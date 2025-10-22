ICJ: Israel must allow UN relief agency to supply Gaza aid

You are here

Hani Hazaimeh

World cannot allow another chapter of horror in Gaza

President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Yuji Iwasawa chairs the hearing of the ICJ in The Hague on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
  • International Court of Justice said UNRWA must provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian territory
  • Israel effectively banned the agency, the main provider of aid, from operating there
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The International Court of Justice said on Wednesday that Israel must allow the UN aid agency in Gaza, known as UNRWA, to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian territory.
The Hague-based court was asked last year by the UN General Assembly to determine Israel’s legal obligations after the country effectively banned the agency, the main provider of aid to Gaza, from operating there.
Israel “is under the obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations and its entities, including UNRWA,” ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said.

The advisory opinion from the World Court comes as a fragile US-brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, continues to hold.
Israel has denied it has violated international law, saying the court’s proceedings are biased, and the country didn’t attend hearings in April. However, Israel provided a 38-page written submission for the court to consider.

UNRWA ban

The UN aid agency in Gaza has been effectively banned from the territory since January. UNRWA has faced criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who say the group is deeply infiltrated by Hamas.
UNRWA rejects that claim, and the ICJ found that Israel hadn’t “substantiated the allegations,” Iwasawa said.
The court also held that the population of the Gaza Strip had been “inadequately supplied,” and that Israel was required to ensure “the basic needs of the local population” are met.




A Palestinian flag flies outside the International Court of Justice ahead of the hearing. (AP)

During the hearings in April, Palestinian Ambassador to the Netherlands Ammar Hijazi told the court that Israel was “starving, killing and displacing Palestinians while also targeting and blocking humanitarian organizations trying to save their lives.”
In its written submission, Israel argued that the court should reject the request from the UN General Assembly, because it was too similar to other advisory opinions and the judges lacked the fact-finding abilities to make a determination.

Advisory opinion

In an advisory opinion last year, the court said that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful and called on it to end, and for settlement construction to stop immediately. That ruling fueled moves for unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.
Israel condemned the decision, saying it failed to address the country’s security concerns.
Two decades ago, the court ruled that Israel’s West Bank separation barrier was “contrary to international law.” Israel boycotted those proceedings, saying they were politically motivated.
Advisory opinions carry significant legal weight, but are described as “nonbinding” as there are no direct penalties attached to ignoring them.
Wednesday opinion is separate from the ongoing proceedings initiated by South Africa, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Israel rejects South Africa’s claim and accuses it of providing political cover for Hamas.

Arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Last year, another Hague-based tribunal, the International Criminal Court, issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, alleging that the pair have used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and have intentionally targeted civilians — charges that Israeli officials strongly deny.
The advisory opinion from the ICJ noted that Israel “is not to use starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare.”
The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which left 1,200 people, mostly civilians, dead and 250 taken hostage. Israel’s retaliatory offensive in the Palestinian territory has killed more than 68,000 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The ministry’s figures, which don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants, are seen as the most reliable by UN agencies and independent experts. Israel has disputed them without providing its own toll.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterre said Israel should comply with the ICJ ruling directing it to ensure Palestinians have the “basic needs” to survive.
“This is a very important decision. And I hope that Israel will abide by it,” Guterres said when asked to respond to the ruling.

US urges UN security council to ease sanctions on Syria amid push for more inclusive transition

US urges UN security council to ease sanctions on Syria amid push for more inclusive transition
Updated 5 min 46 sec ago
Follow

US urges UN security council to ease sanctions on Syria amid push for more inclusive transition

US urges UN security council to ease sanctions on Syria amid push for more inclusive transition
  • Envoy Mike Walz acknowledges there are ‘many challenges ahead’ after the fall of the Assad regime, and ‘further relief is critical to giving Syria a chance’
  • UN deputy special envoy for Syria backs sanctions relief, but warns the political transition risks falling short of public expectations, particularly among women and minorities
  • Syria’s representative says the nation is ‘present, active, listening, engaging in dialogue and taking decisions,’ calls for international support to ensure sustainable peace and recovery
Updated 5 min 46 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The US on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to ease sanctions on Syria, saying this would be a crucial step in efforts to help stabilize the country and support its political transition.
The US permanent representative to the UN, Mike Walz, told council members the Syrian government must seize the “historic opportunity” created by President Donald Trump’s decision to pursue sanctions relief for the country.
Trump signed an Executive Order in June formally ending Washington’s broader sanctions program on Syria. However, targeted sanctions remain in place against individuals and entities linked to the former Assad regime, human rights violations or narcotics trafficking, as well as other designated groups. The order also mandates a review of specific listings, and authorizes the easing of export controls on certain goods
“We call on this council to support efforts to ease UN sanctions on Syria, including the removal of restrictions on certain members of Syria’s leadership” imposed under prior Security Council resolutions, Walz told the council members. “Further relief is critical to giving Syria a chance.”
He thanked member states for their “constructive engagement” on the issue and acknowledged the “many challenges ahead” as Syria seeks to emerge from decades of authoritarian rule under the Assad regime. He reiterated that the US supports a Syria that is “stable, sovereign and vibrant,” but warned that political inclusion and accountability will be essential elements of any meaningful progress.
“All Syrians should have a meaningful stake in the country’s governance,” he said. “There can be no progress without this assurance.”
Najat Rochdi, the UN’s deputy special envoy for Syria, also emphasized the importance of lifting economic sanctions, alongside domestic reforms, as an essential step for the success of the political transition.
“Sanctions must be lifted, at a larger and quicker scale, to give this transition a chance,” she said, speaking from Damascus.
Rochdi welcomed US efforts to repeal the Caesar Act, which was put in place by Washington in 2019 and imposed sweeping sanctions on the former Syrian government under President Bashar Assad for crimes against the Syrian people.
However, she warned that the country’s political transition risks falling short of public expectations, particularly among women and minority communities. Only six women were elected to Syria’s new transitional People’s Assembly, out of 119 contested seats, and they were not adequately represented at all levels of the electoral process.
“Women were consistently underrepresented,” Rochdi said, as she called for future elections to better safeguard their rights and representation.
The transitional process in Syria, initiated after a peace agreement this year, is intended to culminate in free and fair national elections. However, Rochdi expressed concern about rushed procedures, low public engagement and weak inclusion of minorities.
The US, Walz said, continues to support a Syrian-led process for reconciliation, including efforts in the southern region of Sweida, where violence this year prompted the development of a joint road map with Jordan. He also welcomed Syria’s cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and recent US-facilitated talks between Syria and Israel to help ease tensions.
Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Ibrahim Olabi, offered a sweeping defense of his government’s domestic reform efforts and international engagement. He described recent developments in the nation as “unprecedented” and called for international support to help ensure sustainable peace and recovery.
He presented what he described as a list of Syria’s “achievements since the liberation” in December last year, highlighting political reforms, anti-drug efforts, and cooperation with international organizations.
Syria is “present, active, listening, engaging in dialogue and taking decisions,” Olabi said.
He hailed the recent parliamentary elections in the country as a landmark moment that represented “the beginning of a new era of freedom,” adding: “More than 1,500 Syrian citizens ran for 119 seats with feelings of joy, hope, support and criticism. Their diverse voices and opinions were broadcast live on official TV channels.”
Olabi also highlighted Syria’s cooperation with international mechanisms for accountability, citing in particular the case of Suwayda region. “We have kept our promise, granting the International Commission of Inquiry unrestricted access and ensuring accountability,” he said, noting a grassroots campaign had raised more than $14 million to support local recovery.
The Syrian government was making “every effort to end the scourge of drugs,” he said, adding that narcotics had been used “as a tool to target the peoples of the region” under the Assad regime. In addition, he reiterated Syria’s cooperation with international counterterrorism efforts, particularly against Daesh.
“Today, we are writing our history with our own hands,” Olabi said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the international community to continue to be a positive partner in this history that is being written in one of the most ancient places on Earth.”
Oman, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group at the UN, offered strong political backing for the new Syrian authorities.
“We express our full solidarity with the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic,” the Omani delegate said. “We welcome the national efforts made by the Syrian government to establish security and stability and restore state institutions.”
The Arab Group condemned repeated Israeli strikes on Syrian territory. It accusing Israel of exploiting humanitarian crises and called on the Security Council to act.
“We reject the prevarications that are made by Israel to justify such aggression,” the group said as it called for a “complete withdrawal from the occupied Syrian Golan.”
The group also called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria, describing it as a “humanitarian and economic necessity,” and urged the international community to increase its support for development and reconstruction programs in the country.
“The group stresses that the political process, that is Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, is the only means of achieving sustainable peace,” the Omani representative said, calling for the depoliticization of humanitarian aid, and additional international support for the host countries that continue to aid Syrian refugees.
The group also welcomed the recent elections in Syria, which it said had helped “entrench constitutional life” and marked a step forward on Syria’s “path toward peace, stability, and development.”
The calls for sanctions relief come as the humanitarian situation in Syria remains dire. Ramesh Rajasingham, speaking on behalf of the UN’s humanitarian chief, said more than 70 percent of Syrians need assistance. Drought, displacement and the explosive remnants of war are compounding widespread hardship, he added.
The UN reaches an average of 3.4 million Syrians in need of aid each month, but funding for relief efforts is rapidly drying up. The humanitarian response plan for Syria is only 19 percent funded and various programs, including water deliveries and services that address gender-based violence, face imminent cuts.
“We can do more to help the people of Syria if three conditions are met: deescalation, more funding, and tangible investments in reconstruction,” Rajasingham told the Security Council.
Walz, the US envoy, expressed optimism for the future, citing Syria’s improving regional ties and increasing interest in reconstruction.
“Syria has before it a historic opportunity,” he said. “The time to act is now.”

Israel deports foreign activists who helped Palestinian olive harvest

Israel deports foreign activists who helped Palestinian olive harvest
Updated 59 min 29 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel deports foreign activists who helped Palestinian olive harvest

Israel deports foreign activists who helped Palestinian olive harvest
  • Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin says the 32 activists violated a military order
  • Palestinians harvesting olives in the occupied West Bank have been attacked by Israeli settlers
Updated 59 min 29 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin said Wednesday he had ordered the deportation of 32 foreign activists who had helped Palestinians harvest olives in the occupied West Bank, on the grounds they violated a military order.
Levin said the deportation order came after a complaint filed by Northern West Bank Settlements Council president Yossi Dagan, who said the activists were “anarchists who carried out provocations in the Samaria area.”
Rudy Schulkind, a 30-year-old British national among the deported, told AFP he had come to the West Bank to support Palestinian farmers.
This year’s olive season has been particularly violent, with several acts of vandalism and attacks from Israeli settlers.
Foreign activists often provide a presence meant to deter these incidents in rural West Bank areas.
Schulkind said he was held 72 hours by Israeli forces before being deported on October 19.
“We were arrested after they declared the area we were harvesting in as a military zone,” he said, alleging that this was a common Israeli tactic against Palestinians.
He added that all 32 international volunteers were arrested in an olive grove near the West Bank city of Nablus.
Schulkind said that he and the other volunteers “were never brought before a judge,” during their detention.
Minister Levin said the deportation was co-signed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and accused the activists of violating “a military commander’s order” and of belonging to the UAWC (Union of Agricultural Work Committees).
UAWC is a Palestinian non-profit organization that focuses on agricultural development.
Israel labelled it a terrorist organization in 2021, along with five other NGOs, in a ruling condemned by the UN.
Schulkind did not disclose which organization he came with, but Fuad Abu Seif, General Director of UAWC, told AFP the volunteers came under a so-called “National Campaign” organized by many Palestinian NGOs and the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture.
Abu Seif said the UAWC is a member of that campaign, but not an organizer.
For its part, the Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the arrests.

Qatari emir and Turkish president discuss Gaza ceasefire in Doha

Qatari emir and Turkish president discuss Gaza ceasefire in Doha
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Qatari emir and Turkish president discuss Gaza ceasefire in Doha

Qatari emir and Turkish president discuss Gaza ceasefire in Doha
  • The two leaders co-chaired the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee meeting in Doha
  • Sheikh Tamim and Erdogan witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding at the Amiri Diwan at the conclusion of the meeting
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani co-chaired the 11th meeting of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Doha on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed strategies for cooperation across various areas, particularly in defense, trade, investment, energy, and information technology.

They discussed key regional and international issues, focusing on the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories, including the ceasefire in Gaza, peace efforts, and humanitarian aid flow, the Qatar News Agency reported.

Sheikh Tamim and Erdogan witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding in defense, trade, and strategic development planning at the Amiri Diwan at the conclusion of the meeting.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed several topics with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, including the ceasefire in Gaza.

Japan-backed telescope to power Lebanon’s first astronomical observatory on Mount Makmel

Japan-backed telescope to power Lebanon’s first astronomical observatory on Mount Makmel
Updated 22 October 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Japan-backed telescope to power Lebanon’s first astronomical observatory on Mount Makmel

Japan-backed telescope to power Lebanon’s first astronomical observatory on Mount Makmel
  • Telescope set to be installed at the observatory is a gift from Japan’s Kochi Prefecture to Notre Dame University–Louaize (NDU)
  • Will complement the university’s existing main observatory on campus, the largest of its kind in the Middle East
Updated 22 October 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Mount Makmel, Lebanon’s highest mountain rising 3,093 meters above sea level, is preparing to host the country’s first astronomical observatory.

A telescope set to be installed at the observatory is a gift from Japan’s Kochi Prefecture to Notre Dame University–Louaize (NDU). It will complement the university’s existing main observatory on campus, the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

NDU recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Municipality of Bsharri, as Mount Makmel, the tallest peak in the entire Levant, geographically spans the districts of Bsharri and Danniyeh. The region is renowned for hosting some of the last remaining Cedars of Lebanon forests.

The area has been identified by the National Council for Scientific Research as the most suitable site for astronomical studies.

University President Fr. Bechara Khoury described the project as “a new framework that opens broad educational and research horizons for students in the field of astronomical sciences.”

Meanwhile, Bsharri Mayor Joe Kairouz said that the municipality “will work to secure the necessary funding to implement the astronomical observatory project on Mount Makmel in cooperation with relevant local and international bodies, ensuring that its objectives are achieved according to the highest standards.”

According to the university president, the Notre Dame University–Louaize Observatory will foster “a dynamic framework of integrated scientific cooperation” between the main observatory on the Zouk Mosbeh campus and the new site on Mount Makmel.

Khoury said it reflects “the university’s educational and research mission, and enhances its capacity to provide precise astronomical data.”

Awareness activities will also be organized to promote scientific culture and public interest in astronomy.

The collaboration between NDU and the Bsharri Municipality also focuses on efforts to declare “Mount Makmel a Dark Sky Reserve, in order to protect the nocturnal environment and preserve the purity of the night sky from light pollution,” added Khoury.

Israeli lawmakers approve advancement of West Bank annexation bills

The Israeli national flag flutters as apartments are seen in the background in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.
The Israeli national flag flutters as apartments are seen in the background in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Israeli lawmakers approve advancement of West Bank annexation bills

The Israeli national flag flutters as apartments are seen in the background in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.
  • Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had called on MPs from his Likud party to abstain from voting
  • The first text, passed by 32 MPs to nine, proposed annexing Maale Adumim, a large Israeli settlement home to some 40,000 people just east of Jerusalem
  • The second proposal to annex the entire West Bank was supported by 25 MPs while 24 voted against
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favor of advancing two bills on annexing the occupied West Bank, an ambition openly promoted by far-right ministers in recent months.
The vote came with US Vice President JD Vance visiting Israel to shore up a Gaza ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump, who has made clear he would not back annexation of the West Bank.
“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank,” Trump told reporters at the White House in September. “It’s not going to happen.”
Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called on MPs from his Likud party to abstain from voting.
In a statement, Likud called the votes “another provocation by the opposition aimed at damaging our relations with the United States.”
“True sovereignty will be achieved not through a showy law for the record, but through proper work on the ground,” it added.
During a preliminary reading on Wednesday, lawmakers voted in favor of examining two bills, which means they will be brought forward for further readings in parliament.
The first text, passed by 32 MPs to nine, proposed annexing Maale Adumim, a large Israeli settlement home to some 40,000 people just east of Jerusalem.
The second proposal to annex the entire West Bank was supported by 25 MPs while 24 voted against.
The Knesset, as the parliament is known, has 120 members.
Far-right members of Netanyahu’s cabinet have openly called for annexation of the Palestinian territory, occupied by Israel since 1967.
“Mr Prime Minister. The Knesset has spoken. The people have spoken,” Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted on X.
“The time has come to impose full sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria — the inheritance of our ancestors — and to promote peace agreements in exchange for peace with our neighbors with strength,” he said, using the Israeli Biblical term for the West Bank.
All of Israel’s settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.
In August, Israel approved a major settlement project between Maale Adumim and Jerusalem in an area of the Palestinian territory that the international community has warned threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state.
At a signing ceremony in September, Netanyahu vowed that there would be no Palestinian state.
“We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state, this place belongs to us,” he said at the event in Maale Adumim.
Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to around three million Palestinians, as well as more than 500,000 Israelis living in settlements.
Since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, violence has also surged in the West Bank.

