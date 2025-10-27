You are here

  • Home
  • Unlocking the Potential of CCUS: From Concept to Scalable Reality

Unlocking the Potential of CCUS: From Concept to Scalable Reality

Unlocking the Potential of CCUS: From Concept to Scalable Reality
1 / 2
Unlocking the Potential of CCUS: From Concept to Scalable Reality
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/8uydb

Updated 27 October 2025
Follow

Unlocking the Potential of CCUS: From Concept to Scalable Reality

Unlocking the Potential of CCUS: From Concept to Scalable Reality
Updated 27 October 2025
Follow

The Middle East stands at the forefront of a global energy transition, poised to leverage its unique strengths and innovative spirit to lead the charge towards a sustainable future. As Saudi Arabia continues to execute upon its ambitious Vision 2030 and 2060 net-zero targets, the conversation around decarbonisation often centres predominantly on the visible deployment of solar farms and wind turbines.

Complementing these efforts, for KSA’s heavy industries – key drivers of its economic diversification and future prosperity – another powerful and often less-understood solution is emerging as a critical stimulus for its energy transition: Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS). This sophisticated technology, designed to capture carbon dioxide emissions before they enter the atmosphere, is far more than just another climate tool; it is rapidly becoming an indispensable bridge between maintaining vital industrial capacity and achieving sustainable energy production at scale, particularly for the broader GCC's collective net-zero ambitions. 

Industries such as aluminum, steel, cement production, and natural gas-based power generation are absolutely vital to Saudi Arabia's economy, underpinning its industrial base and export capabilities. As these foundational sectors evolve towards net-zero, addressing their CO₂ emissions becomes a necessary next step, where CCUS offers a powerful solution. Crucially, many of these emissions are process-based, meaning they are an unavoidable byproduct of chemical reactions within the industrial process itself, and thus cannot be abated through electrification alone.

These heavy sectors require a continuous, high-volume energy supply that can only be ensured at scale by a complementary – and more and more decarbonized - energy mix, in which renewables play an ever-growing role alongside gas-fired generation.” This is precisely why CCUS offer a direct and pragmatic pathway to abate emissions from these "hard-to-abate" sectors. By integrating CCUS, these industries can ensure their continued operation and substantial contribution to the economy without compromising ambitious environmental targets.

The urgency of this imperative is starkly underscored by global figures: while current operational CCUS capacity worldwide stands at a mere 50 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), an astounding 7.6 billion tonnes of CO₂ annually by 2050 to align with net-zero pathways — meaning global CCUS deployment must increase by more than 150 times its current scale within just 25 years. 

The technical foundations of CCUS are robust and well-established, encompassing various methods from capturing CO₂ directly at industrial sources (post-combustion, pre-combustion, and oxy-combustion for power sector retrofits) to even extracting it directly from the ambient air through Direct Air Capture (DAC). Once captured, the CO₂ is either utilised in industrial processes or permanently stored in secure geological formations.

What is critically needed now is widespread deployment, particularly in regions like the Middle East, which boast immense natural advantages. The region possesses vast storage potential in deep saline aquifers, identified as the primary target for long-term CO₂ storage, as well as in depleted oil and gas fields with Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) system.

The geographical proximity within the Gulf offers significant cross-border potential, laying a strong foundation for regional CCUS corridors. Transport options extend beyond pipelines to include shipping liquefied CO₂ for smaller volumes or cross-border transfers, and even the potential for repurposing existing natural gas pipelines, albeit with careful technical considerations. 

In many hard-to-abate sectors, such as cement and fertiliser production, CCUS is not merely an option but often the only large-scale decarbonisation solution available. Economically, CCUS can even prove more cost-effective than full electrification or fuel-switching in specific contexts, such as gas-fired power generation versus hydrogen turbines.

Capture costs can range from an efficient $15–40/tCO₂ for high-purity industrial streams to $60–120/tCO, demonstrating its economic viability in targeted applications. This strategic positioning allows Saudi Arabia to go beyond being an energy producer, transforming into a leader in the production of low-carbon goods, thereby creating new economic avenues and skilled jobs within the Kingdom. It also offers a pragmatic pathway to repurpose existing energy infrastructure and leverage existing expertise, supporting a just transition for the workforce and local communities. 

Looking ahead, the journey towards a sustainable future in Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC is one of immense potential. By fostering collaboration and embracing the transformative capabilities of CCUS, significant progress can be made. This vital technology is meant to play its full role in achieving net zero, ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come – a vision that ENGIE deeply shares and is committed to supporting through its global expertise in advanced decarbonisation solutions.  

  • The writer, Mohammed Al Hajjaj, is the CEO of Engie Saudi Arabia 

Wesam Medical and McLaren Health Care to bring new hematology & oncology hospital to Riyadh

Wesam Medical and McLaren Health Care to bring new hematology & oncology hospital to Riyadh
Updated 03 November 2025
Follow

Wesam Medical and McLaren Health Care to bring new hematology & oncology hospital to Riyadh

Wesam Medical and McLaren Health Care to bring new hematology & oncology hospital to Riyadh
Updated 03 November 2025

Wesam Medical Holding, a Saudi healthcare investment company, has announced the signing of a strategic MoU with McLaren Health Care, one of the largest healthcare systems in the state of Michigan, US, and operator of the Karmanos Cancer Institute, to establish a specialized hematology and oncology hospital in Riyadh.

Under the terms of the MoU, Wesam Medical Holding will oversee all legal, regulatory, and local market operations, while McLaren Health Care will be responsible for clinical, operational, and technical components, including hospital design and construction.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, representing McLaren’s entry into the Kingdom to provide comprehensive, integrated services for hematology and oncology patients. The collaboration will extend the reach of the system’s renowned Karmanos Cancer Institute, designated by the US National Cancer Institute as a Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Ibrahim Al-Khalaf, chairman of Wesam Medical Holding Company, and Dr. Barton Buxton, president and chief executive of McLaren Health Management Group, a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care. The partnership aims to transform oncology services in the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of the Healthcare Sector Transformation Program.

The hospital represents the first standalone private comprehensive cancer center in the Kingdom, delivering fully integrated services across hematology and oncology disciplines. It provides high-quality care through Saudi consultants and a multidisciplinary team of highly qualified professionals.

The partnership with McLaren Health Care reflects a shared vision to advance clinical excellence, adopt state-of-the-art technologies, and apply internationally recognized best practices in cancer care and precision medicine.

Al-Khalaf said: “This partnership represents an important milestone in realizing our investment vision, which focuses on long-term strategic ventures that add sustainable value to the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. Following the completion of the feasibility study for the hematology and oncology hospital, we are pleased to launch this ambitious project in collaboration with McLaren Health Care, a system recognized globally for its excellence in oncology. Together, we will integrate our local expertise with McLaren’s clinical and technical capabilities to deliver specialized healthcare services of the highest international standards.”

Dr. Buxton said: “Our collaboration with Wesam Medical Holding marks a significant step in McLaren Health Care’s global strategy. Through this partnership, we aim to extend our mission of delivering value-based healthcare through clinical excellence and cost efficiency beyond the US. Wesam Medical’s deep understanding of the Saudi healthcare landscape makes it an ideal partner. Together, we will integrate Karmanos Cancer Institute’s world-class oncology standards into the Kingdom’s healthcare system, beginning with Riyadh.”

Prior to signing this memorandum, Wesam Medical conducted a detailed feasibility study for the establishment of the hospital in collaboration with a specialized healthcare consulting firm.

The hospital’s key strategic objectives and pillars include:

  1. Meeting the rising demand for specialized oncology services: Addressing the growing need for high-quality hematology and oncology care through the private sector, reducing the burden on government-run referral hospitals, and ensuring access to world-class care within the Kingdom.
  2. Leveraging McLaren’s expertise: Bringing the clinical and operational excellence of McLaren Health Care and its subsidiary, the Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of the leading oncology and research institutions in the US, to strengthen clinical research and national disease registries in Saudi Arabia.
  3. Enhancing national workforce efficiency: Providing advanced training and professional development for Saudi physicians, nurses, and administrative personnel through knowledge transfer from McLaren and Karmanos experts, thereby improving the overall quality of healthcare services in the Kingdom.
  4. Transferring American knowledge and technology: Ensuring the delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic services that meet the highest international standards and align with the Kingdom’s vision for medical innovation and sustainability.

 

Latest updates

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.