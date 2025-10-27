KSrelief expands aid efforts across four nations

You are here

In Pakistan, KSrelief launched the Economic Empowerment Project in Peshawar to support vulnerable families. (SPA)
In Syria, KSrelief distributed 420 food baskets to displaced families. (SPA)
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to make an impact by providing critical assistance to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

In Pakistan, the organization recently launched the Economic Empowerment Project in Peshawar to support vulnerable families.

The initiative includes distributing 2,000 goats, 25,000 poultry and 500 cattle, along with tools and training, benefiting some 2,500 families.

In the Syrian Arab Republic, the agency distributed 420 food baskets to displaced families from As-Suwayda to Daraa and 970 shelter kits in Aleppo governorate, while in Sudan it distributed 1,050 food baskets to needy and displaced families in Halfa and Abri in the Northern State.

In Afghanistan, the organization provided food aid to 350 returnee families from Iran at the Baba Jan Brigade camp in Kabul Province.

Since being established in 2015, KSrelief has carried out 3,814 projects in 109 countries at a total cost of more than $8.2 billion. Its work spans key sectors such as food security, health, education, water and sanitation, shelter and early recovery.

The agency also works closely with UN bodies and global relief organizations to empower vulnerable communities as well as promote sustainable development.

  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

