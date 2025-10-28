You are here

GIB Capital completes $4.25bn debt issuances

Updated 28 October 2025
Updated 28 October 2025
GIB Capital announced the successful closing of four landmark regional transactions, reinforcing its position as a leading investment bank and debt capital markets arranger in the GCC.  

GIB Capital acted as joint lead manager and bookrunner for Bahrain’s $2.5 billion dual-tranche issuance, comprising a $1.5 billion long eight-year sukuk and a $1 billion 12-year conventional bond. The issuance marked Bahrain’s second sovereign offering of 2025 and attracted orders exceeding $8.5 billion, demonstrating global investor appetite for the Kingdom’s credit. 

In Oman, GIB Capital served as joint lead manager and bookrunner for Bank Muscat’s $750 million five-year bond. The issuance, the first out of Oman this year, drew robust demand of approximately $2.3 billion, reflecting investor confidence in the bank’s strong fundamentals and market leadership in Oman. 

GIB Capital also acted as joint lead manager and bookrunner for the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, on its $500 million five-year sukuk. The transaction was more than four times oversubscribed, with total orders exceeding $2 billion, highlighting sustained investor confidence in ICD-PS’s credit strength and development mandate.  

In the UAE, GIB Capital participated as joint lead manager and bookrunner for Majid Al-Futtaim’s 10-year senior sukuk. The transaction attracted $2 billion in orders and marked Majid Al-Futtaim’s return to international debt capital markets since May 2023.  

Osamah Shaker, CEO of GIB Capital, said: “These successful transactions reflect GIB Capital’s deep market expertise, strong distribution platform, and commitment to supporting leading regional issuers in accessing global investors. We are proud to have contributed to these landmark issuances, which continue to advance the depth and sophistication of regional capital markets.”  

GIB Capital has been providing a range of innovative and customized financial and investment banking products and solutions, including debt capital markets, capital markets advisory, mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, asset management, and brokerage services. The firm’s products and services are fully aligned with both regional and best practices. 

 

Updated 03 November 2025
Updated 03 November 2025

Wesam Medical Holding, a Saudi healthcare investment company, has announced the signing of a strategic MoU with McLaren Health Care, one of the largest healthcare systems in the state of Michigan, US, and operator of the Karmanos Cancer Institute, to establish a specialized hematology and oncology hospital in Riyadh.

Under the terms of the MoU, Wesam Medical Holding will oversee all legal, regulatory, and local market operations, while McLaren Health Care will be responsible for clinical, operational, and technical components, including hospital design and construction.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, representing McLaren’s entry into the Kingdom to provide comprehensive, integrated services for hematology and oncology patients. The collaboration will extend the reach of the system’s renowned Karmanos Cancer Institute, designated by the US National Cancer Institute as a Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Ibrahim Al-Khalaf, chairman of Wesam Medical Holding Company, and Dr. Barton Buxton, president and chief executive of McLaren Health Management Group, a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care. The partnership aims to transform oncology services in the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of the Healthcare Sector Transformation Program.

The hospital represents the first standalone private comprehensive cancer center in the Kingdom, delivering fully integrated services across hematology and oncology disciplines. It provides high-quality care through Saudi consultants and a multidisciplinary team of highly qualified professionals.

The partnership with McLaren Health Care reflects a shared vision to advance clinical excellence, adopt state-of-the-art technologies, and apply internationally recognized best practices in cancer care and precision medicine.

Al-Khalaf said: “This partnership represents an important milestone in realizing our investment vision, which focuses on long-term strategic ventures that add sustainable value to the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. Following the completion of the feasibility study for the hematology and oncology hospital, we are pleased to launch this ambitious project in collaboration with McLaren Health Care, a system recognized globally for its excellence in oncology. Together, we will integrate our local expertise with McLaren’s clinical and technical capabilities to deliver specialized healthcare services of the highest international standards.”

Dr. Buxton said: “Our collaboration with Wesam Medical Holding marks a significant step in McLaren Health Care’s global strategy. Through this partnership, we aim to extend our mission of delivering value-based healthcare through clinical excellence and cost efficiency beyond the US. Wesam Medical’s deep understanding of the Saudi healthcare landscape makes it an ideal partner. Together, we will integrate Karmanos Cancer Institute’s world-class oncology standards into the Kingdom’s healthcare system, beginning with Riyadh.”

Prior to signing this memorandum, Wesam Medical conducted a detailed feasibility study for the establishment of the hospital in collaboration with a specialized healthcare consulting firm.

The hospital’s key strategic objectives and pillars include:

  1. Meeting the rising demand for specialized oncology services: Addressing the growing need for high-quality hematology and oncology care through the private sector, reducing the burden on government-run referral hospitals, and ensuring access to world-class care within the Kingdom.
  2. Leveraging McLaren’s expertise: Bringing the clinical and operational excellence of McLaren Health Care and its subsidiary, the Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of the leading oncology and research institutions in the US, to strengthen clinical research and national disease registries in Saudi Arabia.
  3. Enhancing national workforce efficiency: Providing advanced training and professional development for Saudi physicians, nurses, and administrative personnel through knowledge transfer from McLaren and Karmanos experts, thereby improving the overall quality of healthcare services in the Kingdom.
  4. Transferring American knowledge and technology: Ensuring the delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic services that meet the highest international standards and align with the Kingdom’s vision for medical innovation and sustainability.

 

