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Woman arrested as four people stabbed in central London: UK media

Woman arrested as four people stabbed in central London: UK media
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Updated 05 August 2026 23:10
Reuters
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Woman arrested as four people stabbed in central London: UK media

Woman arrested as four people stabbed in central London: UK media
  • The ‌woman, who ​was ‌in ⁠her ​40s, was ⁠arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault
Updated 05 August 2026 23:10
Reuters
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LONDON: Four men were stabbed in a ​street near London’s Covent Garden district on Wednesday and a woman was arrested in what police said they believed to be a “mental health ‌related incident.”
The ‌woman, who ​was ‌in ⁠her ​40s, was ⁠arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and remains in custody.
“Officers seized a pair of ⁠scissors at the scene,” ‌the police ‌statement added.
Four men, ​aged ‌34, 39, 42 and ‌52, were found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being taken ‌to a nearby trauma center, a London Ambulance ⁠Service ⁠spokesperson said.
The incident happened on Endell Street, about a quarter of a mile from London’s famous Covent Garden square which is popular with tourists and known for street performers. 

Topics: United Kingdom (UK)

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