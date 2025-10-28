You are here

Tawuniya and Meena showcase next-gen healthcare solutions at Global Health Exhibition

Updated 28 October 2025
Tawuniya, the largest insurer in the Middle East and North Africa region, and its subsidiary Meena Healthcare, is participating in the Global Health Exhibition, taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from Oct. 27–30. As a premier platform converging healthcare leaders, innovators, and policymakers from around the world to drive conversations and action on the future of care, the event enables the company to demonstrate its pivotal role at the forefront of this transformation.

As an insurance powerhouse, Tawuniya is showcasing its cutting-edge population health and digital integrated healthcare solutions at the event, while highlighting Saudi Arabia’s advancements in digital health and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a hub for healthcare innovation.

At their booth, Tawuniya and Meena provide visitors with a unique opportunity to explore and experience their integrated healthcare solutions, built on a strategic pivot from reactive to proactive care. Featured offerings include the advanced population health and occupational health platforms, the virtual case manager, and the proactive health assessment program, each designed to enable prevention, prediction, and personalized intervention tailored to each customer’s needs.

Mohammad Alsaaed, CEO of health sector at Tawuniya, said: “We are proud to join the Global Health Exhibition and demonstrate our commitment to building an integrated healthcare ecosystem centered on proactive care within Saudi Arabia. This strategic shift is guided by our vision to enhance the well-being of the population and our mission to nurture a healthy and productive workforce across the Kingdom, in alignment with the Quality of Life Program under Saudi Vision 2030.”

“By leveraging advanced digital tools and next-generation technologies such as data analytics and research and development, we are enabling a future where prevention is prioritized, risks are predicted before they escalate, and chronic conditions are managed with precision. Through these efforts, we are striving to set a new benchmark and a global standard of excellence in population health,” he added.

Tawuniya will also seize the opportunity to engage with global leaders, explore potential business opportunities, and unlock impactful partnerships, enabling the company to propel Saudi Arabia’s digital health leadership and contribute to the goal of transforming the Kingdom into an ideal destination for healthcare investment and innovation.

The Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh has become a definitive stage where healthcare innovation meets commercial opportunity, attracting over 1,000 global presenters, 1,500 exhibitors, and leading investors. Over four days, the event will convene international healthcare leaders to shape the future of the industry, spotlighting the policies, technologies, and investments transforming the sector.

Updated 03 November 2025
Wesam Medical Holding, a Saudi healthcare investment company, has announced the signing of a strategic MoU with McLaren Health Care, one of the largest healthcare systems in the state of Michigan, US, and operator of the Karmanos Cancer Institute, to establish a specialized hematology and oncology hospital in Riyadh.

Under the terms of the MoU, Wesam Medical Holding will oversee all legal, regulatory, and local market operations, while McLaren Health Care will be responsible for clinical, operational, and technical components, including hospital design and construction.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, representing McLaren’s entry into the Kingdom to provide comprehensive, integrated services for hematology and oncology patients. The collaboration will extend the reach of the system’s renowned Karmanos Cancer Institute, designated by the US National Cancer Institute as a Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Ibrahim Al-Khalaf, chairman of Wesam Medical Holding Company, and Dr. Barton Buxton, president and chief executive of McLaren Health Management Group, a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care. The partnership aims to transform oncology services in the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of the Healthcare Sector Transformation Program.

The hospital represents the first standalone private comprehensive cancer center in the Kingdom, delivering fully integrated services across hematology and oncology disciplines. It provides high-quality care through Saudi consultants and a multidisciplinary team of highly qualified professionals.

The partnership with McLaren Health Care reflects a shared vision to advance clinical excellence, adopt state-of-the-art technologies, and apply internationally recognized best practices in cancer care and precision medicine.

Al-Khalaf said: “This partnership represents an important milestone in realizing our investment vision, which focuses on long-term strategic ventures that add sustainable value to the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. Following the completion of the feasibility study for the hematology and oncology hospital, we are pleased to launch this ambitious project in collaboration with McLaren Health Care, a system recognized globally for its excellence in oncology. Together, we will integrate our local expertise with McLaren’s clinical and technical capabilities to deliver specialized healthcare services of the highest international standards.”

Dr. Buxton said: “Our collaboration with Wesam Medical Holding marks a significant step in McLaren Health Care’s global strategy. Through this partnership, we aim to extend our mission of delivering value-based healthcare through clinical excellence and cost efficiency beyond the US. Wesam Medical’s deep understanding of the Saudi healthcare landscape makes it an ideal partner. Together, we will integrate Karmanos Cancer Institute’s world-class oncology standards into the Kingdom’s healthcare system, beginning with Riyadh.”

Prior to signing this memorandum, Wesam Medical conducted a detailed feasibility study for the establishment of the hospital in collaboration with a specialized healthcare consulting firm.

The hospital’s key strategic objectives and pillars include:

  1. Meeting the rising demand for specialized oncology services: Addressing the growing need for high-quality hematology and oncology care through the private sector, reducing the burden on government-run referral hospitals, and ensuring access to world-class care within the Kingdom.
  2. Leveraging McLaren’s expertise: Bringing the clinical and operational excellence of McLaren Health Care and its subsidiary, the Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of the leading oncology and research institutions in the US, to strengthen clinical research and national disease registries in Saudi Arabia.
  3. Enhancing national workforce efficiency: Providing advanced training and professional development for Saudi physicians, nurses, and administrative personnel through knowledge transfer from McLaren and Karmanos experts, thereby improving the overall quality of healthcare services in the Kingdom.
  4. Transferring American knowledge and technology: Ensuring the delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic services that meet the highest international standards and align with the Kingdom’s vision for medical innovation and sustainability.

 

