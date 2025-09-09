Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: minister

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army is set to fully disarm Hezbollah near the border with Israel within three months, Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi told AFP on Tuesday.
In August, the Lebanese government ordered the military to draw up plans to disarm the once-dominant militant group by the end of the year, having come under pressure from the United States and Israeli strikes.
The cabinet said last week that the army would begin implementing the plan, without disclosing details.
Raggi said army chief Rodolphe Haykal had presented the government with a five-stage plan last week to ensure all weapons are held by the Lebanese state.
The first stage should take “three months... during which the removal of weapons will be completed south of the Litani River,” around 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Israel, by the end of November.
“There will be no warehouses, no weapons, no weapons transfers, no fighters, and no display of arms” in the area, Raggi said, describing the army’s plan.
In parallel with the first phase, the army’s plan stipulates that “security measures” will be implemented across the country.
The army will “tighten and increase the number of checkpoints, prevent the movement and carrying of weapons... but without conducting raids, arresting individuals, or confiscating weapons from warehouses,” Raggi added.
“At the very least, the movement of weapons from one area to another will be prohibited.”
Raggi said the next four phases of the plan will see disarmament in other regions, including Beirut and the eastern Bekaa, “but without timelines.”
Hezbollah has been severely weakened by a year-long conflict with Israel, including two months of open war, that destroyed part of its arsenal and decimated its leadership.
Beirut has characterised the disarmament push, which Hezbollah opposes, as part of the implementation of the ceasefire deal that ended the war in November last year.
The agreement also called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon and an end to strikes on the country, but Israel has repeatedly bombed its neighbor since then and kept soldiers deployed in five border points it deemed strategic.
Qatar PM says his country will continue to play ‘diplomatic role’ for peace
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
Qatar PM says his country will continue to play ‘diplomatic role’ for peace
UNITED NATIONS: Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani assured the UN Security Council on Thursday that his country would continue its “diplomatic” role in mediating a ceasefire in Gaza.
“We will continue our humanitarian and diplomatic role without any hesitation, in order to stop the bloodshed,” he told the UN body, after earlier suggesting a reassessment of his country’s mediation efforts following the Israeli strikes in Doha.
DUBAI: When Balsam received an unconditional offer from a UK university to continue her studies in artificial intelligence, it felt as though a door had opened offering a way out of war-torn Gaza to a parallel universe.
Lancaster University waived its usual English-language proficiency test and offered the 27-year-old an unconditional place to pursue a master’s degree in a field she loves.
Her ambition is to design accessible learning tools for children in conflict zones who have lost access to classrooms.
That goal, however, may yet remain out of reach, as Balsam remains trapped in Gaza, where Israel’s blockades and bombardment have sealed nearly every exit.
Speaking to Arab News via WhatsApp, she described her admission as “a beacon of hope amid the devastation.”
“This acceptance means a great deal to me,” she said. “It’s not just an academic opportunity; it’s a light in the darkness we are currently living in.”
Her struggle is far from unique. Balsam is one of many talented young Gazans who earned places at universities in Europe and the US, only to see their futures deferred by closed borders, stalled visas and a grinding war.
With the academic year already underway at many institutions, students risk losing scholarships if they cannot leave soon. Campaigners warn that every delay wastes both money and human potential.
“Evacuations have been challenging and hard-won since the borders have closed, leaving students and scholars with no way to take up opportunities offered abroad,” a spokesperson for Scholars at Risk, an international network that promotes academic freedom, told Arab News.
The organization stressed it is “not directly engaged in evacuation efforts,” but continues to provide assistance to scholars while monitoring academic freedom conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Even so, it notes there have been limited successes, thanks to the “intensive efforts of governments, university leaders, and civil society organizations,” particularly in Ireland, France, Finland and the UK in recent months.
The UK alone has offered about 40 fully funded places, including the prestigious Chevening Scholarships. Nonetheless, all remain stranded in the enclave.
In early August, the British government told nine Gaza students awarded Chevening Scholarships that it was working to facilitate their evacuation, the BBC reported. The former home secretary, Yvette Cooper, also approved plans to help about 30 more students with private, fully funded scholarships.
“This remains a complex and challenging task, but the home secretary has made it crystal clear to her officials that she wants no stone unturned in efforts to ensure there are arrangements in place to allow this cohort of talented students to take up their places at UK universities as soon as possible,” a Home Office source told The Guardian in late August.
On Sept. 1, Cooper told the UK Parliament the Home Office was in the process of putting in place “systems to issue expedited visas with biometric checks” for the 40 Gaza students.
“Later this year, we will set out plans to establish a permanent framework for refugee students to come and study in the UK,” she added.
The breakthrough followed months of lobbying by MPs, academics and campaigners urging the government to defer biometric checks for Gaza students.
IN NUMBERS
• 88,000 University-age students enrolled in Gaza before October 2023.
• 19 Higher education institutions damaged or destroyed by the conflict.
(Source: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics)
Since October 2023, Gaza’s visa application center has been closed. Without biometric data, students cannot secure the visas they need.
But leaving Gaza also requires Israeli approval to exit and for onward travel through Jordan or Egypt to complete visa biometrics. With no end to the conflict in sight, safe passage remains elusive.
Gaza40, a UK-based campaign advocating for the 40 scholarship students, warned that time was running out.
“We emphasize the urgency of our students’ situations, with many who feel they may die before receiving concrete support for evacuation, and some risk losing scholarships if the government does not evacuate them before deadlines,” the group said in a statement.
Scholars at Risk has likewise urged governments to increase efforts “in collaboration with higher education institutions when possible, to facilitate the safe passage of individuals out of Gaza.”
Since October 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed at least 64,600 Palestinians and wounded more than 163,300 others, according to Gaza’s health authority. Urban areas have been destroyed, while ceasefire talks remain fragile and inconclusive.
Israel mounted operations in Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which saw some 1,200 people killed, the majority of them civilians, and around 250 taken hostage, a handful of which are thought to remain alive in Gaza.
Scholars at Risk said Gaza’s academic infrastructure was now “effectively devastated.”
“Palestinian students, scholars, and universities have faced extreme challenges in the context of Israel’s ongoing military action in Gaza and raids in the West Bank,” the organization’s spokesperson said.
“By 2024-25, Gaza’s higher education infrastructure had been largely destroyed.”
Before October 2023, about 88,000 students were enrolled in higher education, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. Today, all 19 institutions lie in ruins.
Israa University was the last to be demolished by Israeli forces in January 2024, according to the UN Human Rights Office.
Major campuses, including the Islamic University of Gaza, Al-Azhar University, and Al-Quds Open University, have been bombed, leveled or repurposed as Israeli military sites.
Balsam has been fortunate. Her university offer was initially conditional upon passing English language requirements — a routine step in most countries but nearly impossible in Gaza, where all test centers are shuttered.
“All English test centers have been destroyed, and there is no safe environment to take an exam,” she said. “We lack basic necessities — electricity, a stable internet connection, and even physical safety.”
Her initial attempts to prove her proficiency through prior coursework and professional experience were rejected. Without unconditional admission, she was unable to obtain a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies, the document needed for a student visa.
“I was very frustrated and had lost hope of getting an unconditional offer,” she said. “But in the end, after many attempts and with the support of the Gaza40 students organizers, I got it. I want to give hope to many students who have not yet received an unconditional offer.”
Despite the unconditional offer to study in safety, Balsam’s family faces an ongoing ordeal after their house was destroyed on July 28. “We have now lost our home and all our memories,” she said. “My family and I are in the street, trying to comprehend what has happened to us.”
Yet the loss has only hardened her resolve: “I want to go abroad, get an education, and return to lift up my society and prove that a person can rise from under the rubble and build a bright future.
“Hope is my only fuel right now, and I am confident that knowledge will light my path and the path of my generation.”
Her perseverance echoed that of Huthayfa, another Gazan student who received an unconditional offer to study city planning at the UK’s University of Glasgow. However, he cannot leave.
“The crossings, which are the only way out of Gaza, are completely closed under strict control, and no one can leave the Strip,” the 24-year-old told Arab News via WhatsApp. Israel’s bombardment has wiped out the very institutions needed to process travel documents, he added.
For many families stripped of their livelihoods, the financial cost of studying abroad has become almost impossible to meet.
Famine was confirmed in Gaza City on August 22 by UN-backed food security experts, although aid teams had long warned of mass starvation across the enclave under the Israeli blockade. By the end of September, famine is expected to spread into Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis, according to Tom Fletcher, the UN emergency relief coordinator.
Yet, like Balsam, Huthayfa refuses to surrender his dream. “Despite the blockade, the destruction, and the suffering we endure, I am still holding on to my dream,” he said. “Education is the only way to rebuild Gaza and create a better future for our generations to come.”
Huthayfa prepared his applications in hospital corridors, encouraged by doctors and driven by persistence. For him, urban planning is not just a career path but a mission to rebuild Gaza on a human scale.
“Urban planning is not just about designing new buildings, but about designing the future of a city that has lost so many of its essential elements,” he said. “Rebuilding Gaza will not just be a professional task; it will be a humanitarian mission.
“At the end of each session in the corridors, I would stand and tell myself, ‘I will come back here again and again until I get what I want,’ because all of these people deserve life, and they deserve a future,” he said.
While the UK weighs its options, other European countries have moved more decisively. Ireland evacuated 52 Gaza students last month, allowing them to resume studies in Dublin and Cork after completing biometrics in Jordan and Turkiye. France, Italy, and Belgium have adopted similar measures.
For now, the ambitions of Gaza’s brightest minds remain suspended between promise and devastation. Universities lie in rubble, academic deadlines loom, and the few routes out of the enclave are sealed by war and bureaucracy.
Palestinians face new dilemma as Israeli forces advance
Deaths from malnutrition, starvation rise to at least 411
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters
GENEVA: Palestinians in the relatively unscathed Nasser area of Gaza City were having to decide whether to stay or go on Thursday after the Israeli military dropped leaflets warning that troops would take control of the western neighborhood.
Israel has ordered the hundreds of thousands of people living in Gaza City to leave as it intensifies its all-out war on Hamas, but with little safety, space, and food in the rest of Gaza, people face dire choices.
“It has been almost two years, with no rest, no settling down, not even sleep,” said Ahmed Al-Dayeh, a father, as he and his family prepared to flee the city in a truck pulled by a motorcycle, laden with some of their belongings.
“We can’t sit with our children ... just to sit with them. Our life revolves around war,” he said.
“We have to go from this area to that area. We can’t take it anymore, we are tired.”
Israeli forces killed 18 people across the territory on Thursday, according to medics and local health authorities, including 11 in strikes on various parts of Gaza City, five in a strike on a single location in Beach refugee camp, and two who were searching for food near Rafah in the south.
Israeli ground troops had operated in parts of the Nasser area at the start of the war in October 2023, and the leaflets dropped late on Wednesday left residents fearful that tanks would soon advance to occupy the entire neighborhood.
In the past week, Israeli forces have been operating in three Gaza City neighborhoods further east — Shejaia, Zeitoun, and Tuffah — and sent tanks briefly into Sheikh Radwan, which is adjacent to Nasser. It said last Thursday it controlled 40 percent of the city.
On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it struck 360 targets in Gaza in what it said was an escalation of strikes that targeted “terrorist infrastructure, cameras, reconnaissance operations rooms, sniper positions, anti-tank missile launch sites, and command and control complexes.”
It added that in the coming days, it would intensify attacks in a focused manner to strike Hamas infrastructure, “disrupting its operational readiness, and reducing the threat to our forces in preparation for the next phases of the operation.”
Gaza City families continued to stream out of their homes in areas targeted by Israeli aerial and ground operations, heading either westward toward the center of the city and along the coast, or south toward other parts of the Strip.
But some were either unwilling or unable to leave.
“We don’t have enough money, enough to flee. We don’t have any means to go south like they say,” said Abu Hani, who was attending the funeral of one of the people killed in Thursday’s strikes, who was his friend.
The war was triggered by attacks launched from Gaza on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
Israel’s military assault on Gaza has killed over 64,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to local health authorities, caused a hunger crisis and wider humanitarian disaster, and reduced much of the enclave to rubble.
Seven more Palestinians, including a child, have died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Thursday, raising the number of deaths from such causes to at least 411, including 142 children.
Israel says it is taking steps to prevent food shortages in Gaza, letting hundreds of trucks of supplies into the enclave, though international agencies say far more is needed.
Italy, Turkiye sign deal to curb illegal migration
“This will prove very useful in Libya, particularly in preventing the departure” of illegal migrants to Europe, Tajani said
Fidan said he was determined to “strengthen the strategic partnership” between Italy and Turkiye
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP
ROME: Italy and Turkiye have agreed to step up cooperation against illegal migration, particularly from Libya, their foreign ministers said Thursday.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan signed an “operational document” providing for closer cooperation between their coast guards to combat human trafficking and transnational organized crime, Tajani said at a joint press conference in Rome.
“This will prove very useful in Libya, particularly in preventing the departure” of illegal migrants to Europe, he said.
Libya is a key transit country for thousands of migrants seeking to reach Europe by sea each year.
“We will work together to train law enforcement agencies to dismantle criminal networks in the Mediterranean,” Tajani said.
Fidan said he was determined to “strengthen the strategic partnership” between Italy and Turkiye, while emphasising a need to work toward a political process in Libya to guarantee its “stability.”
“Our two countries have an interest in Libya’s stability,” Tajani added.
In August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted a mini-summit in Istanbul about migration and stability in Libya, attended by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Libya’s Abdelhamid Dbeiba.
Italy is already party to a 2016 EU-wide deal with Turkiye on illegal migration.
The controversial deal between Brussels and Ankara has seen the EU pay Ankara billions of euros in exchange for Turkiye taking back irregular migrants reaching Europe.
A press release on “operational proposals” published by the Italian foreign ministry Thursday said Rome and Ankara would “consider working together and coordinating efforts in combatting human trafficking and managing migration according to international standards.”
It also said they were considering “providing training to the law-enforcement agencies of requesting parties on organized crime related to migrant smuggling and human trafficking” as well as investigations.
Turkiye court rejects ouster of opposition party leadership
The ruling follows clashes on Monday at the Istanbul headquarters of the opposition Republican People’s Party
Protesters tried to stop a court-ordered administrator from entering the building
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP
ANKARA: A Turkish court on Thursday rejected the ouster of the Istanbul branch leaders of the country’s main opposition party over alleged irregularities in its leadership congress.
The ruling follows clashes on Monday at the Istanbul headquarters of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), as protesters tried to stop a court-ordered administrator from entering the building.
The CHP, which won a huge victory over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party in 2024 local elections, had vowed to fight the dismissal of its Istanbul branch leadership.
But the party has been facing a growing number of graft investigations since the jailing of Istanbul’s popular mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as the sole candidate with a realistic chance at beating Erdogan at the ballot box.
“The annulation of the Istanbul regional congress has been definitely overturned today,” CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said, ahead of an extraordinary congress set for September 21.
But a lawyer for Gursel Tekin, a former senior CHP member who was named a state-appointed trustee to take control of the party’s Istanbul branch, rejected the ruling, saying on X that “the temporary injunction... remains valid.”
The latest ruling could have an impact on the court ruling expected Monday in Ankara in a separate case aiming to oust the CHP’s national leadership.
If successful, the case alleging vote rigging at the CHP’s November 2023 congress could unseat party leader Ozel and several other senior party figures.
The CHP denies the allegations, which critics see as a politically motivated bid to undermine the party as its popularity has grown.