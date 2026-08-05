You are here

  • Home
  • Ceuta warns of ‘unsustainable’ situation for child migrants after influx

Ceuta warns of ‘unsustainable’ situation for child migrants after influx

Ceuta warns of ‘unsustainable’ situation for child migrants after influx
A migrant minor from Morocco is escorted by Spanish security forces after attempting to cross into Ceuta by sea amid recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Aug. 1, 2026. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vf8cn

Updated 05 August 2026 17:45
AFP
Follow

Ceuta warns of ‘unsustainable’ situation for child migrants after influx

Ceuta warns of ‘unsustainable’ situation for child migrants after influx
  • “This is an absolutely unsustainable situation,” said Vivas, adding that there was “a high risk for order and public security“
  • The charity Save the Children estimates that around 1,000 “unprotected” minors are among the migrants still in Ceuta
Updated 05 August 2026 17:45
AFP
Follow

CUETA: The leader of Spain’s north African territory of Ceuta on Wednesday said the number of children left there after last week’s rush of migrants was “unsustainable,” pleading for government aid.
Spain said 70,000 of the 72,000 people who had entered Ceuta from Morocco in a sudden rush last week had now returned, after an incident that led to a spat between Spain and some other EU countries seeking a harder line on immigration.
But the roughly 2,500 who remain include hundreds of unaccompanied minors who are enduring dire conditions with limited access to food, water, shelter and sanitation.
Ceuta’s leader Juan Jesus Vivas, of the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP), told public broadcaster RTVE that authorities were taking care of 1,100 youngsters against a theoretical capacity of 90.
“This is an absolutely unsustainable situation,” said Vivas, adding that there was “a high risk for order and public security” as reception centers were overwhelmed.
Groups of young migrants continued to roam the streets of Ceuta on Wednesday, gathering in parks and beaches as authorities worked to identify and accommodate them, an AFP reporter saw.
The Spanish government’s top official in Ceuta, Miguel Angel Perez, conceded those youngsters were “a priority, a source of great concern.”
The charity Save the Children estimates that around 1,000 “unprotected” minors are among the migrants still in Ceuta.
“We are asking for help, for assistance from the rest of Spain” through the leftist central government, said Vivas.
Any redistribution of the children to the rest of Spain under existing legal provisions is likely to meet resistance from regions governed by the PP and the anti-immigration, far-right Vox party.
Socialist deputy prime minister Carlos Cuerpo insisted on public television that the PP and its regional governments “must comply with the law just like everyone else.”

- ‘Serious trouble’ -

The ministry for youth and children has announced 25 million euros ($29 million) of emergency funding for Ceuta to help the territory of 84,000 inhabitants to care for the minors.
Vivas also said he had contacted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office on July 27 to warn that hundreds of migrants had entered Ceuta from Morocco and “we were headed for serious trouble.”
The office said it would get in touch with “the relevant ministries” to address the matter, he added.
The following day Vivas said he asked the interior ministry to declare a national state of emergency but was told this was “not legally possible.”
“We gave sufficient warning that the situation was becoming extremely strained and that exceptional measures needed to be adopted,” he added.
The government has maintained that it received no prior warning of the scale of the incident.

Topics: Cueta Spain migrants Morocco

Related

Hundreds of migrant children are stranded in Spain’s Ceuta after mass crossing video
World

Hundreds of migrant children are stranded in Spain’s Ceuta after mass crossing

‘I just want a chance’: Moroccans sought better future in collective crossing to Spain territory
World

‘I just want a chance’: Moroccans sought better future in collective crossing to Spain territory

Latest updates

ADNOC Distribution awaits financial impact of Shell South Africa deal after H2 2027

ADNOC Distribution awaits financial impact of Shell South Africa deal after H2 2027

France’s drone production shifts from policy ambition to factory floor

France’s drone production shifts from policy ambition to factory floor

Israel destroys three Palestinian homes southeast of Bethlehem

Israel destroys three Palestinian homes southeast of Bethlehem

Ousted Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina to return from exile in December

Ousted Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina to return from exile in December

Riyadh Economic Forum to hold its 12th session in October

Riyadh Economic Forum to hold its 12th session in October

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.