Ukraine hits Russian refineries as Moscow strikes train station, ship

MOSCOW: Ukraine struck two Russian oil refineries hundreds of kilometers from the border in an overnight attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, as Russia hit a train station and commercial ship in Ukraine.

Both sides have been intensifying their long-range attacks in recent months, leading to a jump in civilian deaths.

Kyiv has been firing record numbers of drones at Russia, while Moscow has been launching all-time high missile attacks.

Zelensky said Ukraine had hit oil refineries in the Bashkortostan and Yaroslavl regions — about 1,300 (800 miles) and 700 kilometers from the front.

The attacks were “strengthening the prospects for diplomacy,” Zelensky said.

“Russia must choose peace,” he added, posting a video from Russian social media of black smoke rising above an oil facility.

Russia’s defense ministry said earlier it had downed 605 Ukrainian drones in the night.

“During the night … air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 605 Ukrainian aerial drones,” the ministry said in a statement.

The governor of the Yaroslavl region — north of Moscow, where Zelensky said a refinery had been hit — said 92 drones had been downed there in what he called the “most massive” attack on the region of the war.

In the Tver region, also north of Moscow, a drone hit a logistics center belonging to Wildberries — the Russian e-commerce giant that has been heavily targeted over the past month.

Regional governor Vitaly Korolyov said air defense systems had repelled the Ukrainian attack.

“As a result of the fall of debris from one of the drones, the facade of the Wildberries logistics center was slightly damaged,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that no one had been wounded.

Russian missile attacks on Kyiv a day earlier had killed at least 17 and destroyed warehouses belonging to a number of retailers in what was widely seen as a direct response to Ukraine’s campaign targeting Wildberries, widely dubbed “Russia’s Amazon.”

Kyiv was unable to down any of the missiles Russia fired, prompting urgent calls from Zelensky for air defense supplies.

Fresh Russian attacks overnight killed two people at the Lozova train station in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

A commercial vessel carrying Ukrainian wheat was also hit in the Black Sea by Russia, killing one person, the Odesa region governor said.

More than four years after the start of Russia’s large-scale offensive against Ukraine, diplomacy is at a standstill and the two countries are ramping up long-range strikes, causing a growing number of civilian casualties.