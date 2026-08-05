Elm launches research program to open organizational practices to academia

RIYADH: Elm, a leading provider of digital solutions, has launched the Elm Research Fellowship Program, which attracted more than 1,200 applications from researchers across Saudi Arabia.

The initiative aims to bridge academic research and real-world practice, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s growing knowledge base in organizational and management studies.

A distinguished cohort was selected through a rigorous review process, which Elm said reflects growing interest in applied research based on real organizational experience.

Research topics are drawn directly from Elm’s practices, covering corporate culture, employee experience, artificial intelligence, remote work, learning and development, and organizational models such as the Human Resources Business Partner function and the Human Resources Committee.

Fellows specializing in human resources, organizational psychology, public administration, and executive MBA studies will have access to a library of more than 90 research resources and databases, along with mentoring from leading specialists.

In recent years, the company has won numerous national and international awards and ranked among the top 10 percent of companies worldwide for workplace excellence in a global benchmark of 791 organizations. That achievement now forms the basis of the fellowship’s research agenda.

Elm launched the program at a ceremony on July 30, 2026, marking the start of its first fellowship cycle. Over the coming months, fellows will receive academic mentoring and research supervision as they work toward publishing studies with academic and professional value.