Tawuniya and Meena showcase next-gen healthcare solutions at Global Health Exhibition

Tawuniya, the largest insurer in the Middle East and North Africa region, and its subsidiary Meena Healthcare, is participating in the Global Health Exhibition, taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from Oct. 27–30. As a premier platform converging healthcare leaders, innovators, and policymakers from around the world to drive conversations and action on the future of care, the event enables the company to demonstrate its pivotal role at the forefront of this transformation.

As an insurance powerhouse, Tawuniya is showcasing its cutting-edge population health and digital integrated healthcare solutions at the event, while highlighting Saudi Arabia’s advancements in digital health and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a hub for healthcare innovation.

At their booth, Tawuniya and Meena provide visitors with a unique opportunity to explore and experience their integrated healthcare solutions, built on a strategic pivot from reactive to proactive care. Featured offerings include the advanced population health and occupational health platforms, the virtual case manager, and the proactive health assessment program, each designed to enable prevention, prediction, and personalized intervention tailored to each customer’s needs.

Mohammad Alsaaed, CEO of health sector at Tawuniya, said: “We are proud to join the Global Health Exhibition and demonstrate our commitment to building an integrated healthcare ecosystem centered on proactive care within Saudi Arabia. This strategic shift is guided by our vision to enhance the well-being of the population and our mission to nurture a healthy and productive workforce across the Kingdom, in alignment with the Quality of Life Program under Saudi Vision 2030.”

“By leveraging advanced digital tools and next-generation technologies such as data analytics and research and development, we are enabling a future where prevention is prioritized, risks are predicted before they escalate, and chronic conditions are managed with precision. Through these efforts, we are striving to set a new benchmark and a global standard of excellence in population health,” he added.

Tawuniya will also seize the opportunity to engage with global leaders, explore potential business opportunities, and unlock impactful partnerships, enabling the company to propel Saudi Arabia’s digital health leadership and contribute to the goal of transforming the Kingdom into an ideal destination for healthcare investment and innovation.

The Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh has become a definitive stage where healthcare innovation meets commercial opportunity, attracting over 1,000 global presenters, 1,500 exhibitors, and leading investors. Over four days, the event will convene international healthcare leaders to shape the future of the industry, spotlighting the policies, technologies, and investments transforming the sector.