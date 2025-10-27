You are here

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara set for fourth term, early results suggest

Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara is likely to secure a fourth term, early election results show. (Reuters)
Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
  • Alassane Ouattara has led the world’s top cocoa producer since 2011, when the country began reasserting itself as a west African economic powerhouse
  • The final results are expected Monday, according to the electoral commission, and the president-elect would be announced early in the afternoon
ABIDJAN: Alassane Ouattara looked likely to secure a fourth term as Ivory Coast president when final results are released Monday, with early tallies pointing to a landslide victory in a race from which two major rivals had been banned.
Ouattara, 83, has led the world’s top cocoa producer since 2011, when the country began reasserting itself as a west African economic powerhouse.
Official results from some of Ouattara’s northern strongholds showed him winning upwards of 90 percent of the vote with turnout close to 100 percent.
The final results are expected Monday at 1100 GMT, according to the electoral commission, and the president-elect would be announced early in the afternoon.
The political veteran was also ahead in traditionally pro-opposition areas in the south and parts of the economic hub Abidjan, where polling stations had been almost empty on Saturday.
In reaction to the preliminary results, Jean-Louis Billon, one of several opposition candidates, offered his congratulations to Ouattara on his “re-election.”
“While the election took place in a generally peaceful and secure atmosphere … the process was not without irregularities,” said Billon, expressing concern about “a very low turnout, particularly in certain regions.”
Those concerns were echoed by others.
“We are seeing a very clear divide between the north and the south,” Simon Doho, leader of the opposition Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) told AFP, highlighting the discrepancy in turnout.
“Doubts can be raised about the legitimacy of a president elected under these conditions,” he added.
Electoral commission president Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert put turnout at around 50 percent – a similar level to 2020, when Ouattara won 94 percent of the vote in an election boycotted by the main opponents.
Poll violence
This time around, Ouattara’s leading rivals – former president Laurent Gbagbo and Credit Suisse ex-CEO Tidjane Thiam – were both barred from standing, Gbagbo for a criminal conviction and Thiam for having acquired French nationality.
With key contenders out of the race, Ouattara was the overwhelming favorite to secure a fourth term.
None of the four candidates who faced Ouattara on Saturday represented a major party, nor did they have the reach of the ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP).
While election day was generally calm, incidents were reported at 200 polling stations across the country, according to security forces.
Clashes broke out in several localities in the south and west, but these incidents had “no major impact on the voting process,” according to Interior Minister Vagondo Diomande.
On Saturday, a 13-year-old boy was killed by a shot fired in the center-west town of Gregbeu and a Burkinabe national died during clashes in the Gadouan region, security sources said.
Twenty-two others were injured by gunshots or stab wounds, one of whom is in critical condition.
Six people have died this month during the election period.
With the opposition calling for protests and unrest turning deadly in recent days, the government declared a night-time curfew in some areas and deployed 44,000 security forces.
The government also banned demonstrations, and the courts have sentenced several dozen people to three-year jail terms for disturbing the peace.
A smiling Ouattara was met with cheers from activists at his party’s headquarters in Abidjan after polls closed on Saturday evening.

Topics: Ivory Coast

Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
TENGRELA: Tanker driver Baba steeled himself for yet another perilous journey from Ivory Coast to Mali loaded up with desperately needed fuel — and fear.
“You never know if you’ll come back alive,” he said.
Even before they hit the road, the mere mention of a four-letter acronym is enough to scare Baba and his fellow drivers.
JNIM, the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims, known by its Arabic acronym, declared two months ago that no tanker would cross into Mali from any neighboring country.
Hundreds of trucks carrying goods from the Ivorian economic hub Abidjan or the Senegalese capital Dakar have since been set on fire.
The JNIM’s strategy of economic militant aims to choke off Mali’s capital Bamako and the ruling military junta, which seized power in back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.
The fuel blockade has made everyday life in the west African country all but impossible.
“By economically strangling the country, the JNIM is looking to win popular support by accusing the military government of incompetence,” Bakary Sambe from the Dakar-based Timbuktu Institute think tank said.
On top of that, Mali has a “structural problem of insecurity,” he added.
Despite it all, dozens of tanker truckers still brave the roads, driven on by “necessity” and “patriotism,” they say.
AFP spoke to several along the more than 300-kilometer (185-mile) road between the northern Ivorian towns of Niakaramandougou and Tengrela, the last one before the Malian border.

- Dying ‘for a good cause’ -

“We do it because we love our country,” Baba, whose name AFP has changed out of security concerns, said.
“We don’t want Malians to be without fuel,” added the 30-year-old in a Manchester United shirt.
Taking a break parked up at Niakaramandougou, five hours from the border, Mamadou Diallo, 55, is similarly minded.
“If we die, it’s for a good cause,” he confided.
Further north at Kolia, Sidiki Dembele took a quick lunch with a colleague, their trucks lined up on the roadside, engines humming.
“If the trucks stop, a whole country will be switched off,” he said, between mouthfuls of rice.
Two years ago, more than half of the oil products exported by Ivory Coast went to Mali.
Malian trucks load up at Yamoussoukro or Abidjan and then cross the border via Tengrela or Pogo, traveling under military escort once inside Mali until their arrival in Bamako.
Up to several hundred trucks can be escorted at a time, but even with the military by their side, convoys are still frequently targeted, especially on two key southern axes.
“Two months ago, I saw militants burn two trucks. The drivers died. I was just behind them. Miraculously they let me through,” Moussa, 38, in an oil-stained red polo T-shirt, said.
Bablen Sacko also narrowly escaped an ambush.
“Apprentices died right behind us,” he recalled, adding firmly: “Everyone has a role in building the country. Ours is to supply Mali with fuel. We do it out of patriotism.”


- ‘Risk premium’ -

But their pride is mixed with bitterness over their working conditions.
“No contract, no insurance, no pension. If you die, that’s that. After your burial, you’re forgotten,” Sacko said.
With monthly pay of barely 100,000 CFA francs ($175, 152 euros) and a small bonus of 50,000 CFA francs per trip, Yoro, one of the drivers, has called for a risk premium.
Growing insecurity has prompted some Ivorian transport companies to halt road travel into Mali.
In Boundiali, Broulaye Konate has grounded his 45-strong fleet.
“I asked a driver to deliver fertilizer to Mali. He refused. The truck is still parked in Abidjan,” he said.
Ivorian trucker Souleymane Traore has been driving to Mali for seven years but said lately “you take to the road with fear in your heart.”
He recently counted 52 burnt-out tankers on his way back to Ivory Coast and another six on a further stretch of road.
Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga has referred to the fuel that manages to get through as “human blood,” in recognition of the soldiers and drivers killed on the roads.
Analyst Charlie Werb from Aldebaran Threat Consultants said he did not anticipate the fuel situation easing in the coming days but said the political climate was more uncertain.
“I do not believe JNIM possesses the capability or intent to take Bamako at this time, though the threat it now poses to the city is unprecedented,” he added.

