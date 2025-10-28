GIB Capital completes $4.25bn debt issuances

GIB Capital announced the successful closing of four landmark regional transactions, reinforcing its position as a leading investment bank and debt capital markets arranger in the GCC.

GIB Capital acted as joint lead manager and bookrunner for Bahrain’s $2.5 billion dual-tranche issuance, comprising a $1.5 billion long eight-year sukuk and a $1 billion 12-year conventional bond. The issuance marked Bahrain’s second sovereign offering of 2025 and attracted orders exceeding $8.5 billion, demonstrating global investor appetite for the Kingdom’s credit.

In Oman, GIB Capital served as joint lead manager and bookrunner for Bank Muscat’s $750 million five-year bond. The issuance, the first out of Oman this year, drew robust demand of approximately $2.3 billion, reflecting investor confidence in the bank’s strong fundamentals and market leadership in Oman.

GIB Capital also acted as joint lead manager and bookrunner for the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, on its $500 million five-year sukuk. The transaction was more than four times oversubscribed, with total orders exceeding $2 billion, highlighting sustained investor confidence in ICD-PS’s credit strength and development mandate.

In the UAE, GIB Capital participated as joint lead manager and bookrunner for Majid Al-Futtaim’s 10-year senior sukuk. The transaction attracted $2 billion in orders and marked Majid Al-Futtaim’s return to international debt capital markets since May 2023.

Osamah Shaker, CEO of GIB Capital, said: “These successful transactions reflect GIB Capital’s deep market expertise, strong distribution platform, and commitment to supporting leading regional issuers in accessing global investors. We are proud to have contributed to these landmark issuances, which continue to advance the depth and sophistication of regional capital markets.”

GIB Capital has been providing a range of innovative and customized financial and investment banking products and solutions, including debt capital markets, capital markets advisory, mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, asset management, and brokerage services. The firm’s products and services are fully aligned with both regional and best practices.