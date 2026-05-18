Saudi Arabia awards 11 gravel mining sites in Al-Summan Complex 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the winning companies in the competition for 11 mining sites in the Al-Summan Crushers Complex in the Eastern Province, which are allocated for the extraction of gravel ore, with a total area of 9 sq. km.

The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the utilization of mineral ores in the Kingdom, especially those supporting construction and development projects.

The official spokesman for the ministry, Jarrah Al-Jarrah, explained that the winning companies included Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting Co., Majid Mohammed Al-Odhaib Contracting Co., and Al-Ejtiyaz Contracting Co., as well as Abdulrahman Zayed Al Muhtab Co., Western Bainoona Contracting Co., and Al-Namal Contracting Co.

They also included Al Majdal General Contracting Co., Solaiman Bin Saleh Al-Mohileb Mining Co., and Economic Center Contracting Co., in addition to Ansab General Contracting Co. and Gateway Contracting Co.

He added that the announcement followed the completion of all competition stages, including the submission period from Feb. 15, 2026, to March 6, 2026, the qualification of applicants, and the bidding process for the offered sites.

Offering mining sites for competition comes within the framework of the ministry’s efforts to develop the mining sector as a key pillar of economic diversification, strengthen governance in mining activities, protect sites from unauthorized encroachments, and support the development of areas surrounding mining projects.