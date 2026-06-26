You are here

  • Home
  • Pope Leo to hold mass on Champs-Elysees during France visit

Pope Leo to hold mass on Champs-Elysees during France visit

Pope Leo speaks during an extraordinary consistory on the international situation, peace and moving beyond the theory of the
Pope Leo speaks during an extraordinary consistory on the international situation, peace and moving beyond the theory of the "just war", in the Paul VI hall, at the Vatican June 26, 2026. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrddr

Updated 26 June 2026 21:50
AFP
Follow

Pope Leo to hold mass on Champs-Elysees during France visit

Pope Leo to hold mass on Champs-Elysees during France visit
  • The mass on the iconic avenue in central Paris will be held in the early afternoon and is expected to draw 500,000 people, according to the diocese
Updated 26 June 2026 21:50
AFP
Follow

PARIS: Pope Leo XIV will hold a mass on Sept. 26 on the Place de la Concorde and adjoining Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris during a state visit, the French capital’s archbishop Laurent Ulrich said on Friday.
The pope will be in France from Sept. 25 to 28 for the first official state visit by a pontiff in 18 years.
The mass on the iconic avenue in central Paris will be held in the early afternoon and is expected to draw 500,000 people, according to the diocese.
On Sept. 25, a gathering with young people is also planned at the Stade de France stadium in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, Ulrich added.
“We want these events to be open to as many people as possible, who will no doubt be coming from all over France,” said the archbishop.
Ulrich said he wanted to welcome Pope Leo “at venues and symbolic places in Paris and France,” which demonstrate “the joy of an entire country and its capital in coming out to meet him.”
After Paris, where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, the pope will travel to Lourdes, a pilgrimage site for Christians worldwide, to hold an open-air Mass on Sunday, Sept. 27.
He will also hold another mass at the cathedral in the northeastern city of Metz on Sept.28.
The first pope from the US, Leo, was elected in May 2025.
His visit to France will follow a trip to Spain in June, demonstrating the pope’s interest in engaging with historically Catholic yet increasingly secular European countries, which had been largely overlooked by his predecessor, Francis.

 

Topics: France Pope Leo

Related

Ebola epidemic deaths exceed 300 in DR Congo
World

Ebola epidemic deaths exceed 300 in DR Congo

Pope Leo decries leaders who ‘feed’ wars while millions go hungry
World

Pope Leo decries leaders who ‘feed’ wars while millions go hungry

Latest updates

Ebola epidemic deaths exceed 300 in DR Congo

Ebola epidemic deaths exceed 300 in DR Congo

Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement in Washington

Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement in Washington

Wawrinka announces farewell fete with Federer and Murray

Wawrinka announces farewell fete with Federer and Murray

Japan’s progress paying off at World Cup, says Troussier

Japan’s progress paying off at World Cup, says Troussier

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.