Jeddah exhibition showcases Hijazi heritage, culture

Jeddah exhibition showcases Hijazi heritage, culture
The exhibition brings together prominent cultural and artistic figures passionate about heritage preservation. (SPA)
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Jeddah exhibition showcases Hijazi heritage, culture

Jeddah exhibition showcases Hijazi heritage, culture
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The House of Islamic Arts museum in Jeddah marked the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage with an art exhibition called “Between the Balconies.”

Organized in collaboration with female students from the Visual Arts Department at Umm Al-Qura University, it runs until Oct. 31.

The exhibition brings together prominent cultural and artistic figures passionate about heritage preservation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It features 20 contemporary art pieces showcasing rawasheen and traditional doors to reflect authentic Hijazi architecture.

Visitors can enjoy interactive experiences, including wood and metal engraving, ornament making, and creative photography, allowing them to engage in preserving and promoting Saudi heritage.

The exhibition puts the spotlight on visual heritage, including ornamentation, calligraphy, and Islamic architecture, the SPA added.

It also showcases auditory heritage such as Qur’an recitations, the call to prayer, muwashahat (a vocal form based on Arabic poems), and oral storytelling, forming a collective sound memory that expresses Islamic sentiment and life in ancient communities.

The exhibition continues the museum’s mission to document Islamic heritage and convey its artistic and human values through contemporary artworks that draw from the past.

“Between the Balconies” also preserves cultural memory and enriches the aesthetic sensibility of younger generations.

Topics: culture Hijazi culture Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

