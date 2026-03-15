Makkah volunteers step up to support pilgrims

MAKKAH: Volunteers from across Makkah are providing a range of services to pilgrims, offering guidance, medical assistance and logistical support during the busy Ramadan season.

Doctors, engineers, teachers and professionals from different fields take part in the efforts, helping pilgrims navigate the mosque, assisting elderly visitors and people with disabilities, and supporting families and non-Arabic speakers.

The Saudi volunteers affirm that working at the Grand Mosque represents a great honor and a profound responsibility, given the deep spiritual and humanitarian meanings it carries. It is also a way to seek reward and divine recompense while serving the Grand Mosque.







Ministry of Municipalities and Housing volunteers distribute iftar meals on roads and in public parks in Makkah the holy month. (SPA/Supplied)



Dr. Khaled Al-Far, a physician at King Abdullah Medical City, said he volunteers whenever possible to help pilgrims who may experience minor health issues during their visit.

Some pilgrims need quick medical advice or assistance with minor conditions, he said and noted that volunteer doctors can provide immediate guidance and help elderly visitors perform the rituals safely.

Nasser Bukhari, a deputy principal at a school in Makkah, said many pilgrims — particularly elderly visitors and first-time visitors — benefit from simple guidance inside the mosque complex.

FAST FACTS • Saudi volunteers affirm that working at the Grand Mosque represents a great honor and a profound responsibility. • Medical volunteers participate in coordination with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

He said that many pilgrims need someone to guide them with kindness and calm, noting that a smile and a kind word can often be more important than any other service.

Bukhari affirmed that what volunteers offer is work devoted purely to the sake of God without expecting anything in return.







Ministry of Municipalities and Housing volunteers distribute iftar meals on roads and in public parks in Makkah the holy month. (SPA/Supplied)



Engineer Anas Al-Harithi explained that volunteering at the Grand Mosque reflects the spirit of solidarity that characterizes Makkah’s community.

He added that volunteers work with a unified team spirit, with each person contributing what they can according to their specialization or experience.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques told Arab News that volunteer work in Makkah and Madinah is now organized through a structured system that supports services provided to pilgrims during Ramadan and Umrah seasons.







Ministry of Municipalities and Housing volunteers distribute iftar meals on roads and in public parks in Makkah the holy month. (SPA/Supplied)



They rely on digital platforms and coordination with the relevant authorities to enhance the quality of services and raise the level of safety and organization inside the Grand Mosque.

Volunteers register through the Haramain Volunteer Platform, a digital system that allows applicants from different professions to submit their information and obtain official volunteer permits.

The authority said volunteers are selected based on field needs, professional qualifications and completion of orientation and training programs.

Medical volunteers participate in coordination with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and must hold valid professional licenses and cardiopulmonary resuscitation certification. They support medical teams in providing first aid and emergency care, particularly during peak periods.

According to the Authority, engineers assist with organizational and technical tasks such as crowd management and facility safety, while teachers and educators help guide visitors in multiple languages and provide awareness and orientation support.

It also pointed out that teachers and educators play an important role in volunteer work by raising awareness among visitors and pilgrims in several languages, providing directional and organizational guidance, and promoting positive behaviors within the Two Holy Mosques.

The Authority affirmed that integration between the various volunteer specializations comes within an advanced institutional system that operates according to the highest organizational standards, reflecting the honorable image of the Kingdom’s efforts in serving pilgrims.