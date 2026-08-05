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US lifts sanctions on Fly Baghdad, previously linked to Iran’s IRGC

US lifts sanctions on Fly Baghdad, previously linked to Iran’s IRGC
US Treasury official said the removal of ​Fly Baghdad Airlines was unrelated to US negotiations with Iran over a ⁠possible deal to end war in ‌the Gulf. (Supplied)
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Updated 05 August 2026 19:51
Reuters
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US lifts sanctions on Fly Baghdad, previously linked to Iran’s IRGC

US lifts sanctions on Fly Baghdad, previously linked to Iran’s IRGC
  • A Treasury ‌official said ​that ‌the ⁠move was ​not ⁠indicative of any shift in US policy toward Iran’s government
Updated 05 August 2026 19:51
Reuters
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WASHINGTON: The US Treasury said on Wednesday ​it had removed counter-terrorism sanctions from Iraq’s Fly Baghdad Airlines and two aircraft that were imposed in 2024 over links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, citing changes in the airline’s ‌behavior.

A Treasury ‌official said ​that ‌the ⁠move was ​not ⁠indicative of any shift in US policy toward Iran’s government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards or any organization designated as terrorist and was unrelated to US negotiations with Iran over a ⁠possible deal to end ‌hostilities in ‌the Gulf.

The removal of ​Fly Baghdad Airlines ‌Co. (FBA), Iraq Express and two Boeing ‌737 aircraft from the Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals list was part of the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s process ‌to reconsider sanctions after behavior changes, the official said.

“FBA has ⁠demonstrated ⁠major changes to their operations such that their listing is no longer warranted,” the official said. “They have addressed sanctionable conduct.” No details were provided on the specific FBA changes that warranted the lifting of sanctions, and the official said that sanctions could be ​reimposed at ​any time.

Topics: Iraq The United States of America

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