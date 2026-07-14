Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: security committee chief

TEHRAN: Iran’s parliament has begun work on a bill on the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the security committee said on Tuesday, as fighting flared between Washington and Tehran over the strategic waterway.

“Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the ‘Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf’ bill was formally introduced in Iran’s Parliament,” Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X.