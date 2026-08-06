You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan PM arrives in Saudi Arabia
War in Iran
War in Iran

Pakistan PM arrives in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah on Thursday. (SPA)
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah on Thursday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4z77k

Updated 07 August 2026 08:58
Arab News
Follow

Pakistan PM arrives in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah on Thursday. (SPA)
  • Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir will visit Saudi Arabia on August 6-8, the South Asian nation’s foreign office said on Thursday
Updated 07 August 2026 08:58
Arab News
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah on Thursday evening, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Ealier on Thursday, the South Asian nation’s foreign office said Sharif and army chief Asim Munir will visit Saudi Arabia on August 6-8.
“Although taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf, the visit will carry significance beyond the immediate crisis and short term considerations,” said foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi, whose government has been mediating to end the US-Iran war that has drawn in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry also nodded to Oman, saying it had played an important role in resolving the Hormuz issue.

Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the geographic coordinates for a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, and a joint announcement is being finalised, provided certain third parties did not interfere, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday.

Baghaei added that any such agreement between Iran and Oman would not, by itself, guarantee security in the strategic waterway.

The proposed deal between Iran and Oman would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source and two regional officials said on Wednesday, in one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran.

Despite the apparent step towards yielding to Iranian demands, the sources pushed back against assertions by US President Donald Trump that a deal reopening the strait was imminent, saying important details still had to be agreed.

(With agencies)

Topics: War in Iran

Related

Saudi Arabia appoints new ambassador to Pakistan amid deepening strategic ties
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia appoints new ambassador to Pakistan amid deepening strategic ties

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Saudi defense pact after Houthi missile attacks
Pakistan

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Saudi defense pact after Houthi missile attacks

Latest updates

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital

Saudi aid agency expands Yemen relief with malaria campaign, repatriates Somali refugees

Saudi aid agency expands Yemen relief with malaria campaign, repatriates Somali refugees

Shooting takes place at school in Thailand, officials say

Shooting takes place at school in Thailand, officials say

Saudi food regulator warns against consuming certain ginseng coffee and chocolate products

Saudi food regulator warns against consuming certain ginseng coffee and chocolate products

Europe heat wave puts all major Italian cities on red alert as Austria sets heat record

Europe heat wave puts all major Italian cities on red alert as Austria sets heat record

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.