You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar PM says Israel attack ‘pivotal moment’ for region
War on Gaza

Qatar PM says Israel attack ‘pivotal moment’ for region

Qatar PM says Israel attack ‘pivotal moment’ for region
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani addresses a press conference following Israeli strikes in Doha, Sept. 9, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8hc5c

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Reuters
Follow

Qatar PM says Israel attack ‘pivotal moment’ for region

Qatar PM says Israel attack ‘pivotal moment’ for region
  • Emir of Qatar told President Trump that his country will take all necessary measures to protect its security
  • Doha denied receiving an advance warning from the US of Israeli strikes
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP Reuters
Follow

DOHA: Qatar’s prime minister warned his country reserved the right to respond to Israel’s deadly attack on Hamas in Doha on Tuesday, calling it a “pivotal moment” for the region.
“Qatar... reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack,” Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a press conference on Tuesday evening.
“We believe that today we have reached a pivotal moment. There must be a response from the entire region to such barbaric actions,” he added.
The premier said Qatar will continue trying to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza despite Israel’s attack on a Hamas compound in Doha.
“Nothing will deter us from continuing this mediation in the region,” Sheikh Mohammed told reporters.
The Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani told US President Donald Trump in a phone call that his country will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty.
Doha denied receiving a warning from the US of Israeli strikes, saying the notification came after the attack had already started.
“Statements circulating about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are false. The call received from an American official came as explosions sounded from the Israeli attack in Doha,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari posted on X.
Qatar wrote to the UN Security Council on Tuesday that it will “not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security” following the strikes, which its UN Ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani described as “cowardly criminal assault, which constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms.”
“Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” she added in her letter to the Security Council.

The foreign minister later said an American official contacted Qatar 10 minutes after after the attack had happened.

“The attack happened at 3:46,” he said, adding “The first call we had from an American official was at 3:56 — which is 10 minutes after the attack.”

He said he did not know when the Americans found out about the attack, or if there had been any coordination with the Israelis.

“What I know now is the official channels we have with the US got notified by the US after the attack.”

Topics: War on Gaza Qatar Israel US President Donald Trump Hamas

Related

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike video
Middle-East
Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike
Developing Crown prince leads Saudi, Arab condemnation of Israel’s ‘criminal’ Doha attack video
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince leads Saudi, Arab condemnation of Israel’s ‘criminal’ Doha attack

Top officials with Hamas and its allies killed by Israel over the past 2 years

Top officials with Hamas and its allies killed by Israel over the past 2 years
Updated 10 September 2025
AP
Follow

Top officials with Hamas and its allies killed by Israel over the past 2 years

Top officials with Hamas and its allies killed by Israel over the past 2 years
  • Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip, who masterminded the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, was killed by Israeli troops on Oct. 16, 2024
  • Mohammed Sinwar, believed to be the head of Hamas’ armed wing, was killed by an Israeli strike on May 13, 2025, in the Gaza Strip. He was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar
Updated 10 September 2025
AP

BEIRUT: Israel has killed multiple senior officials with Hamas and its regional allies since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas-led militants in southern Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.
On Tuesday, Israel struck the energy-rich nation of Qatar, which has been mediating ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Israel targeted a gathering of Hamas political leaders who were discussing the latest ceasefire proposal in Doha.
Hamas said in a statement that six people were killed, but that all of the targeted officials survived.

Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah speaks to the crowd in a rare public appearance in the suburbs of Beirut on Nov. 14, 2013. (AP)

From Gaza to Lebanon to Iran, Israel has killed leaders with Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iranian military leaders. Here is a list of top officials who have been assassinated by Israel during the war:
Saleh Arouri
The deputy political head of Hamas and a founder of the group’s military wing, Saleh Arouri was killed Jan. 2, 2024, in a drone strike in a southern suburb of Beirut. Accused of masterminding attacks against Israel in the West Bank, Arouri was in Israel’s sights for years, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to kill him even before Hamas carried out the Oct. 7 attack.
Mohammed Deif
An Israeli airstrike on a compound on the outskirts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, on July 13, 2024. More than 90 other people, including displaced civilians in nearby tents, also died. Deif was believed to be one of the masterminds of the Oct. 7 attack and a founder of the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing. He led suicide bombing campaigns against Israeli civilians and built up a formidable arsenal of rockets used to strike into Israel. For years, he topped Israel’s most-wanted list.
Fouad Shukur
An Israeli airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Fouad Shukur, on July 30, 2024. The secretive Shukur was in charge of Hezbollah’s forces in southern Lebanon and was a top official in its missile program. Shukur, who was a member of Hezbollah’s top military body, the Jihadi Council, was accused by the United States of planning and carrying out the truck bombing of a Marine Corps barracks in Beirut that killed 241 American service members. He was the first high-ranking Hezbollah leader to be killed.
Ismail Haniyeh
On July 31, 2024, just hours after the strike that killed Shukur, Hamas’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in a predawn strike in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Israel had pledged to kill the 62-year-old Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the Oct. 7 attack. The strike came just after Haniyeh attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president.
Hassan Nasrallah
Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed Hezbollah’s longtime leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, on Sept. 27, 2024. An astute strategist, the 64-year-old Nasrallah reshaped Hezbollah into an archenemy of Israel, cementing alliances with Shiite religious leaders in Iran and Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas. Under his leadership, Hezbollah fought wars against Israel and sided with President Bashar Assad during the conflict in neighboring Syria.
Nabil Kaouk
The deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, Nabil Kaouk, was killed in an Israeli airstrike south of Beirut a day after Nasrallah. He joined the militant group in its early days in the 1980s. Kaouk also served as Hezbollah’s military commander in south Lebanon from 1995 until 2010. He made several media appearances and gave speeches to supporters, including at funerals for Hezbollah militants. He was seen as a potential successor to Nasrallah.
Hashem Safieddine
Israeli airstrikes on a Beirut suburb killed Hezbollah’s new leader, Hashem Safieddine, on Oct. 3, 2024, days after he replaced his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah. A familiar face in Lebanon and a leader with close ties to Iran, he was a member of the group’s decision-making Shoura Council and its Jihad Council, which acts as its military command. He also headed its Executive Council, which runs schools and social programs. Safieddine was a maternal cousin of Nasrallah.
Yahya Sinwar
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip, who masterminded the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, was killed by Israeli troops on Oct. 16, 2024. Israel had vowed to kill Sinwar since the attack on southern Israel that triggered the ongoing war, but his death finally came about in a chance encounter. Israeli soldiers killed him inside a building in the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, not knowing his identity until after his body was found.
Mohammad Sinwar
Mohammed Sinwar, believed to be the head of Hamas’ armed wing, was killed by an Israeli strike on May 13, 2025, in the Gaza Strip. He was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar.
Hossein Salami
A wave of Israeli strikes on different parts of Iran killed several top officials with Iran’s military and the main paramilitary force on June 13, 2025. Among the high-level military officials killed was Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
Ahmed Al-Rahawi
The prime minister of the Houthi rebel-controlled government, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, died in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s capital of Sanaa on Aug. 28, 2025. He was the most senior Houthi official to be killed since an Israeli-US campaign against the militant group started earlier this year.
Abu Obeida
Israel said one of its airstrikes in Gaza on Aug. 30, 2025, killed the longtime spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, whom it identified as Hudahaifa Kahlout. Israel had said that Kahlout, who was better known by his nom de guerre, Abu Obeida, was behind the release of videos showing hostages as well as footage of the Hamas-led attack that sparked the war.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike video
Middle-East
Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike
Hamas officials, Khalil Al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan, attend a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 21, 2023. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, top Hamas figure targeted by Israel?

Gaza aid flotilla activists say second boat hit by suspected drone

Gaza aid flotilla activists say second boat hit by suspected drone
Updated 10 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Gaza aid flotilla activists say second boat hit by suspected drone

Gaza aid flotilla activists say second boat hit by suspected drone
  • The incident comes a day after the activists said one of their boats was hit by a similar suspected UAV off the coast of Sidi Bou Said, but Tunisian authorities said “no drones” had been detected
  • The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza using civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries
Updated 10 September 2025
AFP

SIDI BOU SAID, Tunisia: Organizers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said late Tuesday that another of their boats had been struck in a suspected drone attack off Tunisia’s coast.
Aiming to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, the flotilla was due to resume its voyage on Wednesday after being delayed multiple times by weather conditions and other issues.
“Second night, second drone attack,” Melanie Schweizer, one of its coordinators, told AFP.
The British-flagged Alma was docked in Tunisian waters on Tuesday, when it was “attacked” and “sustained fire damage on its top deck,” the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement, adding no one was hurt.
AFP journalists at the scene saw a boat in the distance surrounded by Tunisian law enforcement vessels with flashing lights.
The incident comes a day after the activists said another of their boats was hit by a similar suspected UAV attack, but Tunisian authorities said “no drones” had been detected.
The activists said they would continue their “peaceful voyage” on Wednesday as planned, as the flotilla “presses forward with determination and resolve.”

- Two nights, two fires -

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, posted video of the burning Alma and said it indicated a UAV attack.
“Video evidence suggests a drone — with no light so it could not be seen — dropped a device that set the deck of the Alma boat on fire,” she wrote on social media.
The flotilla arrived in Tunisia at the weekend and was anchored off the coast of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunis, when it reported the first incident.
Some members of the flotilla said they saw the drone, adding that the boat’s bow caught fire immediately after.
But authorities dismissed reports of a drone strike as “completely unfounded,” suggesting the fire may have been caused by a cigarette butt.
Tunisian national guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli told AFP overnight “no drones have been detected.”
Security footage posted by the flotilla organizers showed a burning mass falling from a distance onto the ship.

- ‘Distract and derail’ -

The activists did not blame Israel for the suspected attacks in their statement but said “they come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, and are an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission.”
The Israeli military did not respond to AFP’s request for comment on Tuesday.
The United Nations declared famine last month in parts of Gaza, warning that 500,000 people face “catastrophic” conditions.
Sumud means “resilience” in English, and the flotilla describes itself as an independent group not linked to any government or political party.
Among its high-profile participants is environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
 

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza The Global Sumud Flotilla Tunisia

Related

Update Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite ‘drone attack’ video
Middle-East
Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite ‘drone attack’
Gaza aid flotilla from Tunisia delayed
Middle-East
Gaza aid flotilla from Tunisia delayed

Princeton researcher Tsurkov released from militia captivity in Iraq

2018 selfie image provided by Emma Tsurkov, right, she and Elizabeth Tsurkov are shown in Santa Clara Valley, Calif. (AP)
2018 selfie image provided by Emma Tsurkov, right, she and Elizabeth Tsurkov are shown in Santa Clara Valley, Calif. (AP)
Updated 10 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Princeton researcher Tsurkov released from militia captivity in Iraq

2018 selfie image provided by Emma Tsurkov, right, she and Elizabeth Tsurkov are shown in Santa Clara Valley, Calif. (AP)
  • Elizabeth Tsurkov was kidnapped by the militia Kataib Hezbollah during a research trip to Iraq in March 2023, according to officials
Updated 10 September 2025
Reuters

BAGHDAD: An Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University who was kidnapped by a Shiite militia in Iraq in 2023 has been released from captivity and is now in US custody, President Donald Trump and the student’s family said on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Tsurkov was kidnapped by the militia Kataib Hezbollah during a research trip to Iraq in March 2023, according to officials.
Trump said in a post on social media that Tsurkov “is now safely in the American Embassy in Iraq after being tortured for many months.”
Global Reach, a nonprofit that works for the release of Americans held in captivity abroad, said in a statement that Tsurkov had received a medical assessment at the embassy.
Emma Tsurkov, one of Elizabeth’s sisters, said in the statement her family was thankful to the Trump administration for helping secure her release.
“We cannot wait to see Elizabeth and give her all the love we have been waiting to share for 903 days,” Emma Tsurkov said.
In a statement on social media confirming Tsurkov’s release, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said: “We reaffirm once again that we will not be lenient in enforcing the law and upholding the authority of the state, and we will not allow anyone to tarnish the reputation of Iraq and Iraqis.”
Under the previous administration of former President Joe Biden, Tsurkov’s family struggled to get Washington to throw its weight behind efforts to secure her release. US officials then said there was little they could do because she is not an American citizen.
A Trump administration hostage negotiator traveled to Iraq in February to push for Tsurkov’s release, according to sources.

 

Topics: Elizabeth Tsurkov Iraq Russia

Related

Two killed after bridge collapses in Iraq: rescuers video
Middle-East
Two killed after bridge collapses in Iraq: rescuers
Iraq moves to revive Syrian export route, expand refining capacity
Middle-East
Iraq moves to revive Syrian export route, expand refining capacity

‘If Gaza women can push forward, so can we’ says UNGA chief as 80th session opens amid a ‘world in pain’

‘If Gaza women can push forward, so can we’ says UNGA chief as 80th session opens amid a ‘world in pain’
Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

‘If Gaza women can push forward, so can we’ says UNGA chief as 80th session opens amid a ‘world in pain’

‘If Gaza women can push forward, so can we’ says UNGA chief as 80th session opens amid a ‘world in pain’
  • New General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock urges world leaders to confront global suffering during this landmark UN anniversary year
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres decries ‘excessive military spending,’ says ‘a more secure world begins by investing at least as much in fighting poverty as we do in fighting wars’
Updated 09 September 2025
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza loomed large over the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, as its newly elected president, Annalena Baerbock, called on world leaders to confront global suffering with a renewed sense of urgency, unity and resolve.

“Can we celebrate while parents in Gaza are watching their children starve?” she asked in a stark address that captured the somber tone of what she described as “no ordinary session” of the UN’s main deliberative body.

Her remarks came amid a backdrop of mounting global crises, wars, displacement, hunger, rising sea levels, democratic backsliding, and growing skepticism about the effectiveness of multilateralism.

Baerbock, a former foreign minister of Germany and the first woman to preside over the General Assembly in nearly two decades, delivered a wide-ranging critique of the international system’s failures, invoking the humanitarian suffering in countries from Afghanistan to Ukraine, Darfur to the Pacific Islands.

“Instead of celebrating,” she said of the occasion of the UN’s 80th anniversary, “one might rather ask: where is the United Nations, which was created to save us from hell?”

While acknowledging the widespread frustration with the institution, Baerbock insisted it still has a vital role to play.

“Our world is in pain. But imagine how much more pain there would be without the United Nations,” she said, citing as examples of its successes the life-saving assistance provided by the World Food Programme to 125 million people, and UNICEF’s efforts to keep 26 million children in school.

She pledged to press forward with implementation of the “Pact for the Future” that was adopted by world leaders in September last year, advance the “UN80” reforms agenda, and strengthen the institution’s capacity to deliver on its founding mission.

She also questioned the UN’s own internal dynamics, pointing out that in eight decades no woman has ever served as secretary-general.

“If girls in Afghanistan or parents in Gaza can wake up, in the darkest hours of life, and push forward, then so can we,” she said. “We owe it to them. But we owe it also to ourselves because, excellencies, there is simply no alternative.”

The theme for this year’s General Assembly, “Better Together: Eighty Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights,” underscores a call for renewed global cooperation. But Baerbock warned that without concrete action, the world risks descending into ever-deeper fragmentation.

She urged member states to seize this moment to modernize and revitalize the UN, not only through procedural reforms but also stronger efforts to deliver on peace, sustainable development and human rights.

“Let us come together, especially in the moments we would like to give up, to respond to those desperate calls from around our world,” she said.

This same sense of urgency carried through in remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier in the day unveiled a major report titled “The Security We Need: Rebalancing Military Spending for a Sustainable and Peaceful Future.”

Against a backdrop of fresh conflict and humanitarian stresses and strain around the world, Guterres warned that excessive military expenditure is undermining the pursuit of long-term peace and development worldwide.

In 2024, military spending surged to a record $2.7 trillion globally, which is more than 13 times the level of official development assistance from wealthy countries, and 750 times the core budget of the UN.

“This trajectory is unsustainable,” Guterres said. “Lasting security cannot be achieved by military spending alone.”

The report, requested under the Pact for the Future, delivers three core messages: military spending is crowding out critical investments in human development; redirection of even a fraction of global defense budgets could close urgent financing gaps in education, healthcare and climate resilience; and practical steps, including greater budget transparency and a diplomacy-first approach, are needed to shift global priorities.

“Excessive military spending does not guarantee peace — it often undermines it,” Guterres warned. “A more secure world begins by investing at least as much in fighting poverty as we do in fighting wars.”

Guterres called on governments to refocus their budgets on long-term stability and dignity, warning that continuing imbalances would only deepen the crises that multilateral institutions are already struggling to effectively address.

With this call for rebalancing and recommitment, Guterres echoed his own remarks from earlier in the day during the closing of the 79th session of the General Assembly.

Reflecting on the past year, he described a world gripped by intersecting crises: “conflicts, divisions, inequalities, poverty, injustices, displacement, hunger — and another year of record-breaking heat.”

He stressed that the General Assembly had played a critical role in efforts to navigate these challenges, pointing in particular to the adoption of the Pact for the Future, initiatives designed to end child labor, efforts to mitigate the effects of small arms on development, and a renewed emphasis on international humanitarian law.

As the UN enters its 80th year, Guterres urged nations to return to the postwar spirit of 1945, when countries came together “to consider what we could achieve by standing as one.” This founding UN spirit, he said, remains essential eight decades later.

“There is much to do and the road ahead is uncertain,” he added. “So as we mark our 80th anniversary, let’s carry this spirit forward and ensure we continue rebuilding trust and delivering results and peace for all people, everywhere.”

The high-level week of the 80th session of the General Assembly will take place later this month in New York, where world leaders will gather to debate urgent global priorities.

With public trust in global governance eroding, the message from Baerbock and Guterres was unambiguous: the very future of multilateralism is at stake and the world cannot afford another lost year.

Topics: UNGA 80 UN UN General Assembly

Related

UN General Assembly backs Saudi-French plan to resume two-state summit on Sept. 22
Middle-East
UN General Assembly backs Saudi-French plan to resume two-state summit on Sept. 22
Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation Maxime Prevot take
World
Belgium to recognize Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, top Hamas figure targeted by Israel?

Hamas officials, Khalil Al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan, attend a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 21, 2023. (REUTERS)
Hamas officials, Khalil Al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan, attend a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 21, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, top Hamas figure targeted by Israel?

Hamas officials, Khalil Al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan, attend a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 21, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Al-Hayya has led Hamas delegations in mediated talks with Israel to try to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal that would have included an exchange of Israelis abducted by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli jails
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters

CAIRO: Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official targeted by Israel in Qatar on Tuesday, has become an increasingly central figure in the leadership of the Palestinian group since both Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar were killed last year.
Israeli officials said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator. 
Al-Hayya has been widely seen as the group’s most influential figure abroad since Haniyeh was killed by Israel in Iran in July 2024.
He is part of a five-man leadership council that has led Hamas since Sinwar was killed by Israel last October in Gaza.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Al-Hayya a veteran negotiator in truce talks with Israel.

• Has lost several close relatives to Israeli strikes.

• Was Hamas point person for ties with Arab, Islamic worlds.

• Has been part of Hamas since its 1987 founding.

Hailing from the Gaza Strip, Al-Hayya has lost several close relatives — including his eldest son — to Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, and is a veteran member of the group.
Regarded as having good ties with Iran, he has been closely involved in the group’s efforts to broker several truces with Israel, playing a key role in ending a 2014 conflict and again in attempts to secure an end to the current Gaza war.
Born in the Gaza Strip in 1960, Al-Hayya has been part of Hamas since it was set up in 1987. In the early 1980s, he joined the Muslim Brotherhood along with Haniyeh and Sinwar, Hamas sources say.
In Gaza, he was detained several times by Israel.
In 2007, an Israeli airstrike hit his family home in Gaza City’s Sejaiyeh quarter, killing several of his relatives, and during the 2014 war between Hamas and Israel, the house of Al-Hayya’s eldest son, Osama, was bombed, killing him, his wife and three of their children.
Al-Hayya was not there during the attacks. He left Gaza several years ago, serving as a Hamas point person for ties with the Arab and Islamic worlds and basing himself in Qatar.
Al-Hayya accompanied Haniyeh to Tehran for the visit in July during which he was assassinated.
Al-Hayya has been cited as saying the Oct. 7 attacks that ignited the Gaza war had been meant as a limited operation by Hamas to capture “a number of soldiers” to swap for jailed Palestinians.
“But the Zionist army unit completely collapsed,” he said in comments published by the Palestinian Information Center.
Al-Hayya has said the attack succeeded in bringing the Palestinian issue back into international focus.
Al-Hayya has led Hamas delegations in mediated talks with Israel to try to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal that would have included an exchange of Israelis abducted by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli jails.
He has performed other high-profile political work for Hamas. In 2022, he led a Hamas delegation to Damascus to mend ties with former Syrian President Bashar Assad.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Qatar

Related

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike video
Middle-East
Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike
Update Pakistan assures Qatar of support after Israeli strikes target Hamas leaders in Doha video
Pakistan
Pakistan assures Qatar of support after Israeli strikes target Hamas leaders in Doha

Latest updates

Floods in Indonesia’s Bali kill at least six, officials say
Floods in Indonesia’s Bali kill at least six, officials say
Russian drones over Poland are ‘dangerous precedent’ for Europe: Zelensky
Russian drones over Poland are ‘dangerous precedent’ for Europe: Zelensky
Japan ‘strongly condemns’ Israel attack, expresses solidarity with Qatar
Japan ‘strongly condemns’ Israel attack, expresses solidarity with Qatar
Army tries to restore order in Nepal after protest violence intensifies
Army tries to restore order in Nepal after protest violence intensifies
Giannis powers Greece past Lithuania 87-76 and into EuroBasket semifinal matchup against Turkiye
Giannis powers Greece past Lithuania 87-76 and into EuroBasket semifinal matchup against Turkiye

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.