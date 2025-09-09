You are here

Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford at first fight-week face-off

Updated 36 sec ago
Turki Alalshikh and Dana White join Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence Crawford, ahead of their clash in Las Vegas on Saturday. (SUPPLIED)
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford at first fight-week face-off

Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford at first fight-week face-off
  • Super-middleweight title fight takes place on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
LAS VEGAS: Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and undefeated four-division superstar Terence “Bud” Crawford had their first fight-week face-off here on Monday ahead of their blockbuster clash on Sept. 13.

The event, held under the banner of Riyadh Season 2025 at the Bellagio hotel, was attended by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation.

Also in attendance was UFC CEO Dana White, who has partnered with Alalshikh to bring the much-anticipated bout to fight fans globally.

Alalshikh has boosted Saudi Arabia’s role in world boxing, and has already showcased some of the world’s most intriguing matchups and rivalries in Riyadh and elsewhere.

Canelo and Crawford will fight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Turki Alalshikh tops Boxing News' list of the sport's most powerful figures
Updated 29 August 2025
Arab News

Turki Alalshikh tops Boxing News’ list of the sport’s most powerful figures
Updated 29 August 2025
Arab News
Turki Alalshikh tops Boxing News' list of the sport's most powerful figures

Turki Alalshikh tops Boxing News’ list of the sport’s most powerful figures
  • Second successive year that chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has claimed award
Updated 29 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has claimed the No. 1 spot on Boxing News magazine’s annual ranking of the 50 most powerful and influential figures in the sport.

It is the second successive year that Alalshikh has claimed the accolade after also topping the list last year.

Boxing News, the UK’s oldest boxing publication, highlighted Alalshikh’s selection as part of its annual ranking of the “50 most influential in global boxing.”

The achievement of the Saudi official, who also serves as an adviser at the Royal Court, underscores his growing impact on the international sports stage.

The recognition is also an acknowledgment of the strides that boxing has taken as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy through sports and entertainment.

The Kingdom has increasingly been seen as a global boxing force in recent years and has hosted events which have included Tyson Fury’s heavyweight showdown with Oleksandr Usyk, and Riyadh’s “Day of Reckoning” in 2023.

Saudi Pro League renews media deal with IMG to boost global reach

Saudi Pro League renewed its partnership with IMG. credit: social media
Updated 28 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi Pro League renews media deal with IMG to boost global reach

Saudi Pro League renewed its partnership with IMG. credit: social media
  • 4-year pact aims to reach younger audience, says marketing firm
  • Broadcasters from Africa, Europe, Americas and Caribbean included
Updated 28 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi Pro League has renewed its partnership with sports marketing firm IMG for another four years, as part of a plan to extend the reach of the local game globally.

The extension for the Roshn Saudi League marks a continued collaboration that has elevated the competition since IMG first took over media rights responsibilities in 2023.

Over the past season, matches from the Kingdom’s top-flight football league were broadcast in more than 184 countries across 43 international platforms.

Key broadcast partners secured under the partnership include ESPN (Africa), DAZN (France and DACH region), FOX Sports (US, Mexico, Latin America, Central America, and the Caribbean), Movistar (Spain), Globo (Brazil), and Sportitalia (Italy).

Additionally, the SPL has partnered with French streaming platform ComoTV and popular content creator Zack Nani, as part of a strategy to reach younger and more digitally engaged audiences.

Roland Nikolaou, vice president of football in the Middle East North Africa region for IMG, said the deal reflects the SPL’s rapid growth and increasing international prominence.

“The Saudi Pro League has grown rapidly in recent years and continues to push the boundaries for football in the region,” said Nikolaou in a press release issued on Thursday.

“Through our work together across media rights distribution, as well as production and storytelling, the league has significantly enhanced its reach and global appeal.

“We’re excited to extend this partnership to support the league’s next phase of growth and continue bringing world-class Saudi Pro League football to fans around the world.”

In 2024, IMG also signed a five-year production agreement covering the RSL, King Cup, and Saudi Super Cup. As a part of that deal, IMG has deployed cutting-edge technologies, including advanced remote production capabilities operated from its Stockley Park studios in the UK.

IMG has media rights for leading competitions including CONMEBOL, the Eredivisie, the Arabian Gulf Cup, and Football Australia.

It also produces content for the Premier League, English Football League, Major League Soccer, and CBS Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

The renewed deal underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing its football ecosystem and expanding the international footprint of the Roshn Saudi League — a key component of the Kingdom’s wider Vision 2030 transformation agenda.

6 talking points ahead of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League kick-off

6 talking points ahead of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League kick-off
Updated 27 August 2025
John Duerden
6 talking points ahead of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League kick-off

6 talking points ahead of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League kick-off
  • With Jorge Jesus at Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad looking for two in a row and Al-Hilal aiming to bounce back, it promises to be an exciting season
Updated 27 August 2025
John Duerden

LONDON: It’s that time of year again — the start of the new Saudi Pro League season. As 18 teams prepare amid fears, hopes and dreams, Arab News looks at six questions waiting to be answered in the 2025-26 campaign.

What will the Jorge Jesus effect be?

In a stunning move, just weeks after Jorge Jesus left Al-Hilal following a disappointing season — though this is always relative with the Blues — he turned up at Al-Nassr.

The Riyadh Derby is always a passionate affair but this adds extra spice.

The Portuguese veteran knows how to win the league and Al-Nassr needed someone who could bring its talents together.

Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman are players at their peak, or just about, and Inigo Martinez joins the middle of the defense from Barcelona. With such an experienced coach at the helm, this could be Al-Nassr’s year. The signs — the Super Cup performance, especially beating Al-Ittihad with ten men — suggest the Yellows have a new resilience.

Can Al-Ittihad go again?

Al-Ittihad were deserved champions but they know that winning the title is one thing, and defending it is another. The last five times the Tigers did this, they failed to stay at the top of the pile.

The Jeddah giants are still being linked with top stars and reports of their interest in Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes have refused to go away. 

If coach Laurent Blanc can keep his team together then they could go again — though, unlike last season, the extra demands in Asia may take their toll, especially on some of the older stars. Karim Benzema’s fitness could be key though Moussa Diaby was one of the league’s best players last season.

Can Al-Ahli step up after Asian Champions League success?

Finishing fifth may have been a disappointment but there was the small matter of becoming champions of Asia in May.

Now the challenge is the domestic front. On the face of it, Al-Ahli has what it takes here, too. Ivan Toney took a little time to settle before he started banging in the goals. Riyad Mahrez looks good. The addition of 25-year-old French midfielder Enzo Millot may not have made massive international headlines, but he could be just the sort of player the team needs. 

Can Al-Hilal bounce back?

The Blues usually do. They lost their way a little last season, though it should be remembered that they finished second and reached the last four of the Champions League.

This is a club that has winning and trophies in its DNA. New coach Simone Inzaghi has already impressed at the FIFA Club World Cup with that win over Manchester City, and the arrival of Darwin Nunez is interesting. The forward comes from Liverpool with something to prove and that could spell danger for SPL defenses, especially if Salem Al-Dawsari stays fit.

Can any other teams disrupt the big boys?

Al-Qadsiah impressed when they finished fourth in their first season after promotion, and the club was unlucky to miss out on Asia. The loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his 17 goals to Marseille may hurt but fans have the big-money signing of Mateo Retegui — Serie A’s top scorer last season — as a major consolation.

Then there is Neom SC, newly promoted and ambitious, with a solid-looking squad and former PSG coach Christophe Galtier in place. And then there is Al-Kholood, who finished ninth last time and, now owned by a US investment company, looking to climb the table.

Can Ronaldo make it three in a row?

The 40-year-old’s goal in the Saudi Super Cup broke records — it took him to a century for four separate clubs, something never achieved before.

Since his arrival in Riyadh he has not been able to stop scoring; even though he arrived in the middle of 2022-23, he finished the season as the league’s fifth-highest scorer.

No surprise, then, that he topped the standings in his first full season and repeated his feat the next year. To do so for a third campaign in a row would truly be something special. It would also take him that step closer to the 1,000-goal mark. 

Saudi rowing stars shine in Asian championship with 4 medals

Saudi rowing stars shine in Asian championship with 4 medals
Updated 20 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi rowing stars shine in Asian championship with 4 medals

Saudi rowing stars shine in Asian championship with 4 medals
  • The championships, staged earlier this month on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand, brought together elite competitors from 13 nations
Updated 20 August 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s rowing team returned from the 2025 Asian Coastal (Beach Sprint) Rowing Championships with a haul of four medals, marking one of the Kingdom’s strongest international performances to date.

The championships, staged earlier this month on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand, brought together elite competitors from 13 nations, including rowing powerhouses China, Japan, Korea, the UAE and Kuwait.

Despite the stiff competition, the Saudi contingent delivered a performance that underlined the growing strength of the sport in the Kingdom.

Among the highlights was a silver medal for rising talent Mofleh Al-Khalidi, who produced a superb display in the Junior Men’s Singles event.

Al-Khalidi also partnered with Abdullah Al-Mami in the Junior Men’s Doubles, where the duo battled through the heats to claim bronze.

In the senior categories, Moayad Al-Rashidi secured a bronze medal in the Men’s Singles, while the mixed pairing of Haya Al-Mami and Turki Al-Aref added further success with a bronze in the Mixed Doubles.

The Saudi team, which included athletes Abdullah Al-Hay, Radaan Al-Dossari and Al-Jazi Al-Ibrahim, was guided by a technical and administrative coaching staff led by head coach Matthew Tarrant, alongside Fernando Ferraz and Humood Al-Shammari.

Saudi Rowing Federation Vice President Sherine Abu Al-Hassan and Executive Director Yousef Jleidan provided support throughout the competition, with officials noting the impact of their presence in lifting the squad’s morale.

In a statement, the federation hailed the results as a milestone, describing it as evidence of the sport’s rapid development across the Kingdom.

The federation said that it would continue working to nurture a new generation of athletes capable of competing at the highest continental and international levels.

Karmine Corp crush Geekay Esports to claim Rocket League glory at EWC 2025
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News 

Powerhouse Karmine Corp claims the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool, pocketing $400,000. supplied
Powerhouse Karmine Corp claims the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool, pocketing $400,000. supplied
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Karmine Corp crush Geekay Esports to claim Rocket League glory at EWC 2025 

Powerhouse Karmine Corp claims the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool, pocketing $400,000. supplied
  • Samy Hajji was named Sony MVP for his outstanding performances throughout the tournament
  • Team Falcons secured third place after edging out Team Vitality in the decider
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

Riyadh: French esports powerhouse Karmine Corp secured their second major tournament victory of the year by dominating the Rocket League competition at the Esports World Cup 2025.

The team convincingly beat Geekay Esports 4-1 in the grand final to claim the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool, pocketing $400,000.

Following their Birmingham Major triumph in March, Karmine Corp’s performance in Riyadh firmly establishes them as one of the leading contenders in Rocket League this season. The win was a strong comeback after a setback at the RLCS Raleigh Major, demonstrating their resilience and elite form heading into the RLCS 2025 World Championship.

Karmine Corp set the tone early in the grand final, racing to a 3-0 lead without conceding a single goal. Although Geekay Esports managed to respond with a match win to stave off defeat, the French club closed out the series decisively on their second match point opportunity, sealing a dominant championship win.

Geekay Esports reached the final after a thrilling semifinal clash against Team Vitality. The closely fought encounter went down to a Game 7 overtime, where Geekay scored a golden goal to secure their spot in the final.

On their road to the title, Karmine Corp defeated Team Falcons, a result that further boosts their reputation as frontrunners ahead of the RLCS World Championship. Their consistent and commanding performances earned them 1,000 Club Championship points, propelling them 34 places up the rankings to joint-11th overall.

Reflecting on the win, Karmine Corp’s Axel Touret expressed his pride: “I’m feeling great, it was a good match, we played really well. I love my team. It means a lot [to win], the team will have more money now, so that’s great. I’m really happy to be in Karmine Corp, we just won, so I’m really proud of everyone.”

Samy Hajji was named Sony MVP for his outstanding performances throughout the tournament. After his third major Rocket League title and second consecutive Esports World Cup win (having previously done so in 2024 with Team BDS), Hajji praised the Saudi tournament scene, saying: “I always play really well in Saudi Arabia, I think it’s the hospitality, and even the tournaments. I love them, they are incredible.”

Meanwhile, Team Falcons secured third place after edging out Team Vitality in the decider, earning 500 Club Championship points. Although they missed out on the title, Team Falcons extended their lead in the Club Championship standings, holding a 500-point advantage over second-placed Team Liquid with three events remaining.

The Esports World Cup 2025 continues until Aug. 24, featuring tournaments in Crossfire, Counter-Strike 2, and Street Fighter 6. 

The event will culminate with the New Global Sport Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh from Aug. 23-24 — a premier B2B platform bringing together key figures from gaming, esports, sports, and entertainment to discuss the future of competitive entertainment.

