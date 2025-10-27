You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility

Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility

Special Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility
1 / 5
Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Business Development and Manufacturing lead for Bako Motors in Saudi Arabia and Boubaker Siala, CEO of Bako Motors. (AN Photo/Loai Elkelawi)
Special Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility
2 / 5
The EV Auto Show is attracting international companies to participate in the Kingdom’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. (AN Photo/Loai Elkelawi)
Special Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility
3 / 5
The EV Auto Show is attracting international companies to participate in the Kingdom’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. (AN Photo/Loai Elkelawi)
Special Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility
4 / 5
The EV Auto Show is attracting international companies to participate in the Kingdom’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. (AN Photo/Loai Elkelawi)
Special Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility
5 / 5
The EV Auto Show is attracting international companies to participate in the Kingdom’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. (AN Photo/Loai Elkelawi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6gbj

Updated 28 October 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility

Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility
  • Event reflects Kingdom’s emergence as key player in global EV transition
  • Bako Motors showcased its signature model at the event, the Bako B1 electric tricycle, which is designed for last-mile delivery and urban micromobility
Updated 28 October 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

RIYADH: The EV Auto Show in Riyadh, which runs until Oct. 29, is attracting international companies to participate in the Kingdom’s fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Among the exhibitors at this year’s auto show, which has Arab News as a media partner, is Bako Motors, a Tunisian manufacturer known for its innovative approach to affordable, solar-powered electric vehicles.

Bako Motors showcased its signature model at the event, the Bako B1 electric tricycle, which is designed for last-mile delivery and urban micromobility.

The compact vehicle features a solar panel roof that can generate enough power for up to 50 km of free driving per day, reducing reliance on traditional charging infrastructure.

With a 2,000-liter cargo capacity, the B1 aims to support logistics and delivery companies seeking sustainable alternatives to fossil fuel-powered fleets.

The company’s participation in the Saudi EV Auto Show underscores its ambition to expand across the Middle East and Africa.

It has already announced plans to establish operations in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Qatar, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to promote clean energy and green transportation.

Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, business development and manufacturing lead for Bako Motors in Saudi Arabia, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s sustainability objectives.

“We are introducing Bako’s range of medium-sized electric vehicles that can be adjusted based on the needs and demands of local businesses,” Al-Ghamdi said. “Our vehicles are mainly used for last-mile delivery, working with major companies such as Amazon to reduce emissions and keep the environment clean.”

He also highlighted the cost efficiency of Bako’s electric models compared to conventional gasoline-powered vehicles.

He added: “Our vehicles can deliver up to 12 km per unit of energy compared to the fuel consumption of traditional 91-octane gasoline vehicles. They are efficient, economical, and designed for urban sustainability.”

Bako Motors’ participation at the show represents a step forward in building regional partnerships and advancing the local manufacturing ecosystem.

Al-Ghamdi said that the company had already established a factory in Saudi Arabia and planned to launch full-scale production in the near future.

“We now have a factory in Saudi Arabia and are preparing for full production here,” he said. “This marks a new era of collaboration and innovation for clean mobility in the Kingdom.”

The growing presence of international manufacturers like Bako Motors reflects Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a key player in the global EV transition, positioning the Kingdom as a future hub for electric vehicle production and innovation.

Topics: EV Auto Show Bako Motors

Related

The fourth edition of EV Auto Show Riyadh will take place from Oct. 27 to 29. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia

EV Auto Show Riyadh returns with new launches 

The exhibition will deliver hands-on access to the latest in electric mobility.
Corporate and Sponsored Content

4th EV Auto Show to spotlight full spectrum of green mobility

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

Related

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties
Saudi Arabia

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest
Saudi Arabia

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest

Latest updates

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.