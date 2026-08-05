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Saudi FM holds talks with regional counterparts in Jordan on maritime security, de-escalation

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took part in a meeting with regional counterparts in Jordan on Wednesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions. (KSAMOFA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took part in a meeting with regional counterparts in Jordan on Wednesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions. (KSAMOFA)
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Updated 05 August 2026 22:03
Arab News
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Saudi FM holds talks with regional counterparts in Jordan on maritime security, de-escalation

Saudi FM holds talks with regional counterparts in Jordan on maritime security, de-escalation
  • Meeting of four regional parties in Amman brought together Prince Faisal with Egyptian, Turkish and Pakistani ministers
Updated 05 August 2026 22:03
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took part in a meeting with regional counterparts in Jordan on Wednesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions, strengthen coordination and safeguard maritime security.

The meeting of the four regional parties was held in Amman and brought together Prince Faisal with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The ministers looked at the latest regional developments and stressed the importance of strengthening coordination and maintaining a unified approach to current regional issues.

They also underlined the need for joint efforts to ensure the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, safeguard freedom of navigation, and support the stability of global supply chains and energy markets.

The ministers praised Saudi Arabia’s initiative to establish a multinational maritime defense alliance aimed at enhancing maritime security, protecting international waterways and countering threats to global shipping and trade.

The talks also focused on efforts to ease regional tensions and address ongoing security challenges, with the ministers emphasizing the importance of diplomatic solutions and support for mediation efforts led by Pakistan and Qatar.

They reaffirmed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states as part of wider efforts to preserve regional security and stability.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Pakistan Egypt

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