Gulf and Arab states, Muslim World League condemn drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Gulf countries and the Muslim World League on Monday condemned drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia that authorities said were launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq, reaffirming their solidarity with the Kingdom and support for measures to protect its security.

Saudi authorities said the drones were intercepted before reaching their targets after Iranian-backed militias in Iraq attempted to strike oil facilities in the Eastern Province and sites in the Riyadh region.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi described the attempted attacks as a dangerous escalation, saying they represented a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

He reaffirmed the GCC’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Kuwait also condemned what it described as drone attacks targeting oil facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and the Riyadh region, calling them a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

In a statement, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its full support for Saudi Arabia, saying the Kingdom’s security is inseparable from the security of Kuwait and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council.

Bahrain issued a similar condemnation, describing the attacks as a threat to regional security, stability and global energy supplies, as well as an attempt to undermine efforts aimed at de-escalation.

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry said Saudi Arabia’s security and stability formed an integral part of Bahrain’s national security and urged Iraq to implement plans to ensure that all weapons remain under state control and prevent Iraqi territory from being used to launch attacks against neighboring countries.

Oman also denounced the drone attacks, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and stressing the need to halt actions that threaten regional peace and stability.

The UAE, Syria and Palestine issued similar statements of condemnation.

The Muslim World League strongly condemned the attacks and praised Saudi authorities for intercepting and thwarting the drones.

In a statement, MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa described the strikes as “treacherous and criminal attacks” that violate religious values as well as international and humanitarian law.

He reaffirmed the league’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to defend the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents.