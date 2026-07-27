Saudi, Omani foreign ministers discuss Hormuz navigation during phone call

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi discussed safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call on Monday.

During the call, the ministers reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

They also stressed the importance of safeguarding the security of international waterways, ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and supporting efforts to enhance regional security.

Iran on Sunday said it continued to speak with Oman about managing the safe passage of ships on the Strait of Hormuz.