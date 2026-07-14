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Saudi cabinet condemns Iranian attacks

Saudi cabinet condemns Iranian attacks
During the session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, ministers were briefed on his talks with US President Donald Trump. (SPA)
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Updated 14 July 2026 16:17
Arab News
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Saudi cabinet condemns Iranian attacks

Saudi cabinet condemns Iranian attacks
Updated 14 July 2026 16:17
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday condemned Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and on several regional countries.
The cabinet denounced what it described as repeated Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Jordan, rejecting Tehran’s “destabilizing behavior” and alleged violations of international law, and the UN Charter.
During the session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, ministers were briefed on his talks with US President Donald Trump, where they reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed support for efforts to enhance regional security and stability.
The cabinet also welcomed recent Saudi-Iraqi discussions, including Baghdad’s commitment not to allow its territory or airspace to be used for actions targeting Saudi Arabia, Gulf states or countries in the region.
It further welcomed Washington’s move to begin measures to remove Syria’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, reiterating Saudi support for steps aimed at strengthening Syria’s security and stability.

Topics: Saudi cabinet

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