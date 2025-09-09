You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Futtaim Contracting to 'elevate' vertical transportation in Kingdom with Hyundai Elevator

Al-Futtaim Contracting to 'elevate' vertical transportation in Kingdom with Hyundai Elevator

Al-Futtaim Contracting to 'elevate' vertical transportation in Kingdom with Hyundai Elevator
Short Url

https://arab.news/pvkjd

Updated 23 sec ago
Follow

Al-Futtaim Contracting to 'elevate' vertical transportation in Kingdom with Hyundai Elevator

Al-Futtaim Contracting to 'elevate' vertical transportation in Kingdom with Hyundai Elevator
Updated 23 sec ago
Follow

Al-Futtaim Contracting, a fully integrated, end-to-end specialist division of Al-Futtaim Real Estate operating across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, has been delivering innovative solutions in the construction, engineering, technologies, and facilities management industries for over 50 years. Known for forging strong partnerships with leading global brands, the company offers an extensive portfolio of products, services, and expertise that have shaped iconic projects and advanced communities across the region. 

Building on this legacy, Al-Futtaim Contracting has signed an exclusive partnership with global vertical transportation giant Hyundai Elevator to deliver next-generation elevator and escalator technologies to Saudi Arabia.

The announcement follows the formal signing at Hyundai Elevator’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, where Murali S., managing director of Al-Futtaim Contracting, and Yum Kyu Sang, head of global sales for Hyundai Elevator, sealed the strategic agreement. As part of the visit, Murali toured Hyundai’s pioneering smart campus in Chung-Ju City, including the iconic 250-meter Hyundai Asan Test Tower, which features elevators capable of speeds up to 21m/s, a testament to Hyundai’s global leadership in elevator technology.

Under the terms of the exclusive dealership, Al-Futtaim Contracting will serve as the sole distributor to supply, install, and maintain Hyundai Elevator’s full suite of vertical transportation solutions in Saudi Arabia. This will encompass all VT products, including machine-room-less elevators, escalators, moving walks, high-speed, and ultra-high-speed elevators, supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious urban and infrastructure initiatives.

Murali said: “Our partnership with Hyundai Elevator marks a pivotal chapter for the Kingdom’s evolving skyline. Together, we will set new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and design, empowering Saudi projects with world-class vertical mobility. This marks another significant partnership for Al-Futtaim Contracting in the sector, and as the exclusive dealer, we’re committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision with transformative innovations and unmatched service. We are proud to continue driving progress across the region.”

Kyu Sang added: “We are delighted to join forces with Al-Futtaim Contracting as our exclusive partner for Saudi Arabia. With Hyundai’s legacy of innovation and Al-Futtaim Contracting’s deep-rooted expertise, our collaboration sets the stage for the introduction of leading elevator and escalator solutions, catering to the ever-rising demand for speed, safety, and smart technologies.”

This exclusive partnership signifies Al-Futtaim Contracting’s ongoing commitment to being the “Partner of Possibilities” as it marks its inaugural collaboration with Hyundai Elevator. By uniting the unique strengths of each entity, the agreement will elevate the standards of vertical transportation infrastructure throughout Saudi Arabia. It reflects a shared dedication to advancing innovation, technological leadership, and exceptional customer service as the Kingdom moves forward on its path to urban transformation.

Al-Murjan Group and BlueFive Capital launch Shariah-compliant investment platform

Al-Murjan Group and BlueFive Capital launch Shariah-compliant investment platform
Updated 08 September 2025
Follow

Al-Murjan Group and BlueFive Capital launch Shariah-compliant investment platform

Al-Murjan Group and BlueFive Capital launch Shariah-compliant investment platform
Updated 08 September 2025

Al-Murjan Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s most established and respected family business groups, and BlueFive Capital, a global investment platform, have announced a cross shareholding strategic linkup to co-develop a global platform for Islamic finance.

The partnership includes reciprocal ownership stake in the two stakeholders’ respective Shariah-compliant asset manage- ment units: BlueFive acquiring a substantial minority stake in Sidra Capital, a leading Shariah-compliant asset manager that specializes in private assets, and Al-Murjan Group Holding acquiring a substantial minority stake in BlueFive786, BlueFive’s newly launched Shariah-compliant investment arm.

BlueFive786, which will be headquartered in Singapore, offers Shariah-compliant investment products, such as retirement and saving schemes to its savers and retirees, based predominantly in the Southeast Asian countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Brunei and Singapore. As part of the deal, BlueFive will open its office in Riyadh, and jointly alongside Sidra Capital, will manage and undertake investments in Saudi Arabia.

The deal will provide both parties with enhanced access to cross-border investment opportunities and institutional capital. This partnership will also support joint product development and co-branded investment vehicles, enabling institutional and private clients to access best-in-class Islamic investment strategies. The parties are currently awaiting the final approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the transaction, BlueFive Capital Founder and Chief Executive Hazem Ben-Gacem, and BlueFive Co-founder Yasser Bajsair will join the board of directors of Sidra Capital. Taufiq Bahamdain, CEO of Al-Murjan Group Holding, and Shahid Shaikh, a board member in Al-Murjan Group, will represent Al-Murjan in the board of BlueFive 786.

Bahamdain said: “This strategic alignment with BlueFive Capital builds upon Sidra Capital’s decades of experience

in Islamic finance, taking its mission to become a globally recognized leader in Shariah-compliant finance to the next level. By combining Sidra Capital’s established expertise and deep roots in the GCC with BlueFive’s innovative platform and access to Southeast Asia’s dynamic markets, we are creating a powerful conduit for cross-border ethical investment.

“This partnership is built on a shared commitment to integrity, performance, and expanding access to sophisticated, values-driven investment products for a global clientele.”

Ben-Gacem added:“Grateful for the trust of Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mahfouz and look forward to joining with Al-Murjan to build a lasting legacy in the field of Shariah-compliant investing. The partnership will look to redefine and shape the products and solutions that are today available across Muslim-majority growth markets.”

Indian school launches ‘ISSAACC’ to foster scientific temper

Indian school launches ‘ISSAACC’ to foster scientific temper
Updated 06 September 2025
Follow

Indian school launches ‘ISSAACC’ to foster scientific temper

Indian school launches ‘ISSAACC’ to foster scientific temper
Updated 06 September 2025

International Indian School Jeddah has unveiled a new transformative platform to provide students with global scientific exposure, practical mentorship and career guidance.

The International Scientific Society for Advanced Academic and Career Counseling was announced in a landmark ceremony that brought together eminent scientists, educationists, and community leaders.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Principal of IISJ Dr. Mohammad Imran, who underlined the importance of curiosity-driven education and platforms that prepare students for the future.

Dr. Prince Mufti Zia, founding director of ISSAACC and IISJ managing committee member, introduced the vision of the society, describing it as a practical avenue for students to transform their scientific ideas into reality.

Prof. Anwar Bilgrami, chief patron of ISSAACC, elaborated on the motives and strategies of ISSAACC, urging students to nurture scientific temperament and pursue innovation with focus and clarity.

Abdul Ghafoor Danish, media and outreach adviser, highlighted the necessity of ISSAACC in broadening career options for students, beyond traditional fields such as medicine and guiding them toward diverse rewarding careers.

Nooruddin Khan, financial adviser of ISSAACC, emphasized the society’s role in preparing young Indians to contribute to the nation’s global rise through science and technology.

Guest of Honor Prof.Javed Mussarat, vice chancellor of Integral University, Lucknow, inspired students with his keynote address, urging them to set career goals early and pursue them with dedication.

The ceremony also carried the message of Consul General of India in Jeddah Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, read out by Chief Guest Mohammad Hashim, consul (commerce and PIC) at the Indian Consulate. Suri congratulated IISJ on this landmark initiative and assured support for empowering Indian youth.

Chairman of IISJ Managing Committee Dr. Abdul Saleem, together with fellow members Dr. Mohammed Shafee, Dr. Nusrat Khan,  Dr. Farheen Ameena Taha, Dr. Zubair Hameed, and Dr. Hemalatha Mahalingam, extended their full support to ISSAACC, calling it a transformative step for IISJ and the Indian community in Jeddah.

The ceremony saw the launch of the ISSAACC website, providing a roadmap for student engagement. The “Young Scientist Program,” with an initial grant of SR5,000, was announced for student research proposals.

Members of the ISSAACC advisory board, most of whom are globally ranked among the top 2 percent scientists, pledged full cooperation in guiding IISJ students.

The inauguration of ISSAACC at IISJ marks the beginning of a new era in student empowerment. With the active involvement of globally recognized scientists, community leaders, and the school’s leadership, ISSAACC is set to nurture innovators, researchers, and leaders who will shape the future of science and strengthen India’s global standing.

SAB receives ISO 20400 for sustainable procurement

SAB receives ISO 20400 for sustainable procurement
Updated 01 September 2025
Follow

SAB receives ISO 20400 for sustainable procurement

SAB receives ISO 20400 for sustainable procurement
Updated 01 September 2025

Saudi Awwal Bank has obtained the ISO 20400 for sustainable procurement, becoming the first bank in the MEA region and the 42nd entity globally to receive this international recognition from BSI. Encompassing every stage from strategic vision to operational delivery, this achievement reflects SAB’s alignment with international standards in integrating sustainability into its procurement practices.
Developed by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 20400 provides a globally recognized framework for integrating sustainability across procurement functions. This standard focuses on governance, labor practices, human rights, environmental impact and ethical business conduct throughout the supply chain.
The alignment assessment was conducted in collaboration with British Standards Institution, the business improvement and standards company, and a founding member of ISO. This process involved a comprehensive review of SAB’s procurement frameworks, strategies, and implementation mechanisms to evaluate the integration of sustainability into the bank’s operations.
As a result of this assessment, SAB has strengthened its sustainability integration in procurement decision-making. The bank has enhanced supplier engagement practices and implemented more robust approaches to ethical sourcing, ensuring consistency with its broader environmental, social, and governance objectives. These enhancements support the advancement of SAB’s long-term ESG agenda through responsible operations and transparent supply chain management.
Ghada Al-Jarbou, chief operating officer at SAB, said: “The adoption of ISO 20400 represents a significant milestone in institutionalizing sustainability across our procurement activities. It reflects our commitment to responsible sourcing and enhances our ability to engage suppliers in line with SAB’s ESG priorities and Vision 2030.”
Ilias Karampoikis, META sales and commercial director at BSI, said: “There is a significant opportunity for banks and other financial organizations to influence sustainability through their lending, investment, and governance practices. It’s great to see Saudi Awwal Bank leading the way with this achievement of the sustainable procurement standard (ISO 20400), which demonstrates that the organization is making conscious choices around its environmental, social, and economic impact, helping to accelerate progress toward a sustainable world. Congratulations to the team for this achievement.”

Saudi Wood Expo opens today in Riyadh

Saudi Wood Expo opens today in Riyadh
Updated 01 September 2025
Follow

Saudi Wood Expo opens today in Riyadh

Saudi Wood Expo opens today in Riyadh
Updated 01 September 2025

Saudi Wood Expo, the country’s largest event for the wood and woodworking industries, returned to Riyadh for its second edition today, taking place from Sept. 1–3 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Organized by dmg events and powered by Big 5 Construct Saudi, the event brought together leading suppliers, manufacturers, designers and buyers from across the wood and woodworking industry, featuring over 3,500 products and solutions from more than 200 exhibitors spanning over 30 countries.

As industry leaders and government officials converge in Riyadh, the exhibition offers three days of hands-on sourcing and strategic networking, giving attendees a front-row seat to the latest innovations, solutions and business opportunities in the region.

Visitors will experience an interactive exhibition floor designed to inspire and inform. The Wood Artisans Zone will spotlight leading talent from Saudi Arabia, featuring live demonstrations from wood carving artists Abdullah Al-Silani and Ahmed Al-Shadoukhi; visual artists Wijdan Al-Jahwri, Ahmed Al-Nkhlani and Hind Al-Khamis; and wood artists Ahmed Al-Furaih and Fahad Al-Omran. Together, they will showcase how traditional craftsmanship and contemporary artistry intersect in the creation of unique wooden pieces.

The Wood Design Trail highlights exhibitors whose wood solutions stand out for exceptional design, durability and functionality. From premium finishes and materials to innovative joinery and interior fit-out applications, this feature celebrates products that combine aesthetic appeal with long-lasting performance, redefining how wood shapes spaces and elevates design.

The Wood Around the World feature showcases timber diversity through the visually engaging Knowledge Wood Wall, presenting international wood varieties and applications. Industry professionals will also test their skills in the WoodU Do It? challenge, a hands-on competition where participants race against the clock to drill as many screws as possible into a wooden surface, with prizes to be given away. Complementing these interactive zones, exhibitors will host live demonstrations of their latest products and machinery, offering visitors a firsthand look at modern solutions.

Leading brands participating include Desert Board, PROADEC along with SURTECO, SLABH Industrial Solutions, Saudi Wooden Industries, Saudi Industrial Machinery Wood Panels Company, Salco Laminates Industries, Al-Tajweed Contracting and Trading, among others.

The exhibition also features international pavilions from Turkiye, China and Italy, along with showcases, providing visitors direct access to the latest innovations from across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Saudi Wood Expo is expected to welcome more than 10,000 professionals under one roof, including industry leaders like IKEA, MACE, Abunayyan and Abyat, as well as giga-project stakeholders from Red Sea Global and Omrania. Government bodies such as Riyadh Municipality and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources have already registered, reflecting strong public sector support for the wood sector.

51Talk, Saudi Arabia’s leading one-on-one online English education platform Lights Up Kingdom Tower to Launch Back-to-School Season

51Talk, Saudi Arabia’s leading one-on-one online English education platform Lights Up Kingdom Tower to Launch Back-to-School Season
Updated 27 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

51Talk, Saudi Arabia’s leading one-on-one online English education platform Lights Up Kingdom Tower to Launch Back-to-School Season

51Talk, Saudi Arabia’s leading one-on-one online English education platform Lights Up Kingdom Tower to Launch Back-to-School Season
Updated 27 August 2025
Arab News

51Talk, Saudi Arabia’s leading one-on-one online English education platform, illuminated the iconic Kingdom Tower in Riyadh with the bold message “Your Confidence Starts with your Language,” marking the official launch of its back-to-school campaign.

The lighting of the Kingdom Tower was the highlight of a series of milestone initiatives by 51Talk in the Kingdom, including the unveiling of three-city outdoor advertising campaigns, the opening of its flagship learning center at Park Avenue, activations in Panorama Mall, and participation in the upcoming Education Expo. 

This integrated campaign emphasizes 51Talk’s growing commitment to the Saudi market and its mission to empower students and families to build confidence through English proficiency.

On July 20, 51Talk officially established its Middle East headquarters in Riyadh, underscoring its long-term commitment to the region. Earlier in July, brand ambassador Dr. Yasser Al-Hazimi visited 51Talk’s international R&D headquarters in Beijing, further strengthening ties and affirming the company’s dedication to serving Saudi learners.

Commenting on the launch, Jack Huang, founder and CEO of 51Talk, said: “We believe that your confidence starts with your language, and English learning is a vital bridge to building opportunities for the future. Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing markets for digital learning, and 51Talk is proud to be the No. 1 platform in the Kingdom for one-on-one online English education. Our back-to-school campaign reflects our mission to support students, youth, and families as they ‘Start it Right’ this academic season.”

Al-Hazimi, education expert, consultant, and 51Talk’s brand ambassador in the Kingdom, said: “51Talk is not merely a language-learning platform; it is an opportunity to empower the new generation with the skills of the future. This mission is closely aligned with the Kingdom’s focus on education and youth empowerment. I am proud to support this vision and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our students and children.”

With more than 40 million learners worldwide and a growing base in the Middle East, 51Talk is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 education goals. By combining iconic visibility on the Kingdom Tower, strategic outdoor campaigns, flagship openings, and educational activations, 51Talk is reaffirming its role as Saudi Arabia’s leading one-on-one online English learning platform and a committed partner in the Kingdom’s education transformation journey.

Latest updates

Several blasts heard in Qatar’s Doha, Axios says assassination attempt against Hamas officials
Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired
Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, reaffirms support for Damascus
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, reaffirms support for Damascus
Ethiopia mega-dam overcame war, funding obstacles
Ethiopia mega-dam overcame war, funding obstacles
Moldova’s president accuses Russia of conducting ‘hybrid war’ ahead of key elections
Moldova’s president accuses Russia of conducting ‘hybrid war’ ahead of key elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.