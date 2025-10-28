ALJ Motors, Toyota conclude hydrogen mobility pilot at PNU

You are here

A centerpiece of the pilot was the installation of a cutaway model of the Toyota Mirai on the PNU campus to serve as an interactive educational exhibit.
Updated 28 October 2025
Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, together with Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Tsusho Corporation, have officially announced the conclusion of a hydrogen mobility pilot in collaboration with the Engineering College at Princess Nourah University and supporting entities. The pilot program is part of an MoU signed between the Ministry of Energy and PNU for the implementation and deployment of pilot projects for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

As part of the five-day pilot program, four Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicles were deployed to the PNU campus. Three of the vehicles operated as student shuttles along a designated route, and a fourth Mirai was made available for on-demand test drives by faculty members, allowing the university community to engage directly with the next generation of clean transport technology.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, managing director of Toyota marketing operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “This pilot reflects our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s journey toward cleaner, safer, and more inclusive mobility in line with Saudi Vision 2030. This project demonstrates the potential and operational readiness of FCEV technology in delivering long-term societal value.”

Nobuyuki Takemura, chief representative of the Middle East regional office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “Toyota is proud to bring to Riyadh its first practical demonstration of hydrogen mobility with valued partners in industry, government, and academia. This project reflects our collaborative, multi-pathway approach to achieving carbon neutrality by building on the Kingdom’s strengths in clean energy production. By engaging directly with students at Princess Nourah University, we are testing the feasibility of wider FCEV deployment while inspiring the next generation to help shape Saudi Arabia’s sustainable future.”

Saud Alsultan, deputy general manager of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to announce the success of this hydrogen mobility trial. For the past few years, Toyota Tsusho has been working to advance hydrogen mobility in Saudi Arabia, and this achievement marks an important milestone toward a hydrogen-powered future in the Kingdom. We will continue our efforts to make this vision a reality, working closely with our valued partners whose support has been vital to this project.”

A centerpiece of the pilot was the installation of a cutaway model of the Toyota Mirai on the PNU campus to serve as an interactive educational exhibit, accompanied by informational displays that helped students, faculty, and visitors better understand the science behind FCEV technology. The initiative, which raised awareness of hydrogen mobility while testing the operational feasibility of FCEVs in Saudi Arabia, yielded valuable insights into usage patterns, refueling, and user feedback.

Additionally, the initiative’s findings build on Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality, which recognizes that diverse markets require tailored solutions to match varying infrastructure readiness, energy resources, and customer needs.

In Saudi Arabia, with the support and leadership of government entities, this approach has been reflected in a growing portfolio of hydrogen mobility and research projects, including the Jeddah hydrogen taxi pilot, the Makkah Caetano H2.City Gold bus trial, and a research partnership with KAUST to develop region-specific fuel cell technologies.

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar
Updated 17 sec ago
Follow

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar
Updated 17 sec ago

Refad Real Estate Investment and Development, a subsidiary of Al-Qahtani Holding Group, has announced the official launch of “Miraf District” in Alkhobar. The project introduces a first-of-its-kind mixed-use destination in the Eastern Province, combining residential, commercial, hospitality, and leisure experiences within a single integrated environment. It forms part of Refad’s ongoing development program aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality of life.

Developed on a 42,000-square-meter site and a construction area of approximately 200,000 square meters, along King Faisal Road overlooking downtown Alkhobar, Miraf District consists of four main components: MirafResidences, two residential towers offering 152 units and lifestyle facilities with direct access to the plaza; the Business Tower, an 18-story office building with panoramic views and over 20,000 square meters of leasable space; The Plaza, a vibrant retail and entertainment hub featuring restaurants, cafés, clinics, and recreational spaces; and Hotel Indigo, managed by IHG Hotels and Resorts, providing 240 hotel units that blend local character with international standards.

The project is being develped in partnership with several leading global firms. Gensler is responsible for the master design, bringing its expertise in creating urban destinations that combine creativity with functionality. JLL, with over 200 years of experience in real estate and advisory services, oversees leasing strategies to ensure optimal tenant mix and market value. Colliers provides financial and analytical consultancy through feasibility studies that support the project’s long-term sustainability.

Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, managing director of Refad, said: “Miraf District reflects our commitment to Vision 2030 and our belief that true urban development begins and ends with people. Through this project, we aim to create a vibrant community that enhances quality of life and supports economic growth.”

Khalid Al-Mubarak, chief development officer, added: “We have worked with global partners to ensure the project meets the highest standards in design, planning, and execution, reinforcing Alkhobar’s position as a leading destination for living, investment, and tourism.”

Reflecting Refad’s vision of human-centered urban development, Miraf District places people at the core of its design, offering an integrated environment that meets daily needs, fosters community, and supports a balanced lifestyle. The project adds a distinctive and inspiring dimension to the Eastern Province’s urban landscape, aligning with the Kingdom’s vision for sustainable growth and quality of life.

