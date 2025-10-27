Saudi Arabia’s EV Auto Show points way forward for clean mobility

RIYADH: The EV Auto Show in Riyadh, which runs until Oct. 29, is attracting international companies to participate in the Kingdom’s fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Among the exhibitors at this year’s auto show, which has Arab News as a media partner, is Bako Motors, a Tunisian manufacturer known for its innovative approach to affordable, solar-powered electric vehicles.

Bako Motors showcased its signature model at the event, the Bako B1 electric tricycle, which is designed for last-mile delivery and urban micromobility.

The compact vehicle features a solar panel roof that can generate enough power for up to 50 km of free driving per day, reducing reliance on traditional charging infrastructure.

With a 2,000-liter cargo capacity, the B1 aims to support logistics and delivery companies seeking sustainable alternatives to fossil fuel-powered fleets.

The company’s participation in the Saudi EV Auto Show underscores its ambition to expand across the Middle East and Africa.

It has already announced plans to establish operations in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Qatar, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to promote clean energy and green transportation.

Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, business development and manufacturing lead for Bako Motors in Saudi Arabia, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s sustainability objectives.

“We are introducing Bako’s range of medium-sized electric vehicles that can be adjusted based on the needs and demands of local businesses,” Al-Ghamdi said. “Our vehicles are mainly used for last-mile delivery, working with major companies such as Amazon to reduce emissions and keep the environment clean.”

He also highlighted the cost efficiency of Bako’s electric models compared to conventional gasoline-powered vehicles.

He added: “Our vehicles can deliver up to 12 km per unit of energy compared to the fuel consumption of traditional 91-octane gasoline vehicles. They are efficient, economical, and designed for urban sustainability.”

Bako Motors’ participation at the show represents a step forward in building regional partnerships and advancing the local manufacturing ecosystem.

Al-Ghamdi said that the company had already established a factory in Saudi Arabia and planned to launch full-scale production in the near future.

“We now have a factory in Saudi Arabia and are preparing for full production here,” he said. “This marks a new era of collaboration and innovation for clean mobility in the Kingdom.”

The growing presence of international manufacturers like Bako Motors reflects Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a key player in the global EV transition, positioning the Kingdom as a future hub for electric vehicle production and innovation.