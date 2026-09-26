RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two drones and two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom early Saturday, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said.

Coalition Forces spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said in a post on X at 4 a.m. local time that two drones launched toward the Riyadh area had been “intercepted and destroyed.”

About 30 minutes later, Al-Maliki said coalition air defenses had also “intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushayt.” About 20 minutes later, he announced that another missile fired toward the southwestern city had also been intercepted and destroyed.

Saudi Civil Defense had issued alerts overnight for Khamis Mushayt and Abha, two upland cities in the southwestern Asir region, but no alert was issued for Riyadh.

Houthi attacks widen regional security risks

The latest attack came two days after the coalition said it had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward Yanbu and Taif, southeast of Makkah.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous areas and much of the north, have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against the Kingdom in July, with strikes also targeting Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea.

The attacks have raised concerns over the security of Saudi cities and energy infrastructure, while adding to pressures on global oil supplies amid the US-Israeli war on Iran. They have also put the Red Sea route for Gulf energy exports at greater risk as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains largely disrupted.

Hours before Saturday’s attacks, the military chiefs of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye met in Riyadh to discuss threats facing the Kingdom and regional security.

The three countries signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement last month, under which they said an armed attack against any one of them would be regarded as an attack against all. The agreement is aimed at strengthening collective deterrence and military cooperation.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said early Saturday that he had reaffirmed with Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, their continued joint efforts to confront attacks against the Kingdom in accordance with the agreement.

France pledges military support for Yanbu

Also on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said France would send “military means” to help protect Yanbu, a key Saudi port for oil exports, following Houthi attacks.

“We are going to send military assets, meaning soldiers, radars, and defense systems to protect this site,” Macron said in an evening television interview.