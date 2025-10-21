Trump threatens Hamas amid push toward next steps of Gaza truce

KIRYAT GAT: The US increased pressure on Hamas on Tuesday to disarm in the next phase of an already fragile Gaza ceasefire as President Donald Trump pushed to cement an end to the devastating conflict.

In a visit to Israel, US Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire plan was going better than expected but warned the Palestinian militant group it would be obliterated if it did not cooperate, echoing a Trump threat earlier in the day of “fast, furious and brutal force.”

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of repeated breaches of the truce since it came into effect 11 days ago, with flashes of violence and recriminations over the pace of returning hostage bodies, bringing in aid and opening borders. Israel has killed at least 87 Palestinians since the ceasefire began, according to the Gaza health ministry, and two Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Gaza over the weekend.

A delegation from Hamas said at a meeting with Turkish government officials on Tuesday that the group remains committed to the ceasefire deal despite what it called Israel’s “repeated violations,” according to a Hamas statement. Turkiye was among the signatories of Trump’s document on the Gaza ceasefire deal earlier this month in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.

Vance visiting Israel

With the existing truce already shaky, the US and mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye are trying to push toward the far more complicated second phase of talks that asks each side to make concessions that have previously torpedoed peacemaking. Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan demands the disarmament of Hamas, to which the group has so far refused to agree, a concurrent Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a path toward a Palestinian state.

Vance, who will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, said he was optimistic about the truce, and held out the prospect of more Gulf states eventually seeking to normalize ties with Israel. But he moved to modify expectations for a rapid return of the bodies of all hostages, a key Israeli demand, and said a full realization of the ceasefire plan would take a lot of work and “a very, very long time.”

Major unresolved issues include governance and security control in Gaza, with Trump’s plan calling for the formation of a technocratic body under an international oversight board that Trump would oversee, and the creation of a multinational force, with no role for Hamas. Vance, who was visiting a military facility in southern Israel where US troops are monitoring the truce, said the US, Israel and Gulf states were all agreed that though Hamas fighters could receive clemency, the group would have to disarm. “If Hamas doesn’t cooperate, as the president of the United States has said, Hamas is going to be obliterated,” Vance warned. Human rights groups have criticized the US threats of violence as violating international law.

Diplomacy

US mediation has been led by envoys Steven Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was to meet Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad in Israel on Tuesday.

Egypt is hosting Hamas negotiators led by the group’s exiled leader Khalil Al-Hayya as they discuss both the existing ceasefire arrangements and the difficult next steps.

A Palestinian official close to the talks said Hamas encouraged the proposed formation of a technocratic committee to run Gaza without any of its representatives, but with the consent of the group as well as the Palestinian Authority.

Underscoring the fragility of the truce, Qatar, another of the mediators, accused Israel of “continuous violations.” It and Turkiye, which has used its role to bolster its regional position, have been key interlocutors with Hamas.

Vance said there would be a “constructive role” for Turkiye to play as the truce moved toward the next stage.

Return of bodies and deliveries

Hamas released another hostage body late on Monday and handed over two more late on Tuesday. Another 13 bodies remain in Gaza.

Israel believes Hamas could still return more bodies soon but has recognized that some remains would likely need a slower, more complex, process of location and retrieval.

Israel handed back another 15 bodies of Palestinian captives on Tuesday, local health authorities said, taking the total it has returned to Gaza to 165.

Inside the enclave on Tuesday, more aid was flowing in through two Israeli-controlled crossings, Palestinian and UN officials said.

However, with Gaza residents facing catastrophic conditions, aid agencies have said far more needs to be brought in.

The UN World Food Programme said supplies were ramping up but fell far short of its daily target of 2,000 tons, saying this was because only two crossings into Gaza were open. It said none had reached the famine-hit north of Gaza yet.

Violence in Gaza since the truce has mostly been focused around the “yellow line” demarcating Israel’s military pullback.

On Tuesday, Israel’s public Kan radio reported troops had killed a person crossing the line and advancing toward them.

Palestinians near the line, running across devastated areas close to major cities, have said it is not clearly marked and hard to know where the exclusion zone begins. Israeli bulldozers began placing yellow concrete blocks along the route on Monday.

The Gaza health ministry said on Tuesday at least seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across the enclave over the previous 24 hours, bringing to 68,229 the total number killed since the war began.

Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war killed around 1,200 people according to Israeli tallies, with another 251 dragged into Gaza as hostages.