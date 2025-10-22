ICJ: Israel must allow UN relief agency to supply Gaza aid

US urges UN security council to ease sanctions on Syria amid push for more inclusive transition

NEW YORK CITY: The US on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to ease sanctions on Syria, saying this would be a crucial step in efforts to help stabilize the country and support its political transition.

The US permanent representative to the UN, Mike Walz, told council members the Syrian government must seize the “historic opportunity” created by President Donald Trump’s decision to pursue sanctions relief for the country.

Trump signed an Executive Order in June formally ending Washington’s broader sanctions program on Syria. However, targeted sanctions remain in place against individuals and entities linked to the former Assad regime, human rights violations or narcotics trafficking, as well as other designated groups. The order also mandates a review of specific listings, and authorizes the easing of export controls on certain goods

“We call on this council to support efforts to ease UN sanctions on Syria, including the removal of restrictions on certain members of Syria’s leadership” imposed under prior Security Council resolutions, Walz told the council members. “Further relief is critical to giving Syria a chance.”

He thanked member states for their “constructive engagement” on the issue and acknowledged the “many challenges ahead” as Syria seeks to emerge from decades of authoritarian rule under the Assad regime. He reiterated that the US supports a Syria that is “stable, sovereign and vibrant,” but warned that political inclusion and accountability will be essential elements of any meaningful progress.

“All Syrians should have a meaningful stake in the country’s governance,” he said. “There can be no progress without this assurance.”

Najat Rochdi, the UN’s deputy special envoy for Syria, also emphasized the importance of lifting economic sanctions, alongside domestic reforms, as an essential step for the success of the political transition.

“Sanctions must be lifted, at a larger and quicker scale, to give this transition a chance,” she said, speaking from Damascus.

Rochdi welcomed US efforts to repeal the Caesar Act, which was put in place by Washington in 2019 and imposed sweeping sanctions on the former Syrian government under President Bashar Assad for crimes against the Syrian people.

However, she warned that the country’s political transition risks falling short of public expectations, particularly among women and minority communities. Only six women were elected to Syria’s new transitional People’s Assembly, out of 119 contested seats, and they were not adequately represented at all levels of the electoral process.

“Women were consistently underrepresented,” Rochdi said, as she called for future elections to better safeguard their rights and representation.

The transitional process in Syria, initiated after a peace agreement this year, is intended to culminate in free and fair national elections. However, Rochdi expressed concern about rushed procedures, low public engagement and weak inclusion of minorities.

The US, Walz said, continues to support a Syrian-led process for reconciliation, including efforts in the southern region of Sweida, where violence this year prompted the development of a joint road map with Jordan. He also welcomed Syria’s cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and recent US-facilitated talks between Syria and Israel to help ease tensions.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Ibrahim Olabi, offered a sweeping defense of his government’s domestic reform efforts and international engagement. He described recent developments in the nation as “unprecedented” and called for international support to help ensure sustainable peace and recovery.

He presented what he described as a list of Syria’s “achievements since the liberation” in December last year, highlighting political reforms, anti-drug efforts, and cooperation with international organizations.

Syria is “present, active, listening, engaging in dialogue and taking decisions,” Olabi said.

He hailed the recent parliamentary elections in the country as a landmark moment that represented “the beginning of a new era of freedom,” adding: “More than 1,500 Syrian citizens ran for 119 seats with feelings of joy, hope, support and criticism. Their diverse voices and opinions were broadcast live on official TV channels.”

Olabi also highlighted Syria’s cooperation with international mechanisms for accountability, citing in particular the case of Suwayda region. “We have kept our promise, granting the International Commission of Inquiry unrestricted access and ensuring accountability,” he said, noting a grassroots campaign had raised more than $14 million to support local recovery.

The Syrian government was making “every effort to end the scourge of drugs,” he said, adding that narcotics had been used “as a tool to target the peoples of the region” under the Assad regime. In addition, he reiterated Syria’s cooperation with international counterterrorism efforts, particularly against Daesh.

“Today, we are writing our history with our own hands,” Olabi said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the international community to continue to be a positive partner in this history that is being written in one of the most ancient places on Earth.”

Oman, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group at the UN, offered strong political backing for the new Syrian authorities.

“We express our full solidarity with the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic,” the Omani delegate said. “We welcome the national efforts made by the Syrian government to establish security and stability and restore state institutions.”

The Arab Group condemned repeated Israeli strikes on Syrian territory. It accusing Israel of exploiting humanitarian crises and called on the Security Council to act.

“We reject the prevarications that are made by Israel to justify such aggression,” the group said as it called for a “complete withdrawal from the occupied Syrian Golan.”

The group also called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria, describing it as a “humanitarian and economic necessity,” and urged the international community to increase its support for development and reconstruction programs in the country.

“The group stresses that the political process, that is Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, is the only means of achieving sustainable peace,” the Omani representative said, calling for the depoliticization of humanitarian aid, and additional international support for the host countries that continue to aid Syrian refugees.

The group also welcomed the recent elections in Syria, which it said had helped “entrench constitutional life” and marked a step forward on Syria’s “path toward peace, stability, and development.”

The calls for sanctions relief come as the humanitarian situation in Syria remains dire. Ramesh Rajasingham, speaking on behalf of the UN’s humanitarian chief, said more than 70 percent of Syrians need assistance. Drought, displacement and the explosive remnants of war are compounding widespread hardship, he added.

The UN reaches an average of 3.4 million Syrians in need of aid each month, but funding for relief efforts is rapidly drying up. The humanitarian response plan for Syria is only 19 percent funded and various programs, including water deliveries and services that address gender-based violence, face imminent cuts.

“We can do more to help the people of Syria if three conditions are met: deescalation, more funding, and tangible investments in reconstruction,” Rajasingham told the Security Council.

Walz, the US envoy, expressed optimism for the future, citing Syria’s improving regional ties and increasing interest in reconstruction.

“Syria has before it a historic opportunity,” he said. “The time to act is now.”