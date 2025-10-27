You are here

  Cummins out of first Ashes test, Smith to captain Australia

Cummins out of first Ashes test, Smith to captain Australia

Cummins out of first Ashes test, Smith to captain Australia
Cummins has been sidelined by a lower-back issue since July. (Action Images/Reuters)
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Cummins out of first Ashes test, Smith to captain Australia

Cummins out of first Ashes test, Smith to captain Australia
  • Cummins has been an ever-present in the Australia side for Ashes clashes since his first test against England in the 2017-18 series
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
SYDNEY: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins will not be fit for the first Ashes test in Perth next month and will be replaced as captain by Steve Smith, Cricket Australia said on Monday.
Cummins has been sidelined by a lower-back issue since July and was already a major doubt for the series opener against England, which starts on November 21.
CA said in a statement that Cummins had now resumed running and would be back bowling soon, offering hope the 32-year-old might be fit to take part in the second day-night test in Brisbane from December 4.
While losing the captain and top fast bowler for the opening test of a high-profile series, Australia have had plenty of time to make contingency plans as the nation has sweated on the fitness of Cummins.
Even if the squad for the series has not been announced yet, Scott Boland is almost certain to replace him in the bowling attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc at Perth Stadium.
Boland has had infrequent opportunities at test level over the years given Australia’s depth in the fast-bowling department, but he has more often than not produced when called upon.
The 36-year-old is particularly effective on Australia’s hard decks and has taken 62 wickets at an average of 16.53 in his 14 previous tests.
Cummins has been an ever-present in the Australia side for Ashes clashes since his first test against England in the 2017-18 series, helping Australia first win back and then retain the urn ever since.
Smith, who was sacked as captain in 2018 for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, has led the team six times in the absence of Cummins since his rehabilitation.
Australia also play tests against England in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney around the New Year as they look to retain the Ashes urn.

'Battle of the Sexes' pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
  • WTA world No. 1 Sabalenka vs. showman Kyrgios on Dec. 28
  • Game comes 52 years after Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Nick Kyrgios Dubai UAE

