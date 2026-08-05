Woman arrested as four people stabbed in central London: UK media

LONDON: Four men were stabbed in a ​street near London’s Covent Garden district on Wednesday and a woman was arrested in what police said they believed to be a “mental health ‌related incident.”

The ‌woman, who ​was ‌in ⁠her ​40s, was ⁠arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and remains in custody.

“Officers seized a pair of ⁠scissors at the scene,” ‌the police ‌statement added.

Four men, ​aged ‌34, 39, 42 and ‌52, were found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being taken ‌to a nearby trauma center, a London Ambulance ⁠Service ⁠spokesperson said.

The incident happened on Endell Street, about a quarter of a mile from London’s famous Covent Garden square which is popular with tourists and known for street performers.