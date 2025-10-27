You are here

  • Home
  • Aquabike World Championship final set to roll on Doha Bay in Qatar

Aquabike World Championship final set to roll on Doha Bay in Qatar

Aquabike World Championship final set to roll on Doha Bay in Qatar
François Medori heads to Doha with a maximum 100 points for winning four successive Runabout GP1 Motos. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrnsb

Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Aquabike World Championship final set to roll on Doha Bay in Qatar

Aquabike World Championship final set to roll on Doha Bay in Qatar
  • Qualifying for the Qatar International Cup and a session for non-qualified Runabout GP2 riders opens Saturday morning’s action
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

DOHA: Qatar returns to the 2025 sporting calendar to host the final round of the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship this weekend.

Aquabike Promotion and the Doha Marine Sports Club (DMSC) will host the three-day event at Old Doha Port Grand Prix of Qatar on Doha Bay. The event will act as the final round of the World Championship and the stand-alone Runabout GP2 Asian Continental Championship.

The provisional entry features 90 riders from 19 nations, with 28 competing in Runabout GP1, 23 in Ski Division GP1, 13 in Ski Ladies GP1 and a staggering 12 in Freestyle. In addition, 14 will compete in the Asian Continental section of the weekend.

François Medori heads to Doha with a maximum 100 points for winning four successive Runabout GP1 Motos. The Corsican will be aiming to defend a 16-point advantage over Jeremy Perez, with current World Champion Samuel Johansson somehow retaining third in the rankings, despite picking up just three points from the second of the recent heats in Sardinia.

 All the major protagonists are among the 28-rider field and they include Pierre-François Savelli, Robin Laforge, György Kasza, Andrzej Wisniewski, Martin Doulik and Linus Lindberg. The host nation will be represented by Khalid Al-Mohannadi and Waleed Al-Sharshani and the Emirati trio of Khalid Al-Maazmi, Khalifa Belsalah and Mohammed Mohsin boost the regional entry.

The Qatar event also sees the dramatic return of five-time world champion Yousef Al-Abdulrazzaq and fellow Kuwaiti riders, Rashed Al-Dawas and Ahmad Al-Khadhari.

Dane Oliver Koch Hansen arrives in Doha with an 11-point lead over Jéremy Poret in the battle for the Ski Division GP1 world title. The leading racers on the planet battled it out in three gripping Motos in Sardinia two weeks ago with a pair of victories for Belgian Quinten Bossche sandwiching a lone win for Mickael Poret.

Reliability issues have plagued defending champion Bossche this season, however, and three Moto wins have been coupled with three non-finishes. That was left the Ostende racer languishing in sixth in the standings behind Koch Hansen, Jéremy Poret, Japan’s Toshi O’Hara, Mickael Poret and young Belgian Yoni Hamelin.

All of the title contenders will be present in Doha where they line up against the likes of former champion Kevin Reiterer, Anthony Beernaut, Morgan Poret, Benjamin Scharff and Axel Courtois. Nizar Abuljadayel represents the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is the only GCC entrant in the field.

The fight for honors in Ski Ladies GP1 promises to be a classic and 13 riders are making the trip to Qatar for the three-Moto finale. Estelle Poret has a seven-point cushion over Benedicte Drange with defending champion Jasmiin Ypraus a further point adrift in third. Naomi Benini and Virginie Morlaes are tied for fourth, albeit 35 points behind the leading French girl.

Drange has taken four wins from six Motos but suffering a costly retirement from the third Moto in Indonesia. Poret has never been off the podium and won one heat, while Ypraus had a win and four podium finishes before engine issues plagued her before the last of the Motos in Sardinia.

The Estonian’s No. 1 ski failed to start and she was forced to turn to her back-up machine which misfired its way around the course to pick up just 10 points. Could that have been the moment when Ypraus lost the world title?

Jessica Chavanne suffered a miserable weekend in Sardinia and the new European champion will be hoping for better fortune on Doha Bay, where she lines up alongside the likes of Sofie and Jonna Borgström, Héloïse Delcluze, River Varner, Joana Graça, Janina Johansson and French newcomer Emy Garcia.

The Freestyle category has attracted  12 entrants, although the defending European champion and current World Championship leader Roberto Mariani tops the field from defending champion and title rival Rashid Al-Mulla from Abu Dhabi. The pair are separated by 10 points heading into the final two Motos of the season with Massimo Accumolo three points further behind in the bronze medal position. Portugal’s Paulo Nuñes is fourth.

There are six Qatari entrants in the provisional field: Abdulaziz Al-Abdullah, Nayef Al-Nama, Salem Al-Kubaisi, Issa Al-Assi, Abdulrahman Al-Sulaiti and Bader Al-Abdullah will be hoping for success in front of home crowds. They will be joined by Kuwait’s Aziz Al-Armeli and Saudi Arabia’s Nizar Abuljadayel.

Four of the Runabout GP2 Asian Continental Championship entrants will represent Qatar, with five from the UAE, four from Saudi Arabia and one from Kuwait. Mahmoud Abumaali, Khalaf Al-Kuwari, Waleed Al-Ibrahim and Waleed Al-Sharshani will fly the Qatari flag with Abdullah Al-Fadhel lining up for Kuwait.

Registration and scrutineering formalities take place on Wednesday. A hectic Thursday timetable sees the free practice sessions for the Runabout GP2 Asian Continental Championship fire into life from 09.30hrs and precede nearly two hours of practice for the Ski Ladies GP1, Ski Division GP1, Runabout GP1 and Freestyle competitors. The afternoon is dominated by the various qualifying and pole position sessions.

The first Runabout GP2 Asian Continental Championship Moto kickstarts Friday’s action from 10 a.m. and is followed by opening Motos for Ski Ladies GP1 and Ski Division GP1. The second of the Motos follow in the afternoon before the Runabout GP1 and Freestyle contenders take part in their first heats.

The evening’s action will be rounded off by a Parallel Slalom competition and a Freestyle night show to entertain spectators in the Old Port area on Doha Corniche.

Qualifying for the Qatar International Cup and a session for non-qualified Runabout GP2 riders opens Saturday morning’s action. Further free practice follows before a Moto for the Qatar International Cup to round off the morning.

The third Runabout GP2 Asian Continental Championship Moto is first on the agenda in the afternoon and precedes the final Ski Ladies GP1 and Ski GP1 Motos that will decide the outcome of the World Championship.

Runabout GP1 and Freestyle contenders then take to the water for their second Motos that will draw a curtain on the season’s UIM-ABP Aquabike Circuit Pro World Championship.

Topics: UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship Aquabike World Championship Doha Marine Sports Club MotoGP

Related

World champion Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia MotoGP practice
Sport

World champion Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia MotoGP practice

Harley-Davidson to launch racing series with MotoGP in 2026
Sport

Harley-Davidson to launch racing series with MotoGP in 2026

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
  • WTA world No. 1 Sabalenka vs. showman Kyrgios on Dec. 28
  • Game comes 52 years after Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Nick Kyrgios Dubai UAE

Related

Update Sabalenka, Pegula start strong as Gauff falters in WTA Finals opener in Riyadh video
Sport

Sabalenka, Pegula start strong as Gauff falters in WTA Finals opener in Riyadh

Nick Kyrgios suspended, fined by ATP for ‘conduct contrary to integrity of game’
Sport

Nick Kyrgios suspended, fined by ATP for ‘conduct contrary to integrity of game’

Latest updates

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.