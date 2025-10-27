KSrelief expands aid efforts across four nations

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to make an impact by providing critical assistance to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

In Pakistan, the organization recently launched the Economic Empowerment Project in Peshawar to support vulnerable families.

The initiative includes distributing 2,000 goats, 25,000 poultry and 500 cattle, along with tools and training, benefiting some 2,500 families.

In the Syrian Arab Republic, the agency distributed 420 food baskets to displaced families from As-Suwayda to Daraa and 970 shelter kits in Aleppo governorate, while in Sudan it distributed 1,050 food baskets to needy and displaced families in Halfa and Abri in the Northern State.

In Afghanistan, the organization provided food aid to 350 returnee families from Iran at the Baba Jan Brigade camp in Kabul Province.

Since being established in 2015, KSrelief has carried out 3,814 projects in 109 countries at a total cost of more than $8.2 billion. Its work spans key sectors such as food security, health, education, water and sanitation, shelter and early recovery.

The agency also works closely with UN bodies and global relief organizations to empower vulnerable communities as well as promote sustainable development.