EU removes sanctions on Syria’s defense and interior ministries

BRUSSELS: The EU on Monday removed Syria’s defense and interior ministries from its sanctions list while renewing sanctions until June 1, 2027 on individuals and organizations linked to the deposed regime.

The decision followed the bloc’s annual review of its Syria sanctions framework.

In a statement, the Council of the EU said seven Syrian entities were removed from the sanctions list, including the defense and interior ministries, in a move aimed at supporting broader EU engagement with Syria.

BACK GROUND The Council of the EU said seven entities were removed from the sanctions list, including defense and interior ministries, in a move aimed at supporting broader EU engagement with the Syrian Arab Republic.

The council recalled that the EU lifted all economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025 to support a peaceful and inclusive political transition, as well as economic recovery and reconstruction efforts.

However, targeted sanctions remain in place against individuals and entities associated with the deposed regime, alongside measures imposed on security grounds.

The council said networks linked to the deposed regime continue to exert influence and could pose risks to the transition process, potentially affecting efforts toward national reconciliation and accountability.

Under the sanctions framework, listed individuals are subject to asset freezes, while EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds.

Travel bans are also still in effect, preventing entry into or transit through EU member states.

The EU first imposed sanctions on Syria in 2011 in response to the violent repression of civilians by the deposed regime.

Following the fall of the regime, the council on Feb. 24, 2025 eased several restrictive measures to facilitate engagement with the country, its people, and its businesses.

On May 11, 2026, the council fully reinstated the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement, which had been partially suspended in 2011 in response to serious human rights offences committed by the deposed regime.

Syria planned to take part in a closed-door session with G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Paris, a person familiar with the matter said, in a sign of its growing status.

Syrian Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh was expected to attend Monday’s meeting, the person said, adding that the ‌discussions will focus ‌on Syria’s sustainable recovery ​and ‌reintegration into ​the global financial system.

The two-day G7 finance chiefs’ meeting is dominated by global economic imbalances, trade tensions and the fallout from conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The person familiar with the matter said Syria’s participation was part of preparations for the G7 leaders’ summit in June and reflected a push to bring the administration of President Ahmed Al-Sharaa closer to leading economies.

For Damascus, participation in the G7 finance track marks another step in efforts to return to the international system, attract support for reconstruction and show ​that it has ​become a pivotal state in the changes reshaping the region.