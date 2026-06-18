Daily Telegraph columnist calls for Saudi Arabia to join G7

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia should be invited to join the Group of Seven nations as the organization adapts to a changing global order, according to a column published in the Daily Telegraph by Ken Costa, a former UK prime ministerial representative to Saudi Arabia Ken.

Costa argued that while the G7 was created in the aftermath of the 1970s oil crisis, the world has changed dramatically since then, with new economic and geopolitical powers emerging. Despite those shifts, he said the group remains largely unchanged and no longer reflects the realities of global influence.

The columnist said Saudi Arabia has a stronger case for membership than other countries that have been suggested as potential additions to the bloc, citing the Kingdom’s growing diplomatic influence and its role as a leading power in the Middle East.

Costa pointed to Saudi Arabia’s importance in global energy markets, its efforts to improve relations between Iran and other countries, and its position as a bridge between China and the West.

He also highlighted the Kingdom’s influence within Opec+ and its ties to major powers including the United States, China and Russia. He argued that recent conflicts in the Middle East have underscored the continued strategic importance of the region and the need for Western countries to maintain close partnerships with key Arab states.

According to Costa, Saudi Arabia is already an indispensable participant in international diplomacy, with G7 leaders regularly engaging with Riyadh on major global issues.

The columnist said expanding the group to include Saudi Arabia would help to ensure the G7 stays relevant in an increasingly multipolar world, arguing that the organization should engage with influential powers beyond its traditional membership.

Costa urged Britain to lead efforts to invite Saudi Arabia to join a revamped G8, saying the move would better align the group with today’s geopolitical realities.