the Shandong entered service in 2019.

Analysts at Washington-based think tank CSIS have said the Fujian is expected to feature more advanced take-off systems, allowing the Chinese air force to deploy jets carrying larger payloads and more fuel.

China has stepped up a massive expansion of its naval forces in recent years as it seeks to grow its reach in the Pacific and challenge a US-led alliance.

The US Department of Defense said in a December report that China numerically has the largest navy in the world, with a battle force of more than 370 ships and submarines.

Beijing said in June that its Liaoning and Shandong carrier formations conducted combat drills in the western Pacific Ocean, unsettling regional neighbors including Japan.

A Taiwanese security official also said that month Beijing had deployed its two aircraft carrier groups around the island in May.

The Chinese Communist Party has refused to rule out using force to seize control of Taiwan, a democratic, self-ruled island that China insists is part of its territory.

Topics: China

Related

2 Chinese aircraft carriers are operating in the Pacific for the first time. Why?
World
2 Chinese aircraft carriers are operating in the Pacific for the first time. Why?
Chinese aircraft carriers in Pacific show country’s ‘expansionist’ aims, Taiwan says
World
Chinese aircraft carriers in Pacific show country’s ‘expansionist’ aims, Taiwan says

Latest updates

Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51: police
Death toll from Nepal protest violence rises to 51: police
Recipes for success: Chef Carmen Landsberg offers advice and a tasty egg carbonara recipe
Recipes for success: Chef Carmen Landsberg offers advice and a tasty egg carbonara recipe
Saudi Wafi Energy backs Pakistan flood response with fuel to aid rescue, relief efforts
Saudi Wafi Energy backs Pakistan flood response with fuel to aid rescue, relief efforts
South Korea workers head home after US immigration raid
South Korea workers head home after US immigration raid
REVIEW: ‘The Paper’ — follow-up to ‘The Office’ lacks spark of predecessor
REVIEW: ‘The Paper’ — follow-up to ‘The Office’ lacks spark of predecessor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.