Jeddah exhibition showcases Hijazi heritage, culture

RIYADH: The House of Islamic Arts museum in Jeddah marked the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage with an art exhibition called “Between the Balconies.”

Organized in collaboration with female students from the Visual Arts Department at Umm Al-Qura University, it runs until Oct. 31.

The exhibition brings together prominent cultural and artistic figures passionate about heritage preservation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It features 20 contemporary art pieces showcasing rawasheen and traditional doors to reflect authentic Hijazi architecture.

Visitors can enjoy interactive experiences, including wood and metal engraving, ornament making, and creative photography, allowing them to engage in preserving and promoting Saudi heritage.

The exhibition puts the spotlight on visual heritage, including ornamentation, calligraphy, and Islamic architecture, the SPA added.

It also showcases auditory heritage such as Qur’an recitations, the call to prayer, muwashahat (a vocal form based on Arabic poems), and oral storytelling, forming a collective sound memory that expresses Islamic sentiment and life in ancient communities.

The exhibition continues the museum’s mission to document Islamic heritage and convey its artistic and human values through contemporary artworks that draw from the past.

“Between the Balconies” also preserves cultural memory and enriches the aesthetic sensibility of younger generations.