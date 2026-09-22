DUBAI: Lebanese-Latin content creator Samia Kanaan, US-Egyptian model Sandra Shehab and Moroccan-Italian influencer Yasmin Barbieri were among the guests at Burberry’s summer 2027 show during London Fashion Week this week.

Kanaan donned a cognac leather trench coat, cut double-breasted with a notched collar, epaulettes and buckled straps at the cuffs. She wore it open over a yellow silk tie-neck dress printed with navy and red stripes and finished the look with black knee-high leather boots.

Shehab wore a crisp white shirt tucked into a pleated cream midi skirt in a sheer windowpane check. (Getty Images)

Shehab wore a crisp white shirt tucked into a pleated cream midi skirt in a sheer windowpane check. She carried a taupe leather top-handle bag with gold hardware and wore black pointed pumps with silver toe caps.

Barbieri opted for a knee-length shirt dress in the brand’s pale yellow check, with short sleeves, a pointed collar and a matching belt at the waist. (Getty Images)

Barbieri opted for a knee-length shirt dress in the brand’s pale yellow check, with short sleeves, a pointed collar and a matching belt at the waist. She paired it with black knee-high riding boots and a black leather shoulder bag, which she carried under her arm.

The show, held in a minimalist white cube at Chelsea College of Arts, featured creative director Daniel Lee’s bright floral trench coats and checked short suits. Guests including British actors Jason Statham and Chiwetel Ejiofor, British rappers Skepta and Kano and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan watched from wooden seats printed with Burberry’s check.

Women wore skirt suits in windowpane check fabric overlaid with embroidered mimosa and lavender flowers, a motif repeated on matching pumps. The florals also featured on checked short suits for men and on sheer trench coats in pastel blue and aubergine worn over striped dresses.

Patterns ranged from muted, ditsy florals to clashing stripes and face prints, with bright yellow, pink and green looks cutting through a palette of greys and beiges. Skirts covered in sequins or bright red pompoms were worn with short, airy jackets with epaulettes.

Lee’s show notes emphasized wearability. “There’s an intentional imperfection: the idea of owning a piece, living in it,” he wrote.

The men’s looks drew on streetwear, with trouser chains and denim paired with floral shirts that gave them a 1970s feel. British rapper Central Cee made his Burberry runway debut, wearing low-slung jeans and a jacket with the hood up.