Jeeny to enhance urban and pilgrim mobility in Madinah

Jeeny, a smart mobility platform in the region, has announced a landmark strategic partnership with the Madinah Development Authority, in coordination with the Pilgrim Experience Program.

This collaboration establishes a crucial framework for integrating Jeeny’s services with the rapidly expanding Madinah Bus Network, setting a new digital standard for urban and pilgrim transit in one of the world’s most sacred cities.

The partnership is a decisive step toward creating a seamless and connected urban transport ecosystem, enhancing the efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability of mobility across Madinah. It directly addresses the complex challenge of managing mass passenger flow, particularly during peak pilgrimage seasons.

At its core, this partnership focuses on three critical, high-impact objectives:

Digital first- and last-mile connectivity: Providing reliable, on-demand transport to and from public bus stations, effectively solving the notorious “last-mile” barrier to public transit adoption.

Accelerating smart urban mobility: Deploying integrated technology solutions that optimize travel for millions of residents, visitors, and the rapidly growing number of pilgrims.

Building a unified transit ecosystem: Establishing a digital backbone for the city’s transport network, ensuring effective integration between Jeeny’s private transport offerings and the Madinah Bus Network infrastructure.

Driven by surging public transport, this integration addresses the growing need for smarter mobility. In 2024, the Madinah Bus services recorded more than 1.72 million passengers. With significant infrastructure expansion underway, including new routes and stations, this ridership is projected to increase by a massive 30 percent in 2025.

Crucially, this seamless access is vital during high-demand periods like the holy month of Ramadan and the Hajj season, when access to the central area is strictly controlled and reserved for public and designated shuttle buses, restricting small private vehicle entry. The Jeeny-MDA solution ensures reliable, complementary transport where it is needed most.

To further strengthen the partnership’s impact, Jeeny will offer up to 20 percent off eligible rides to and from bus stations during the first month, followed by a continuous 10 percent discount for the duration of the agreement. Users can access this benefit directly through the Madinah Bus app via an interactive banner featuring a deep link. This technology automatically launches the Jeeny app with the promotion code applied, ensuring zero friction in the user journey. The offer is valid for rides starting or ending within a 2 km radius of any bus station.

Set to officially launch on Nov. 1, this integrated service marks a new chapter in Jeeny’s partnership with the MDA. The launch builds on the success of the Eid Al-Adha campaign, where thousands of users relied on Jeeny to support pilgrim mobility, demonstrating the scalability and real-world impact of this public–private collaboration.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the partnership sets a new benchmark for collaboration between government and private sectors, advancing the national goals of improving quality of life, enabling digital transformation, and developing world-class transport infrastructure that puts residents and pilgrims at the center.