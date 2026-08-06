You are here

  • Home
  • Israel military will continue to ‘operate proactively’ in Gaza: army chief
War on Gaza

Israel military will continue to ‘operate proactively’ in Gaza: army chief

Israel military will continue to ‘operate proactively’ in Gaza: army chief
Israeli soldiers drive on the border with the Gaza Strip as right-wing activists gather in an attempt to cross over into the embattled territory on July 19, 2026. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ca4vj

Updated 06 August 2026 07:35
AFP
Follow

Israel military will continue to ‘operate proactively’ in Gaza: army chief

Israel military will continue to ‘operate proactively’ in Gaza: army chief
  • Israel’s military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits troops in Gaza
Updated 06 August 2026 07:35
AFP
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military chief on Wednesday said the country’s forces would keep operating “proactively” in the Gaza Strip, vowing to “continue to pursue those responsible” for Hamas’s October 7 attack that triggered the war.
“In the Gaza Strip, we have struck Hamas, significantly weakened it, and fundamentally changed the security reality,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said while visiting troops in Gaza, according to a military statement.
“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will continue to operate proactively and according to the principle we established — to remove threats and, in every situation, protect the communities and their residents and safeguard their security.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israel frees 24 Gaza detainees in latest prisoner release
Middle East

Israel frees 24 Gaza detainees in latest prisoner release

Update Iran says it will support any decision by Palestinian leaders in Gaza negotiations
Middle East

Iran says it will support any decision by Palestinian leaders in Gaza negotiations

Latest updates

Israeli military says two soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

Israeli military says two soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

Myanmar’s former junta chief on first Thailand trip as civilian leader

Myanmar’s former junta chief on first Thailand trip as civilian leader

Walaa Al-Jundi revives Arabic poetic heritage at Damascus festival

Walaa Al-Jundi revives Arabic poetic heritage at Damascus festival

Proposed Hormuz deal would give Iran control of inbound traffic, sources say

Proposed Hormuz deal would give Iran control of inbound traffic, sources say

Environmental disaster looms as tanker laden with Russian crude oil leaks off Oman

Environmental disaster looms as tanker laden with Russian crude oil leaks off Oman

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.