Greek authorities launched a search-and-rescue operation off the island of Lesbos on Monday after rescuing seven migrants from the sea southwest of Cape Agrilia, officials said.
Two people were also recovered unresponsive, the Coast Guard said, adding that the search is continuing for any additional missing persons.
The operation involves two vessels, a helicopter, and a land-based Coast Guard unit, it added.
Greece, at the southern tip of the European Union, has long been a favored gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Mediterranean nation has recently toughened migration rules, following a resurgence of arrivals from Libya via the Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos.
Greece launches search after migrants rescued off Lesbos
Updated 27 October 2025
