Al-Futtaim Contracting to 'elevate' vertical transportation in Kingdom with Hyundai Elevator

Al-Futtaim Contracting, a fully integrated, end-to-end specialist division of Al-Futtaim Real Estate operating across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, has been delivering innovative solutions in the construction, engineering, technologies, and facilities management industries for over 50 years. Known for forging strong partnerships with leading global brands, the company offers an extensive portfolio of products, services, and expertise that have shaped iconic projects and advanced communities across the region.

Building on this legacy, Al-Futtaim Contracting has signed an exclusive partnership with global vertical transportation giant Hyundai Elevator to deliver next-generation elevator and escalator technologies to Saudi Arabia.

The announcement follows the formal signing at Hyundai Elevator’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, where Murali S., managing director of Al-Futtaim Contracting, and Yum Kyu Sang, head of global sales for Hyundai Elevator, sealed the strategic agreement. As part of the visit, Murali toured Hyundai’s pioneering smart campus in Chung-Ju City, including the iconic 250-meter Hyundai Asan Test Tower, which features elevators capable of speeds up to 21m/s, a testament to Hyundai’s global leadership in elevator technology.

Under the terms of the exclusive dealership, Al-Futtaim Contracting will serve as the sole distributor to supply, install, and maintain Hyundai Elevator’s full suite of vertical transportation solutions in Saudi Arabia. This will encompass all VT products, including machine-room-less elevators, escalators, moving walks, high-speed, and ultra-high-speed elevators, supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious urban and infrastructure initiatives.

Murali said: “Our partnership with Hyundai Elevator marks a pivotal chapter for the Kingdom’s evolving skyline. Together, we will set new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and design, empowering Saudi projects with world-class vertical mobility. This marks another significant partnership for Al-Futtaim Contracting in the sector, and as the exclusive dealer, we’re committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision with transformative innovations and unmatched service. We are proud to continue driving progress across the region.”

Kyu Sang added: “We are delighted to join forces with Al-Futtaim Contracting as our exclusive partner for Saudi Arabia. With Hyundai’s legacy of innovation and Al-Futtaim Contracting’s deep-rooted expertise, our collaboration sets the stage for the introduction of leading elevator and escalator solutions, catering to the ever-rising demand for speed, safety, and smart technologies.”

This exclusive partnership signifies Al-Futtaim Contracting’s ongoing commitment to being the “Partner of Possibilities” as it marks its inaugural collaboration with Hyundai Elevator. By uniting the unique strengths of each entity, the agreement will elevate the standards of vertical transportation infrastructure throughout Saudi Arabia. It reflects a shared dedication to advancing innovation, technological leadership, and exceptional customer service as the Kingdom moves forward on its path to urban transformation.