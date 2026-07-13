Global City Dammam expands for second season

DAMMAM: The Eastern Province municipality has reviewed plans for the second season of the Global City Dammam project, which will feature major expansions, world markets, and an interactive fountain, with more than 5.2 million visits expected.

After recording more than 3 million visits in its first season, the project will undergo its largest expansion yet, with daily attendance projected at 22,000 to 26,000 visits. New additions include redesigned international pavilion facades and the debut of pavilions from Iraq and Oman.

The second season will include the Asian Village, Kabayan Night Market, the Future District with artificial intelligence and robotics experiences, a dinosaur city, and an investment zone for entrepreneurs, investors, and emerging brands.

It will feature 23 international pavilions, five global markets, 13 restaurants, 60 food and beverage kiosks, six cafes, entertainment facilities, and dedicated parking.

Eastern Province Mayor Fahad Al-Jubeir said Global City Dammam is a successful model of public-private partnership, strengthening the region’s position as a hub for investment, tourism, and entertainment.