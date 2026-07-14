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Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: security committee chief

Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: security committee chief
Iran's delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi (C) and Speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf (3rdR). (File/AFP)
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Updated 14 July 2026 09:42
AFP
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Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: security committee chief

Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: security committee chief
  • Fighting continues between Washington and Tehran over the strategic waterway
Updated 14 July 2026 09:42
AFP
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TEHRAN: Iran’s parliament has begun work on a bill on the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the security committee said on Tuesday, as fighting flared between Washington and Tehran over the strategic waterway.
“Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the ‘Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf’ bill was formally introduced in Iran’s Parliament,” Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X.

Topics: War in Iran

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