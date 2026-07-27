Iran Guards turn back six vessels in Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy stopped six vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz through routes not approved by Iranian authorities, state television reported on Monday.

“Last night, six vessels that attempted to transit through a route other than the designated one were stopped by the IRGC Navy with warning shots and turned back,” a state television correspondent reported from the Gulf.

Earlier state TV said one vessel was involved in an “incident,” without elaborating.

On Saturday, the Guards said they had stopped four vessels attempting to transit through the southern part of the strait after firing warning shots.

Iran has effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Middle East war in late February.