Lebanese army walks political tightrope to disarm Hezbollah

Lebanese army walks political tightrope to disarm Hezbollah
A view shows Lebanon's flag next to a damaged building in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, in Lebanon. (Reuters)
Updated 29 October 2025
Reuters
Lebanese army walks political tightrope to disarm Hezbollah

Lebanese army walks political tightrope to disarm Hezbollah
  • Hezbollah was hit hard by Israel’s war last year, which killed thousands
  • Hezbollah has publicly committed to the ceasefire but is not a formal signatory
Updated 29 October 2025
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army has blown up so many Hezbollah arms caches that it has run out of explosives, as it races to meet a year-end deadline to disarm the Shiite militia in the south of the country under a ceasefire agreed with Israel, two sources told Reuters.
The explosives shortage, which has not been previously reported, has not stopped the army quickening the pace of inspection missions to search for hidden weapons in the south, near Israel, the two said, one of whom is a security source and the other a Lebanese official.
It would have been unimaginable for Lebanon’s military to embark on such a task at the zenith of Iran-backed Hezbollah’s power just a few years ago, and many observers were skeptical even after the ceasefire agreement.
But Hezbollah was hit hard by Israel’s war last year, which killed thousands of fighters and the upper echelons of both the military and political wings, including leader Hassan Nasrallah. The war also killed more than 1,100 women and children and destroyed swathes of Lebanon’s south and east.
President Donald Trump's deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus is in Beirut this week to discuss momentum on disarmament with Lebanese officials.
As they wait for US deliveries of explosives charges and other military equipment, Lebanese troops are now sealing off sites they find instead of destroying them, said one of the sources and two other people briefed on the army’s recent activities.
Their searches yielded nine new arms caches in September, the two other briefed officials said. The security source said dozens of tunnels used by Hezbollah had also been sealed and more soldiers were being steadily recruited to deploy to the south.
Reuters spoke to 10 people including Lebanese officials, security sources, diplomats and a Hezbollah official, all of whom said the army expects to complete its sweep of the south by the year’s end.
Meeting the deadline would be a considerable feat for an institution once unable or unwilling to stop Hezbollah rebuilding a military presence near Israel after a previous war in 2006 — and for a country in which Hezbollah was once the dominant political force.

ARMY STEPS CAUTIOUSLY ELSEWHERE IN LEBANON
Progress in the rest of the country looks far less certain.
Despite its advances, the army wants to avoid inflaming tensions and to buy time for Lebanon’s politicians to reach a consensus about the group’s arsenal in other parts of the country, a second Lebanese official who is close to Hezbollah and two security sources said.
It has not published images of the work destroying weapons caches, or even said the weapons belong to Hezbollah.
Under the November 2024 ceasefire that ended more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon agreed that only state security forces should bear arms in the country. That would mean fully disarming Hezbollah.
Hezbollah has publicly committed to the ceasefire but is not a formal signatory. It insists the disarmament as mentioned in the text only applies only to the south of Lebanon.
On September 5, the cabinet adopted a more detailed five-phase plan for imposing the state monopoly on arms — starting in the south and gradually moving north and east, the security sources and the second Lebanese official said.
The army said it would clear the south by December, without committing to a timeline for the rest of the country. The government has said the plan is contingent on Israel halting air strikes that have continued despite the ceasefire. All the sources said the army would have to navigate treacherous political terrain to achieve full disarmament.
Ed Gabriel, who heads Washington-based non-profit the American Task Force Lebanon and met with Lebanon’s military and political leaders in October, said the army’s cautious approach reflected the possibility of civilian strife if it moved too fast outside of the south.
“It’s a Lebanese answer to disarmament,” he said.
Hezbollah has not opposed the seizures of unmanned weapons caches in the south and has not fired on Israel since the November truce. However, it has publicly refused to relinquish its weapons elsewhere, hinting conflict was possible if the state moved against the group.
Moving north and east without a political consensus risks confrontation with Hezbollah fighters or street protests by Lebanon’s Shiite community, among whom Hezbollah remains popular, the two security sources and the second Lebanese official said.
In a written statement to Reuters, Hezbollah’s media office said the ceasefire meant Lebanon’s army was fully responsible for the zone south of the Litani River, referring to the water body that crosses southern Lebanon near Israel.
But any disarmament efforts north of the river would require political consensus, it said.
“The rest — that depends on a political settlement, which we don’t yet have. The army is betting on time,” said a Lebanese official close to the group.
The army still fears a stand-off with Hezbollah’s constituency could again fracture the army, which split during Lebanon’s 15-year civil war, one Lebanese official told Reuters.

In a speech on Sunday, Hezbollah secretary general Naim Qassem described the army’s approach as good and balanced but also issued a warning, saying he hoped the army was not considering clashing with the Shi’ite community.
The media offices of the Lebanese army, cabinet and presidency did not respond to questions from Reuters for this story. The Israeli military did not respond to requests for comment.

MULTIPLE WEAPONS CACHES FOUND AND DESTROYED
The army does not possess its own information on where Hezbollah’s stockpiles are located, two security sources told Reuters. It has relied on intelligence supplied by Israel to “the Mechanism,” the sources said, referring to a committee established by the truce deal, chaired by the US and including France, Israel, Lebanon and UN peacekeepers.
In late May, the army was receiving so many reports from the Mechanism that it could not keep pace with the requests for inspections, the two sources said.
If troops found a depot, they kept any ammunition or new equipment compatible with their own arms and destroyed rockets, launchers and other material, the two sources said.
Operations in the south by the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL yielded tunnels dozens of meters long and unexploded ordnance, according to UNIFIL statements.
The army depleted its explosives stocks by June. In August, six army troops were killed trying to dismantle an arms depot. Reuters could not determine additional details of the circumstances of the accident.
The US is keen to help: in September, it announced $14 million in demolition charges and other aid to help Lebanese troops "degrade Hezbollah" and approved $192 million aid to the army the day before the US government shutdown.
The US also approved $192 million aid to the Lebanese army the day before the US government shutdown.
US Senator Jeanne Shaheen advocated for the aid after a visit to south Lebanon in August left her impressed with the army’s efforts and convinced it needed more support, an aide in her office told Reuters.
It could still take months for the detonation charges to be delivered Lebanon, a source familiar with the process said.

WILL THEY, WON’T THEY
In recent months, Hezbollah’s position about the future of its weapons has appeared fluid. In public statements, the group warned the state against trying to seize its arsenal — but also said it would be willing to discuss the fate of its arms if Israel commits to a real ceasefire.
In private, some representatives of the group have floated the possibility that progress could be made elsewhere if reconstruction allowed Shiite constituents to return to villages and towns destroyed in the war, the Lebanese official close to the group said. Others have flatly rejected decommissioning its weapons under any circumstances.
The group is still conducting internal discussions on the future of its arsenal and is also playing for time, the Lebanese official close to Hezbollah and a Lebanese political source said.
In its written statement, Hezbollah said the status of its weapons depended on an end to the Israeli aggression, its withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories, the return of prisoners, and ensuring reconstruction.

NEXT STEPS POSE CHALLENGE
The security sources say that a lack of information makes it difficult for the army to estimate what exactly Hezbollah has stored, and where, including in the eastern Bekaa — a vast plain where Hezbollah is thought to store the bulk of its long-range missiles and other strategic arms.
Israel provided some reports of weapons in areas north of the Litani but the army deemed them too sensitive to act on without a consensus on whether and how to disarm Hezbollah there, one of the security sources and one of the diplomats based in Lebanon said
Despite providing intelligence on weapons locations, Israel is proving another obstacle in the south, the officials briefed on the cabinet meeting said.
Several soldiers have been wounded by Israeli fire while on inspection missions, the two security sources said. Israeli drones have dropped grenades near soldiers and UN peacekeepers in the south, UNIFIL has said.
The army has also warned that Israel’s occupation of five hilltops within Lebanon near the border with Israel could delay a full sweep of the area, the two security sources said.
And when Lebanese troops tried to erect a rudimentary watch-tower to monitor the border, Israel objected, the two security sources said. The tower remains unmanned.
The Israeli military did not respond to questions about the wounded Lebanese troops and the abandoned watchtower.
Washington is keen to see Lebanon expedite disarmament in the rest of the country after meeting the year-end deadline for the south, the congressional aide said. US envoy Tom Barrack has warned of possible Israeli action if that deadline is not met.
“The US sees that Lebanon needs to do more, and faster,” Gabriel said.
The United States fully supports Lebanon’s “courageous and historic decision to disarm Hezbollah,” a US State Department spokesperson said in response to Reuters questions.
“The region and the world are watching carefully,” the spokesperson said.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters
Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
  • Sudani highlights US investment in Iraq’s energy sector
  • Sudani confident in election victory, aims for second term
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq has pledged to bring all weapons under the control of the state, but that will not work so long as there is a US-led coalition in the country that some Iraqi factions view as an occupying force, the prime minister said on Monday.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said a plan was still in place to have the multinational anti-Daesh coalition completely leave Iraq, one of Iran’s closest Arab allies, by September 2026 because the threat from Islamist militant groups had eased considerably.
“There is no Daesh. Security and stability? Thank God it’s there ... so give me the excuse for the presence of 86 states (in a coalition),” he said in an interview in Baghdad, referring to the number of countries that have participated in the coalition since it was formed in 2014.
“Then, for sure there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all,” he said, noting factions could enter official security forces or get into politics by laying down their arms.
‘No side can pull Iraq to war’, says Sudani
Iraq is navigating a politically sensitive effort to disarm Iran-backed militias amid pressure from the US, which has said it would like Sudani to dismantle armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite factions. The PMF was formally integrated into Iraq’s state forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.
At the same time, the US and Iraq have agreed on a phased withdrawal of American troops, with a full exit expected by the end of 2026. An initial drawdown began in 2025.
Asked about growing international pressure on non-state armed groups in the region such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, part of Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance created to counter US and Israeli influence in the Middle East, Sudani said:
“There is time enough, God willing. The situation here is different than Lebanon.”
“Iraq is clear in its stances to maintain security and stability and that state institutions have the decision over war and peace, and that no side can pull Iraq to war or conflict,” said Sudani.
Shiite power Iran has gained vast influence in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, with heavily armed pro-Iranian paramilitary groups wielding enormous political and military power.
Successive Iraqi governments have faced the challenge of keeping both arch-foes Iran and the US as allies. While the US slaps sanctions on Iran, Iraq does business with it.
Securing major US investment is a top priority for Iraq, which has faced severe economic problems and years of sectarian bloodletting since 2003.
Us companies increasingly active in Iraq, says Sudani
“There is a clear, intensive and qualitative entrance of US companies into Iraq,” said Sudani, including the biggest ever agreement with GE for 24,000 MW of power, equivalent to the country’s entire current generation capacity, he said.
In August, Iraq signed an agreement in principle with US oil producer Chevron (CVX.N), for a project at Nassiriya in southern Iraq that consists of four exploration blocks in addition to the development of other producing oil fields.
Sudani said an agreement with US LNG firm Excelerate to provide LNG helped Iraq cope with rolling power cuts.
Sudani praised a recent preliminary agreement signed with ExxonMobil, and he said the advantage of this agreement is that for the first time Iraq is agreeing with a global company to develop oilfields along with an export system.
Sudani said that US and European companies had shown interest in a plan for the building of a fixed platform for importing and exporting gas off the coast of the Grand Faw Port, which would be the first project there.
Sudani said the government had set a deadline for the end of 2027 to stop all burning of gas and to reach self-sufficiency in gas supplies, and to stop gas imports from Iran.
“We burn gas worth four to five billion (dollars) per year and import gas with 4 billion dollars per year. These are wrong policies and it’s our government that has been finding solutions to these issues,” he said.
Sudani is running against established political parties in his ruling coalition in Iraq’s November 11 election and said he expects to win. Many analysts regard him as the frontrunner.
“We expect a significant victory,” he said, adding he wanted a second term. “We want to keep going on this path.”
Sudani said he believed this year’s elections would see a higher turnout than last year’s roughly 40 percent in parliamentary polls, which was down from around 80 percent two decades ago.
Sudani campaigns as Iraq’s builder-in-chief
He has portrayed himself as the builder-in-chief, his campaign posters strategically laid out at key sites of Baghdad construction, including a new dual-carriageway along the Tigris in the center of the capital.
He ticks off the number of incomplete projects he inherited from previous governments – 2,582, he said — and notes he spent a fraction of their initial cost to finish them.
Many Iraqis have been positive about the roads, bridges and buildings they have seen go up, helping to somewhat alleviate the choking traffic in the city.
But it has come at a cost.
Sudani’s three-year budget was the largest in Iraq’s history at over $150 billion a year.
He also hired about 1 million employees into the already-bloated state bureaucracy, buying social stability at the cost of severely limiting the government’s fiscal room for maneuver.
“I am not worried about Iraq’s financial and economic situation. Iraq is a rich country with many resources, but my fear is that the implementation of reforms is delayed,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

