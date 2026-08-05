Heritage Commission discovers 103 new heritage sites in High Najd

RIYADH: The Heritage Commission has announced the results of the first phase of its project to survey and document rock inscriptions and rock art in the High Najd area of the Riyadh Region.

The project forms part of the commission’s scientific programs to expand archeological surveys and strengthen the national database of heritage sites.

The scientific team conducted field surveys over 30 days, covering several locations across High Najd, a geographical area that makes up much of central Saudi Arabia.

The area includes parts of central and western Riyadh, the Qassim and Hail regions, the eastern parts of the Makkah and Madinah regions, and the northeast part of Asir Province.

The project led to the discovery of 103 archeological sites containing stone structures, inscriptions, and rock art depicting animal and human figures, along with other motifs.

The findings reflect the area’s rich cultural and environmental heritage and the diversity of human activity across different historic periods.

The commission said the next phase will complete survey work and specialized studies and register the newly discovered sites in the national register of antiquities.

It will also expand public awareness of the importance of protecting and preserving archeological sites as part of the Kingdom’s rich history and diverse cultural heritage.